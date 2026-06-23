ASX 200 Slips Again as Trump's Iran Threats and WiseTech Scandal Weigh on Sentiment

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell to 8,799.1 points on Tuesday, losing 0.19% from the previous session, as renewed threats of U.S. military action against Iran and lingering fallout from a corporate scandal at WiseTech Global kept investors cautious heading into the new trading week.

A Third Straight Session of Softness

The ASX200 fell to 8,800 points on Tuesday, losing 0.18% from the previous session. Over the past month, the index has climbed 1.24% and is up 2.86% compared to the same time last year. The session extends a recent run of weakness that has seen the benchmark pull back from a two-month peak reached earlier in June.

Trump's Iran Threats Resurface

President Donald Trump threatened further military action against Iran despite Vice President JD Vance holding talks with Iranian officials under an interim peace agreement. The renewed rhetoric came even as diplomatic efforts continued in parallel, underscoring just how fragile the broader ceasefire arrangement remains.

That uncertainty has continued shaping sentiment across Asia-Pacific markets more broadly. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed early in the week, amid higher oil prices as uncertainty over the Middle East conflict continues, with negotiators from the U.S. and Iran holding talks in Switzerland.

Investors Await Key Inflation Data

Beyond the geopolitical backdrop, traders are also positioning ahead of a significant data release later this week that could shape expectations for monetary policy. Investors also awaited key U.S. inflation data later this week for clues on the Fed's policy path. Locally, attention is turning to May CPI and labor market data, which could shape expectations for the Reserve Bank's next policy move after it left interest rates unchanged last week.

Sector Performance Was Mixed

Tuesday's session showed a divided picture across different parts of the market, with some sectors providing offsetting support even as the broader index slipped. Tech, mining, and energy stocks led the decline, while logistics, industrial services, and healthcare offered support. BHP Group fell 1.3%, while two of the four major banks traded lower.

WiseTech Global Continues to Tumble

The single biggest individual stock story weighing on sentiment continued to be the unfolding situation at WiseTech Global. WiseTech Global tumbled 12% after police launched a probe into its founder over alleged visa-related misconduct and exploitation claims. That decline followed an even steeper drop in the prior session, when WiseTech Global tumbled 16.1% after police opened a probe into its founder over alleged visa misconduct and exploitation claims.

Friday's Steep Selloff Set the Tone

Tuesday's softness follows a difficult end to the previous trading week, when the index posted its steepest single-day decline in some time. The ASX 200 lost 82 points, or 0.9%, to end at 8,829 on Friday, marking the second straight session of losses and retreating further from a two-month peak. Doubts grew over upcoming U.S.-Iran peace talks as Tehran sought more signs of implementation of a recently signed memorandum of understanding with Washington.

That Friday session was also marked by a significant company-specific shock in the resources sector. BHP Group tumbled 5.1% after flagging cost overruns at its Jansen Stage 2 potash project in Canada and booking a hefty impairment charge. Other steep laggards that day included Evolution Mining, down 5.1%, PLS Group, down 4.7%, and REA Group, down 3.1%.

A Modestly Positive Week Despite Friday's Drop

Despite the late-week weakness, the broader index still managed to post a gain for the week overall, supported by the Reserve Bank's recent decision to hold interest rates steady. Despite Friday's slide, the index still advanced 0.3% for the week, its second straight weekly rise, lifted by the Reserve Bank's pause on rate hikes.

Monday's Muted Session

The ASX 50 closed little changed at 8,822 on Monday, as gains in logistics, industrial services, and financials offset losses in electronic tech, consumer stocks, and healthcare. The muted tone followed two sessions of losses, with sentiment fragile even after reports said that U.S. and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days. SGH Ltd. jumped 3.3% after unveiling a buyback of up to AUD 500 million, while two of the big four banks rose between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Oil Markets Continue Reacting to Diplomatic Developments

Crude oil prices have remained highly sensitive to each twist in the U.S.-Iran negotiations, directly affecting sentiment toward Australia's energy-sector stocks. Oil prices rose over the weekend after President Trump threatened strikes on Iran, ramping up tensions between the two sides. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained nearly 3% to $78.70 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude futures added more than 1% to $81.72 a barrel.

Those gains partially reversed early in the week. Brent oil futures turned negative on Monday after mediators Qatar and Pakistan said U.S. and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within 60 days, with the parties continuing technical negotiations throughout the week and establishing a high-level committee to oversee the mediation process.

Individual Stock Stories Across the Market

Beyond the major macro themes, several individual company developments also drew attention during Tuesday's session. Fortescue has agreed to charter up to 12 ammonia-capable Newcastlemax vessels from CMB.TECH's Bocimar division to advance zero-emissions shipping, while Viva Energy has restarted the residue catalytic cracking unit at its Geelong refinery following an earlier fire, returning production to over 90% of normal capacity.

Elsewhere, uranium stocks continue struggling against a volatile equity market backdrop, with large-cap names like Paladin Energy now negative year-to-date, while UBS has flagged continued housing market weakness in its latest property sector analysis, arguing it remains too early to turn bullish on large-cap residential names given a falling auction clearance rate.

With markets bracing for both fresh U.S. inflation data and local Australian CPI and labor figures later this week, the path forward for the ASX 200 will likely hinge heavily on how those releases shape expectations for the Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of Australia's respective policy paths. Given the continued fragility of the U.S.-Iran diplomatic process — alternating between threats of renewed military action and reports of progress toward a 60-day roadmap — oil-sensitive sectors are likely to remain a key source of volatility for the index in the sessions ahead, alongside continued scrutiny of the unfolding WiseTech Global situation as that company's founder remains under active police investigation.