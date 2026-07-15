FTSE 100 Slips as Mining Stocks Drag Index Lower Amid Fresh US Strikes on Iran and Rising Oil Prices

LONDON — Britain's FTSE 100 index edged lower on Wednesday, trading at 10,507.94 points, down 21.45 points or 0.20%, as mining stocks weighed on the blue-chip index and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept broader investor sentiment cautious.

The index fluctuated between an intraday high of 10,529.05 and a low of 10,443.59 during the session, following Tuesday's close at 10,529.39, which itself had marked a gain of 31.10 points, or 0.30%, for the day.

Miners Lead the Decline

Wednesday's session opened with the FTSE 100 dropping as much as 65 points to around 10,464, led lower by the mining sector. Precious metals miners Fresnillo and Endeavour, along with copper-focused Antofagasta, ranked among the index's weakest performers in early trading, with Anglo American and Rio Tinto not far behind. Gold, silver and copper prices all eased between 0.3% and 0.6% during the session, contributing to the pressure on mining shares.

Telecommunications names BT and Vodafone also featured among the larger fallers, alongside defense and aerospace companies Melrose, Babcock and BAE Systems. Only a small fraction of the index's constituents traded in positive territory during early trading.

Housebuilder Leads Gainers

Bucking the broader downward trend, homebuilder Barratt Redrow topped the leaderboard, rising just over 4% after the company posted results that beat market expectations. Sector peer Persimmon also advanced roughly 1.5% in a related read-across move, as investors reassessed the broader outlook for UK housebuilders following Barratt Redrow's stronger-than-anticipated performance.

Elsewhere, discount retailer B&M European Value Retail reported first-quarter sales growth of 2%, supported by strong trading in France and steady performance at its Heron Foods chain, even as its core UK business continued to face softer conditions.

Oil Prices Firm on Renewed Middle East Tensions

Read more FTSE 100 Falls Nearly 1% as Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Weigh on London Stock Market Today FTSE 100 Falls Nearly 1% as Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Weigh on London Stock Market Today

The session's cautious tone traced back largely to developments in the Middle East, where the United States continued launching strikes on Iran overnight, extending a conflict that has repeatedly rattled global energy markets in recent weeks. Brent crude firmed roughly 1.5% to around $86 a barrel in response.

Despite the overnight escalation, oil prices did not break through the previous session's one-month high, after President Donald Trump walked back earlier threats to impose a 20% fee on cargo vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Neil Wilson, a market analyst at Saxo, characterized the reversal with a touch of dry humor.

"Though oil prices are trading a range and not taken out yesterday's one-month high after Trump rowed back threats to impose 20% tolls on ships transiting the Strait," Wilson said. "Classic TACO Tuesday I guess."

Fed Chair's Comments in Focus

Wednesday's trading also came against the backdrop of a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading released a day earlier, which had modestly boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive policy stance later this year. Wilson noted that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh had tempered that optimism somewhat, reiterating that the central bank maintains "no tolerance for persistently elevated inflation."

Wilson raised the question of how markets should interpret Warsh's tone. "Is this the Mario Draghi 'whatever it takes' approach or does it mean July is still live," he said, referring to speculation about whether the Fed could still act on interest rates before the end of the month.

European Shares Broadly Lower

The FTSE 100's early softness mirrored a broader pullback across European equity markets Wednesday, following a mildly positive session the day before. The decline came even as Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML raised its 2026 guidance for a second time, a result that under normal circumstances might have provided more support to broader sentiment.

Concerns Persist Over London's Market Standing

Beyond the day's immediate price action, structural concerns about the health of London's stock market resurfaced this week. Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies, pointed to Peel Hunt analysis showing that the total value of takeover bids for UK-listed companies during the first half of 2026 was 27 times greater than the value of new initial public offerings over the same period.

Stone also called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reverse a recent cut to venture capital trust tax relief, which was reduced from 30% to 20%, arguing the change risks starving fast-growing companies of funding before they are able to reach public markets.

He warned that London's competitive position could weaken further as major U.S. listings continue to dominate global capital markets, pointing to the recent flotation of SpaceX and anticipated initial public offerings from artificial intelligence companies Anthropic and OpenAI, developments he said could further increase the weighting of U.S. equities within global stock indices.

"The situation on the London market is now so serious that it requires bolder interventions to save our stock market," Stone said. He added that eliminating stamp duty on share purchases "would give the biggest financial return to the UK economy by encouraging more investors to buy UK equities and drive economic growth."

A Cautious Path Ahead

With Middle East tensions still unresolved and investors continuing to parse mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on the future path of U.S. interest rates, the FTSE 100 appeared likely to remain range-bound in the near term. Analysts had projected the index would trade between 10,480 and 10,560 points during Wednesday's session, a range that largely held as energy, mining and banking stocks continued to dictate the index's overall direction amid ongoing volatility in global commodity markets.