Micron Shares Retreat as Investors Take Profits After Thursday's Explosive Rally on Chip Supply Fears

Shares of Micron Technology fell 2.82% in Friday morning trading, dropping $24.66 to $850.00, as investors took profits following Thursday's dramatic rally that had briefly pushed the stock up more than 16% amid renewed optimism about tightening global memory chip supplies.

Friday's pullback came even as Wall Street's overall outlook on the stock has remained decisively bullish. According to a report from Benzinga, Micron carries a consensus buy rating with an average analyst price target of $1,548.86. Several firms have issued increasingly aggressive price targets in recent weeks, including KeyBanc Capital Markets, which raised its target to $1,750 on July 14, and Cantor Fitzgerald, which lifted its own target to $2,000 on June 29 after reiterating a $1,500 target just days earlier.

TradingKey attributed the broader correction in Micron shares, which stood at more than 30% below the stock's all-time high set at the end of June as of Tuesday, to a classic "sell-the-news" pattern following the company's record third-quarter fiscal 2026 results and fourth-quarter guidance. "Driven by the AI wave, Micron once became one of the strongest-performing semiconductor stocks in 2026, with its stock price achieving a cumulative maximum gain of over 300% this year," TradingKey reported. "With rapid valuation expansion, some capital chose to lock in profits after the company announced record financial results."

TradingKey also pointed to a disclosed stock sale by Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra as a contributing factor to recent market sentiment. According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mehrotra sold approximately $37.3 million worth of Micron stock in late July under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan, a mechanism executives commonly use to sell shares on a predetermined schedule to avoid the appearance of trading on insider information.

Micron's stock has swung dramatically over the past several weeks even as the broader trend has remained upward. The stock officially entered a bear market in early July, according to CNBC, before rebounding sharply. Shares fell as much as 10.75% during a single session in late July amid broader concerns weighing on memory chip stocks, before staging Thursday's rally, which one report from CNN described as a jump of up to 18% during the trading day. TipRanks reported that Thursday's surge was fueled in significant part by Samsung Electronics' earnings, which hinted at long-term memory chip shortages persisting through 2028, a signal that boosted sentiment across the broader memory sector, including Micron, SanDisk, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.

Benzinga reported that Micron's technical indicators remain constructive despite Friday's pullback, noting that the stock's 50-day moving average continues to trade above its 200-day moving average, a pattern generally viewed as a bullish signal by technical analysts. The stock currently trades at approximately 75% of its 52-week range, according to Benzinga, indicating it remains closer to its highs than its lows even after the recent volatility. Micron's 52-week range spans from a low of $103.38 to a high of $1,255.00.

Micron reached a $1 trillion market capitalization on May 26, according to company information compiled by Google Finance, becoming the latest U.S. company to cross that valuation threshold amid surging demand for its high-bandwidth memory chips used in artificial intelligence applications. Founded in 1978 in Boise, Idaho, Micron remains the only major American computer memory manufacturer, competing alongside South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix as one of the industry's so-called Big Three memory producers.

Wall Street analysts expect Micron to report earnings of $31.24 per share on revenue of $50.72 billion when the company next reports quarterly results, according to Benzinga, compared with $3.03 per share and $11.31 billion in the year-ago quarter, reflecting the scale of growth the company has posted amid surging demand for AI-related memory products. Micron's most recent quarterly results, according to TradingView, showed earnings of $25.11 per share against an estimate of $20.86, a 20.36% surprise, on revenue of $41.46 billion versus an estimated $35.91 billion, with net income reaching $28.24 billion for the period.

CNBC's Jim Cramer characterized the broader forced selling that has periodically hit Micron and other AI-linked stocks in recent weeks as potentially marking a turning point for the sector. According to CNBC, Cramer described the unwinding of certain hedge fund positions as "a clearing event" that could signal a bottom for the broader artificial intelligence trade, even as individual stocks like Micron continue to experience sharp single-day swings in both directions.

Micron remains a significant holding across multiple semiconductor-focused exchange-traded funds, according to Benzinga, meaning large inflows or outflows tied to those funds can amplify the stock's price movements during periods of heightened volatility. With the company's next quarterly earnings report expected around late September, according to various compiled estimates, investors are likely to continue closely watching both the trajectory of global memory chip pricing and any further signals from competitors like Samsung about the durability of the current supply shortage as key factors shaping the stock's performance in the weeks ahead.