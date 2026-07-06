ASX 200 Live Today: Australian Shares Edge Higher Monday Despite Futures Pointing to a Slightly Weaker Open

SYDNEY — Australian shares opened the trading week on a firmer note Monday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbing modestly in mid-morning trade even after overnight futures had pointed to a softer start, as investors weighed a mixed batch of corporate news, commodity moves and lingering questions about the pace of future interest rate changes.

The S&P/ASX 200 was trading at 8,855.2 points shortly before midday in Sydney, up 10.8 points, or 0.12 percent, on the previous close. The modest gain came despite SPI futures overnight signaling the index would open roughly 35 points, or about 0.4 percent, lower, a divergence that reflected shifting sentiment as the local session got underway.

The index enters the new trading week fresh off a strong finish to the previous one. On Friday, the ASX 200 surged 120 points, or 1.4 percent, to close at 8,844.4, marking its best level in more than a week. That rally was driven in large part by improving sentiment around easing tensions in the Middle East, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, along with an upward revision to Australia's private-sector activity data for June and stronger U.S. stock futures heading into the Independence Day holiday.

Gold miners were among Friday's standout performers, with bullion prices rallying on softer U.S. payrolls data. Northern Star Resources jumped more than 10 percent and Evolution Mining rose nearly 9 percent, while diversified miner BHP Group added 1.6 percent. The big four banks also posted gains ranging from roughly 0.4 percent to 2.4 percent. Insurer Suncorp was a notable laggard, sliding more than 4 percent after trimming its growth outlook amid weaker demand.

Momentum in the gold sector appeared set to continue into Monday's session. Gold futures climbed a further 1.5 percent overnight to trade around 4,187 US dollars an ounce, according to data cited by market commentators, with bullion pushing toward the 4,200 US dollar mark. That backdrop was expected to support further gains for gold-linked stocks including Newmont Corporation and Northern Star Resources as the local session progressed.

Elsewhere in the resources sector, gold miner Genesis Minerals confirmed a proposed merger with Vault, a deal that would create a combined gold producer valued at roughly 12.6 billion Australian dollars, underscoring continued consolidation activity in the sector as companies look to scale up amid strong bullion prices.

Corporate news also featured prominently in Monday's session. Mortgage insurer Helia disclosed that it had been selected as ING's exclusive lenders mortgage insurance provider for a four-year term beginning July 1, replacing a prior agreement that expired at the end of June. The renewal is significant for Helia, given that ING represented around 20 percent of the insurer's gross written premium in the 2025 financial year. The deal carries added weight for the company after it lost its contract with Commonwealth Bank of Australia earlier this year, a relationship that had accounted for close to 40 percent of Helia's premium income, with no new business written under that arrangement since the end of January.

Infrastructure investor Infratil also moved markets after disclosing a sharp increase in the independent valuation of Canberra Data Centres, in which it holds a stake of just under 50 percent. The valuation rose by 3.5 billion Australian dollars to 18.5 billion dollars at the midpoint for the June quarter, driven by contracted data-centre capacity surpassing one gigawatt and a substantial expansion of the company's future development pipeline.

Shipbuilder Austal was among the stocks on watch after brokerage Bell Potter retained its hold rating on the company but sharply cut its price target to 4.10 Australian dollars from 6.30. The broker cited downgrades to its underlying earnings forecasts through the 2029 financial year, even as it upgraded statutory earnings estimates to reflect incorporation of revenue from other programs. Bell Potter said the firm believed Austal was "entering a period of elevated risks" as it ramps up several shipbuilding programs simultaneously.

Energy stocks including Santos and Woodside Energy Group were also expected to be in focus Monday following moves in oil prices over the weekend, while healthcare group ResMed was flagged among companies likely to see elevated trading interest.

Monday's session comes as the local market digests a new financial year that officially began July 1, alongside a broader Wall Street backdrop complicated by the U.S. Independence Day holiday, which kept American markets closed on Friday. European markets, by contrast, posted a strong session, with Germany's DAX rising 0.8 percent, Britain's FTSE up 0.25 percent and France's CAC advancing 0.4 percent.

Volatility measures on the local market have also picked up in recent sessions. The ASX 200's VIX measure, which tracks expected volatility, rose 12 percent to an average of 12.4, according to data from the exchange, while average daily movements on the broader All Ordinaries index increased to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent previously.

Looking further out, seasonal patterns have historically favored Australian equities in July. Since 1980, the ASX 200 has posted an average gain of 2.13 percent for the month and finished higher 72 percent of the time, making it the second-best month of the year for the index. Recent years have been particularly strong, with the market closing higher in 11 of the past 12 Julys. Even so, analysts caution that this year's market faces a delicate balance, with easing expectations for further interest rate rises and signs of stabilization in consumer-facing sectors offset by softening corporate earnings forecasts and recent declines in key commodity prices, including gold, copper and oil, all of which have retreated well off their earlier 2026 peaks.

As trading continues Monday, investors will be watching for further movement in bank and mining stocks, along with any additional corporate updates, as the market looks to build on last week's gains while navigating a more uncertain global backdrop heading deeper into the new financial year.