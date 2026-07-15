ASX 200 Climbs Above 8,800 as Wall Street Rally and Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil, Energy Stock Gains

SYDNEY — Australian shares pushed higher on Wednesday afternoon, with the S&P/ASX 200 climbing back above the 8,800-point mark as a strong overnight session on Wall Street and rising oil prices lifted energy stocks, offsetting lingering caution over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The benchmark index was trading at 8,826.1 points as of 2:32 p.m. AEST, up 17.6 points, or 0.20%, extending a modest recovery after two subdued sessions earlier in the week.

Tuesday's trade had ended nearly flat, with the ASX 200 closing at 8,808 as traders tracked escalating tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. launched a third night of strikes against Iran, while two tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz after Washington reinstated its blockade of Iranian shipping, a development that has kept energy markets on edge and added a geopolitical risk premium to crude prices.

Despite that backdrop, sentiment turned more positive heading into Wednesday's session. Following a solid night on Wall Street, futures pointed to the ASX 200 opening about 45 points higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising slightly, the S&P 500 climbing 0.4%, and the Nasdaq surging 0.9%. Energy producers were among the early standouts locally, with Beach Energy and Santos tipped for further gains after oil prices pushed higher overnight.

The rebound in crude followed a rough stretch for global markets, which had been rattled by supply concerns stemming from the Hormuz disruptions. Stocks around the world had closed lower earlier in the week as oil prices surged on renewed tensions in the strait, with SK Hynix leading a broader sell-off in chip stocks.

Banks Under Pressure, Miners Mixed

While energy names found support, the major banks — long a pillar of the ASX 200's performance — remained under pressure after a soft session Tuesday, when the big four lenders fell between 0.9% and 1.5%. That followed a Monday session in which the banks had actually added ground, rising between 0.3% and 1.3% and lending support to the broader index, underscoring the sector's volatility this week as investors reassess rate expectations both locally and in the United States.

Mining giants were also mixed. Rio Tinto eased 0.3% on Tuesday ahead of its production results, while BHP had inched 0.1% lower the previous session as investors braced for quarterly output updates. BHP's report, released this week, showed resilience in its flagship iron ore business. The miner delivered its strongest first-half Pilbara iron ore production since 2018 and sharply cut copper cost guidance, while flagging limited operational impact from the disruption in the Middle East. Company-wide, second-quarter global iron ore production fell 1% from a year earlier to 87.1 million tonnes, missing estimates of 89.6 million tonnes by about 3%, though Pilbara production of 83.5 million tonnes and shipments of 85.3 million tonnes both beat forecasts.

Gold miners, which had slumped earlier in the week, were also in focus. Northern Star and Evolution Mining had each fallen more than 1.5% on Monday as bullion prices softened, though the sector remained a key swing factor for the index given its outsized weighting on the ASX.

Corporate Activity in the Resources Sector

Deal-making continued in the resources space. IGO has agreed to sell its Nova nickel operation in Western Australia to a subsidiary of Global Lithium, which plans to repurpose the processing plant for lithium concentrate from its nearby Manna project, in a deal worth a total of $7 million. Nova is expected to continue generating strong cash flow for IGO until mining wraps up as planned in the December quarter of 2026, while Global Lithium aims to begin processing pegmatite ore from Manna, located about 170 kilometers away by road, with concentrate production targeted from mid-2027.

Elsewhere, gold explorer Ora Banda Mining posted a strong resource upgrade. Its annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve update for the Davyhurst project showed Mineral Resources up 75% year-on-year to 3.69 million ounces and Ore Reserves up 159% to 610,000 ounces, driven largely by the Round Dam and Waihi deposits. Broker Euroz Hartleys retained its Buy rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of $2.05, viewing the reserve growth as a key driver of a potential material step-up in earnings.

Commodities and the Broader Picture

Base and battery metals also drew attention this week. Aluminium hit a four-year high in May after Middle East smelter curtailments drove expectations of a global deficit in 2026, before easing to around $3,150 a tonne — still well above the 2025 average of $2,632. Lithium carbonate prices rose 13% quarter-on-quarter on supply concerns and booming demand for battery storage, with storage shipments up 108% year-on-year even as electric vehicle sales growth slowed to just 1%.

On the domestic economic front, consumer and business confidence data released this week painted a mixed picture. Australia's consumer sentiment rebounded in July but remained among the weakest readings in the survey's 50-year history, highlighting the economy's vulnerability to global shocks, even as business confidence climbed to a four-month high in June.

Investors are also watching developments in China, Australia's largest trading partner. Record June trade figures out of China set the stage for closely watched second-quarter GDP data, which could sway sentiment across Asia-Pacific markets, including the ASX, in the sessions ahead.

Globally, risk appetite has been buoyed by expectations of a less aggressive path for U.S. interest rates. A closely watched Global Fund Manager Survey in July showed the most bullish investor sentiment since February, with the U.S. equity overweight the largest since December 2024, prompting Bank of America strategists to recommend trimming equity and high-beta exposure. The bullish tilt was tied to optimism around a macro boom, artificial intelligence capital spending, and a more dovish Federal Reserve.

For now, the ASX 200 remains well below its all-time high. The index hit a record 9,198.6 points in February 2026 before settling closer to the 8,800 mark by July. Traders say the market's next major direction will likely hinge on how the Middle East conflict evolves, along with incoming Chinese GDP figures and any further signals from the Federal Reserve on the pace of future rate moves.

With roughly 200 of Australia's largest listed companies making up the index, covering close to 79% of the country's equity market, Wednesday's gains offered a modest but welcome reprieve for local investors navigating a volatile stretch of global headlines.