Micron Stock Surges Nearly 8% as Insatiable AI Memory Demand Fuels Rebound From Recent Chip Selloff

Shares of Micron Technology surged 7.94%, or $68.71, to $934.17 Tuesday morning, extending a sharp rebound from the recent chip sector selloff as sustained demand for artificial intelligence memory chips continues to reinforce the company's growth narrative among investors.

Tuesday's gains build on a broader recovery that has helped push the stock back toward the $1,090 range in recent trading, following a period of significant volatility that saw shares pull back sharply after reaching a post-earnings high earlier this summer.

Explosive growth driven by AI infrastructure demand

Micron's rally in 2026 has been driven substantially by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips essential to artificial intelligence data center infrastructure. According to Benzinga, Micron ranks among the world's largest semiconductor makers, developing memory and storage chips used across applications ranging from AI servers to everyday consumer electronics.

The company reported a 37% year-over-year revenue increase in its most recent quarter, driven by strong demand for both high-bandwidth memory and enterprise DRAM products. Micron's guidance for its upcoming fiscal fourth quarter points to continued growth, with the company projecting revenue of $11.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings of approximately $3.50 per share.

A blowout earnings report that reshaped the chip sector

Much of Micron's momentum this year traces back to its fiscal third-quarter results, published in late June, which showed revenue more than quadrupling from $9.3 billion a year earlier to $41.46 billion, far exceeding analyst expectations that had called for revenue closer to $35.84 billion. Micron's stock soared 15% in the trading session following that report, pushing the company's market capitalization above both Meta and Tesla among the most valuable publicly traded U.S. companies at the time.

That earnings-driven surge extended well beyond Micron itself, lifting other memory-sector stocks including Sandisk, which gained nearly 22% the same day, along with Western Digital and Seagate. The blowout results also helped reverse a sharp selloff that had earlier hit broader chip stocks including Intel, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, with Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and Applied Materials all posting gains in the sessions that followed.

Capital.com Senior Market Analyst Daniela Hathorn characterized the broader market impact of Micron's results at the time. "U.S. equities have recovered some ground as Micron's earnings have provided fresh reassurance that the AI investment cycle remains firmly intact," Hathorn said in a note, adding that robust demand for memory from data centers and AI infrastructure customers reinforces the narrative that capital spending on AI continues accelerating.

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A stock that has more than tripled this year

Micron's shares have delivered one of the most explosive performances of any semiconductor stock in 2026, climbing more than 241% year-to-date at one point, making it the second-highest gainer within the Nasdaq-100 index. The stock briefly pushed the company's overall valuation above $1 trillion earlier this year, following a period in which Micron sold out its entire 2026 HBM chip production capacity in advance, giving the company unusually strong visibility into near-term revenue and pricing power.

That sold-out production dynamic has been central to bullish arguments from Wall Street analysts, who note that with Micron's HBM output already fully committed under existing contracts, the company has considerable certainty regarding incoming revenue regardless of broader near-term demand fluctuations elsewhere in the memory market.

A volatile summer following the post-earnings peak

Despite the stock's dramatic gains this year, Micron has experienced significant volatility since reaching its post-earnings high. Shares climbed above $1,200 in early July before entering a sharp pullback that took the stock down toward the mid-$800s range amid a broader selloff across semiconductor and AI infrastructure stocks tied to concerns about elevated valuations across the sector. Tuesday's rebound continues a recovery from that pullback, though the stock remains below its all-time highs reached earlier this summer.

Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish

Despite the recent volatility, Wall Street analysts have maintained a strongly positive outlook on Micron. According to Benzinga, the stock currently carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $1,548.86 across 50 covering analysts, with individual targets ranging from a low of $1,100 to a high of $2,000. Recent analyst actions have reflected that optimism, with KeyBanc raising its price target to $1,750 on July 14 with an Overweight rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $2,000 on June 29, maintaining its own Overweight rating on the stock.

Some analysts have gone further still, with at least one Motley Fool contributor predicting the stock could reach $2,000 within a year, citing the accelerating, rather than peaking, nature of AI-driven demand for advanced memory products as the primary catalyst behind that projection.

Looking further ahead, Micron's next major earnings catalyst is expected around September 22, 2026, when the company is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results. With the stock carrying such significant weight within major chip-sector exchange-traded funds, any substantial inflows or outflows tied to those funds are likely to continue driving outsized trading activity in Micron shares regardless of company-specific news. For now, Tuesday's rebound suggests investors remain broadly confident in the durability of AI-driven memory demand, even as the stock continues navigating the kind of sharp, sentiment-driven swings that have characterized its remarkable run throughout 2026.