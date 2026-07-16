Australia's ASX 200 Slips 0.15% to 8,828 as Mining Losses Offset Gains in Banks and Communication Stocks Today

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 edged lower Thursday afternoon, giving back early gains as a slide in mining stocks offset strength in banking and communication services shares, even as Wall Street's overnight rally lifted sentiment across the region.

The benchmark index was down 13.0 points, or 0.15%, to 8,828.1 as of 3:02 p.m. AEST, pulling back from a positive open earlier in the session.

The pullback came despite a firmer start to the trading day. Australian shares had opened higher, tracking a solid overnight session on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all advanced on easing inflation signals and a strong start to the U.S. second-quarter earnings season.

By late morning, the ASX 200 had climbed as much as 7.6 points, or 0.09%, to 8,848, with eight of the index's 11 sectors trading in positive territory. Communication services led the advance, rising roughly 1.3% on gains in REA Group, CAR Group, Seek and News Corp. Financial stocks also contributed to the early strength.

The gains proved short-lived. Mining stocks weighed heavily on the broader market through the session, dragging the materials sector into negative territory even after BHP Group reported record iron ore production for the 2026 financial year. BHP shares fell despite the milestone, part of a broader retreat among miners that accounted for the bulk of the index's worst-performing stocks. Mining names were the primary drag on the benchmark, offsetting gains elsewhere on the board.

Elsewhere on the local corporate front, AMP shares advanced after the wealth manager lifted its first-half profit guidance, citing favorable investment returns and its partnerships in China. Other notable movers in early trade included Mesoblast, Life360, Tabcorp and Flight Centre.

Investors were also digesting fresh economic data. The Melbourne Institute released its monthly reading on consumer inflation expectations for July, one of several data points traders are using to gauge the outlook for Reserve Bank of Australia policy in the second half of the year. Domestically, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been pressing regulators to adopt a more pro-growth stance in a bid to lift the country's lagging productivity.

Offshore, the session unfolded against a backdrop of mixed signals from Australia's largest trading partner. China reported its weakest annual GDP growth since 2022 for the second quarter, a result that has stoked expectations Beijing could roll out fresh stimulus measures. Chinese officials have acknowledged that external risks remain elevated and that demand continues to trail supply in the world's second-largest economy. The soft growth figure has added a layer of caution to sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets, even as local shares initially shrugged it off.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to cast a shadow over global markets more broadly. Renewed strikes and a reinstated U.S. naval blockade have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil flows, rattling economies across the Gulf region and keeping crude prices elevated. Traffic through the strait has remained sharply depressed compared with pre-conflict levels, with some vessels reportedly switching off transponders to avoid attack. The disruption has also weighed on Chinese refinery activity, with throughput at multiyear lows.

Energy markets have been volatile as a result, and the swings in crude prices have rippled through to mining and resources stocks on the ASX, adding to the sector's choppy performance this week.

Thursday's session capped a mixed run for the Australian benchmark. The index closed Wednesday up 0.35% to 0.4% at roughly 8,841 points, its strongest finish in about a week, as banks and miners both contributed to gains following a rally in Rio Tinto after the miner topped its quarterly iron ore sales forecasts. That followed a choppier start to the week, with the index closing essentially flat on both Monday and Tuesday amid escalating Middle East tensions and cautious trading ahead of the Chinese GDP release.

Over the past month, the ASX 200 has been trading in a relatively narrow band, moving between roughly 8,656 and 8,984 points. The index remains a few percentage points below its 52-week high, reflecting a market that has been buffeted by a mix of geopolitical risk, shifting global rate expectations, and a domestic economy still finding its footing.

Among the standout movers in recent sessions, gold miners have swung sharply as investors weigh the conflicting pulls of rising bond yields and safe-haven demand tied to the Middle East conflict. Uranium stocks have also seen sharp declines this week, tracking a broader selloff in global uranium equities, while lithium and rare earths names have been more mixed, with several junior explorers reporting fresh drilling results and resource upgrades.

Looking ahead, traders said they would be watching for U.S. retail sales and jobless claims data later this week, along with any further developments in the Middle East that could affect oil markets and broader risk sentiment. Domestically, attention is turning to labor market data due out next week, which will offer the Reserve Bank of Australia additional information as it weighs its next policy move.

For now, the ASX 200 remains caught between competing forces: a resilient corporate earnings backdrop both locally and in the U.S., against a more uncertain global growth picture out of China and ongoing volatility tied to the conflict in the Middle East.

Trading is expected to remain choppy in the sessions ahead as investors sift through the incoming data for clearer signals on the direction of both the Australian and global economies.