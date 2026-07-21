Dow Rebounds as Chip Stocks Rally and Iran Signals a Diplomatic Opening Ahead of Earnings This Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Tuesday morning, trading at 52,010.37, up 0.33%, or 171.11 points, as semiconductor stocks staged a fresh rebound and easing rhetoric from Iranian officials helped lift broader investor sentiment ahead of a heavy week of corporate earnings reports from major technology companies.

The gains extended into the broader market as well, with the S&P 500 rising roughly 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing about 0.9%, as chip names took center stage ahead of results due later this week from Alphabet, Intel, IBM and Tesla, among others.

Chip stocks lead the rebound

Semiconductor shares were the standout performers of Tuesday's session, continuing to recover after a difficult stretch of losses last week. Asian equities had already risen for the first time in four days overnight, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbing 1.7% and chip giants Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. among the biggest contributors to that regional rally. South Korea's Kospi and Taiwan's benchmark index each gained more than 2.5% overnight, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.2% as trading resumed following Monday's holiday.

That momentum carried directly into U.S. trading, with a broad gauge of American chip stocks rebounding from last week's sharp selloff and continuing to build on early gains through Tuesday's session.

A reversal from Monday's decline

Tuesday's advance follows a weaker session Monday, when the Dow fell 307.16 points, or 0.59%, to close at 51,839.26, dragged lower in part by a more than 2% decline in Apple shares. The S&P 500 dropped 0.19% to 7,443.28 on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05% to 25,508.07, as oil prices advanced following the latest round of military exchanges between the United States and Iran.

Signs of a possible diplomatic opening

Much of Tuesday's improved sentiment traced back to comments from Iranian officials suggesting a possible path toward renewed negotiations, even as the underlying military conflict continued. The United States completed its ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets overnight into Monday, but investor sentiment began improving by midmorning London time after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei signaled openness to a diplomatic resolution.

Baghaei told reporters that intermediaries had continued exchanging messages with Iran even amid the latest round of U.S. strikes, and said negotiations between the two countries could still be pursued based on each side's national interests. That comment, while not a formal breakthrough, was enough to ease some of the geopolitical risk premium that had been weighing on markets in recent sessions, contributing to lower oil prices Tuesday after crude had briefly touched $90 a barrel over the weekend.

A pivotal week for earnings season

With markets now entering what TheStreet Pro contributor James "Rev Shark" DePorre described as the heart of earnings season, investor attention is increasingly shifting toward how companies' quarterly results are received rather than simply whether they beat expectations. "The big question is whether the recent carnage has changed expectations enough to change the response to the numbers," DePorre said. "Will in-line reports be good enough, or does the sell-the-news dynamic that has been punishing some strong results remain in charge?"

DePorre noted that more than 86% of S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far this season have beaten analyst expectations, "and the market has sold plenty of them anyway," underscoring how closely investors are scrutinizing forward guidance and capital spending plans rather than headline earnings beats alone.

Intel layoffs add to sector-specific news

Beyond the broader market moves, individual company developments continued to shape sentiment within the technology sector. Intel confirmed plans for a new round of layoffs as part of what the company described as a broader strategic realignment, with more than 5,000 U.S. employees affected so far, concentrated primarily in California and Oregon, alongside additional cuts in Arizona and Texas.

An Intel spokesperson explained the rationale behind the restructuring. "As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, our data center group is aligning its organization to ensure it has the right roles and skills in place to position the business for long-term success," the spokesperson said, adding that the company remains committed to treating all affected employees with respect throughout the transition.

Markets bracing for a wave of Big Tech results

With Alphabet, Intel, IBM and Tesla all scheduled to report earnings later this week, market participants are looking for the next meaningful catalyst for the broader artificial intelligence trade following a series of sharp sector rotations in recent weeks. Analysts said Wall Street has raised its expectations heading into those reports, given the extent to which capital expenditure guidance from major technology companies has increasingly driven stock reactions this earnings season, often more so than the headline profit and revenue figures themselves.

With chip stocks attempting to build on Tuesday's rebound and cautious optimism building around potential U.S.-Iran diplomatic engagement, investors are likely to remain focused on this week's earnings reports as the next major test of whether the broader technology rally can regain its footing following weeks of volatility. At the same time, any further developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict, whether toward continued escalation or renewed negotiation, are expected to remain a significant factor shaping both oil prices and broader market sentiment in the sessions ahead.