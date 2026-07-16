Shares of GameStop rose 0.58% Wednesday morning, trading at $22.56 as of 10:11 a.m. EDT, up 13 cents on the day, as the video game retailer continues pressing forward with its unsolicited pursuit of eBay following shareholder approval of a major expansion to its authorized share count.

GameStop shareholders approved all proposals presented at the company's 2026 Annual Meeting on July 7, including an amendment to increase the number of authorized Class A common shares to 2.5 billion. The amendment received the affirmative vote of 68.7% of votes cast, giving the company significantly greater flexibility to issue stock in connection with major strategic transactions, including its proposed acquisition of eBay.

A Deal That Remains Unresolved

GameStop's pursuit of eBay has continued despite the online marketplace's board formally rejecting the company's unsolicited $125-per-share proposal earlier this year. GameStop Chief Executive Ryan Cohen has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the deal on multiple occasions since the rejection, and has indicated plans to appeal directly to eBay shareholders in an effort to advance the acquisition, according to reporting from Yahoo Finance.

Cohen has been outspoken about his rationale for pursuing eBay, describing the e-commerce company as poorly run and burdened by excessive costs. In a further show of commitment to the deal, GameStop said in June that Cohen had given up the opportunity to receive a major performance-based pay package as the company intensified its pursuit of the acquisition. The company's board approved Cohen's request to remove the proposed chief executive performance award from the proxy statement entirely, meaning shareholders were not asked to vote on it at Tuesday's annual meeting. Cohen said he wanted company leadership to remain focused on GameStop's core operating performance and its proposed eBay acquisition rather than on executive compensation matters.

Read more GameStop Stock Ticks Slightly Higher as Ryan Cohen Presses Ahead With Rejected $56 Billion eBay Bid Today GameStop Stock Ticks Slightly Higher as Ryan Cohen Presses Ahead With Rejected $56 Billion eBay Bid Today

Strong Earnings Outlook Alongside the Deal Pursuit

Alongside its renewed commitment to the eBay acquisition, GameStop has projected adjusted EBITDA exceeding $600 million for fiscal 2026, a significant increase from the approximately $345 million the company reported for fiscal 2025. That improved earnings outlook has added a layer of financial credibility to the company's broader strategic narrative, even as questions remain about the ultimate fate of the eBay deal itself.

Technical Picture Shows Mixed Signals

GameStop's stock has faced choppy trading in recent sessions as investors weigh the competing dynamics at play. Following the shareholder vote, GME shares initially declined more than 3% in one session, dropping to around $21.65, before stabilizing in the low-to-mid $22 range in subsequent trading.

Viktoras Karapetjanc, an expert at Traders Union, characterized the shareholder-approved share increase as a fundamental shift for the company, one that expands GameStop's options for pursuing major deals while simultaneously increasing dilution risk for existing shareholders.

"Unless we see a decisive move above resistance, I expect sellers to stay in control in the short term," Karapetjanc said, pointing to the $22.31 level on the Ichimoku Kijun indicator as a key technical threshold for any sustained recovery in the stock.

According to Karapetjanc's analysis, GME has been trading below both its 20- and 50-period moving averages on the hourly chart, and remains below its 200-period moving average on the daily chart, suggesting continued near-term technical weakness even as the stock posts modest daily gains.

Elevated Short Interest Continues to Shape Trading

GameStop's stock continues to carry a notably elevated short interest profile, a legacy of the company's history as one of the most closely watched retail-trading names in the market. That dynamic has created conditions in which even incremental positive news can generate outsized price swings, as short sellers periodically face pressure to cover positions during upward moves in the stock.

GameStop has said it plans to publish additional materials outlining the strategic rationale and operational blueprint for combining its business with eBay's, though the company has not disclosed a specific timeline or additional financing details for how it intends to move the deal forward absent eBay's cooperation. That lack of clarity has left the broader deal narrative open-ended, and is likely to remain a key driver of GME's price action in the sessions ahead.

Governance Actions Beyond the eBay Bid

Beyond the share authorization increase, GameStop shareholders also re-elected all five director nominees at Tuesday's annual meeting, approved an advisory vote on executive compensation, and ratified the appointment of the company's independent registered public accounting firm, rounding out a slate of routine governance measures alongside the more consequential share count amendment.

Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Sentiment among retail investors tracking GameStop on platforms such as Stocktwits has shown signs of improvement in recent sessions, shifting from "neutral" to "bullish" territory, even as message volume around the stock has remained at more typical levels rather than showing the extreme spikes associated with GameStop's past meme-stock rallies.

A Business Still Navigating Structural Challenges

GameStop's push into new strategic territory comes as the core video game retail business continues to face longer-term headwinds tied to the broader industry's shift toward digital game distribution. The company operates stores and e-commerce platforms under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania brands across the United States, Australia and Europe, alongside its Zing Pop Culture retail concept focused on collectibles and pop culture merchandise.

With eBay's board having already rejected GameStop's offer once and shown no public indication of reconsidering, the newly approved share authorization gives GameStop additional flexibility to potentially pursue a more aggressive approach, such as taking its offer directly to eBay shareholders. Whether that translates into a formal escalation of the takeover attempt, or simply provides optionality for future strategic transactions more broadly, remains to be seen. For now, investors appear to be treating the expanded share authorization as a signal of GameStop's continued seriousness about the eBay pursuit, even as the stock's technical picture suggests near-term caution may still be warranted heading into the next phase of the ongoing corporate drama.