Dow Climbs Above 52,700 as Cooling Inflation Data and ASML's Bullish Chip Forecast Lift Wall Street Higher

U.S. stocks pushed higher Wednesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing above 52,700 points, as a softer-than-expected wholesale inflation reading and an upbeat sales forecast from chipmaking equipment giant ASML helped extend gains from the previous session.

The Dow rose 0.37%, or 192.90 points, to 52,701.17 as of 9:44 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 added roughly 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed about 0.6%, building on momentum from Tuesday's trading session as investors continued to digest a wave of cooling inflation data alongside the early stages of second-quarter corporate earnings season.

ASML Fuels Renewed Optimism on AI Demand

Technology stocks led Wednesday's advance after Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML raised its annual sales forecast above Wall Street expectations, citing continued strength in artificial intelligence-related demand. The company also announced plans to increase its production capacity for chipmaking equipment by 30%, a move that helped ease lingering investor concerns about potential bottlenecks in the broader chip supply chain.

The positive signal from ASML rippled across the semiconductor sector, with shares of Applied Materials gaining 5.3% in premarket trading, Teradyne advancing 4.9% and Monolithic Power Systems rising 4.5%.

Wholesale Inflation Adds to Cooling Trend

Wednesday's gains followed a Producer Price Index reading showing wholesale inflation slowed at a faster pace than economists had anticipated in June. That report echoed Tuesday's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index data, which showed consumer prices falling a seasonally adjusted 0.4% for the month, bringing the annual inflation rate down to 3.5%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had projected a more modest 0.2% monthly decline and an annual rate of 3.8%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, held steady from May, keeping the 12-month core rate at 2.6%, below the consensus forecast of 2.9%.

Iran Tensions Continue to Pressure Oil Markets

Despite the positive market reaction to easing inflation, geopolitical risk tied to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran continued to weigh on sentiment and push oil prices higher. President Trump signaled Tuesday that he intends to escalate pressure on Tehran until the country returns to the negotiating table.

"We're going to knock out all of their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News on Tuesday.

The rise in crude prices Wednesday partially offset the boost from ASML's forecast and the cooling inflation data, though broader equity markets managed to maintain their upward momentum despite the added geopolitical pressure.

Earnings Season Off to a Mixed Start

Wednesday's trading continues a stretch marked by the early days of second-quarter earnings season, which began in earnest this week with results from several major U.S. banks. Morgan Stanley shares climbed nearly 1% Tuesday after the company beat Wall Street estimates, posting earnings of $3.46 per share on $21.35 billion in revenue, topping analyst forecasts of $2.94 per share and $19.64 billion in revenue.

Citigroup also topped expectations Tuesday, reporting earnings of $3.15 per share on revenue of $24.77 billion, ahead of analyst projections of $2.74 per share and $23.74 billion in revenue, though shares slipped nearly 2% in premarket trading despite the beat. Goldman Sachs shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading after its own second-quarter results exceeded expectations.

Not every earnings report has landed well with investors. International Business Machines shares tumbled nearly 22% Tuesday after the company warned that second-quarter profits would come in lower than expected due to soft demand across its software and infrastructure businesses, weighing significantly on the Dow's performance in Tuesday's session.

A Choppy Trading Range Persists

Despite Wednesday's gains, some market analysts have cautioned that stocks remain stuck within a relatively narrow trading range as investors weigh competing signals from inflation data, corporate earnings and geopolitical developments. Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, pointed to the combination of factors creating uncertainty in current market conditions.

TheStreet Pro contributor James "Rev Shark" DePorre offered a similarly cautious assessment of the market's underlying dynamics heading into Wednesday's session.

"Inflation is the biggest obstacle the market faces as the indexes bounce around in a trading range and struggle to resume the powerful momentum that existed at the beginning of June," DePorre said. "The big question now is whether earnings will be the catalyst that drives the market."

DePorre added that the current environment has proven especially difficult for longer-term investors to navigate. "The biggest issue is that there isn't any strong leadership," he said. "The Magnificent Seven have lost their crown, and semiconductors and other technology names are volatile rather than trending."

Notable Individual Movers

Beyond the broader index movement, several individual stocks saw significant swings this week. Water treatment company Pentair tumbled more than 20% after cutting its second-quarter and full-year financial guidance and announcing the resignation of its chief financial officer. Health insurer Elevance Health fell more than 8%, while pool equipment maker Hayward Holdings dropped more than 6%.

Looking Ahead

With earnings season accelerating and the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remaining fluid, investors are likely to continue closely monitoring both corporate results and incoming economic data in the sessions ahead. Additional major earnings reports are expected throughout the week, including results from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which is expected to offer further insight into global AI-related chip demand, along with reports from Netflix and Dow component UnitedHealth.

For now, Wednesday's gains suggest investors remain willing to look past ongoing geopolitical uncertainty when corporate and economic data trends in a positive direction, even as analysts continue to debate whether the market has enough underlying momentum to break decisively out of its recent trading range.