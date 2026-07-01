SYDNEY — Shares of Perpetual Ltd surged nearly 17% Wednesday after the Australian wealth and asset management company disclosed that it had received and rejected a takeover proposal from a company indirectly controlled by Swedish private equity firm EQT AB, saying the offer failed to adequately reflect the value of the business.

Perpetual Ltd has rejected a takeover offer from a company indirectly controlled by Swedish private equity firm EQT AB, after the Australian fund manager's shares surged Wednesday on speculation of a deal. DesignTAXI Community

Shares of the Sydney-based company climbed $2.60, or 16.77%, to $18.10 as of midday trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, making it one of the standout movers on the bourse for the session. The stock had been placed in a trading halt earlier in the day before the company released details of the approach to the market.

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The Sydney-based company said the offer from Windflower Pte "was highly conditional and did not adequately represent fair value for Perpetual shareholders." The proposal valued Perpetual shares at A$21.64, which would be almost 20% higher than the price they closed at before a trading halt and valuing the firm at around A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion). DesignTAXI Community

Despite rejecting the offer, Perpetual's board is now under considerable market scrutiny to explain its position to shareholders who saw a premium-priced offer turned away. The $21.64 per share proposal represented a meaningful uplift from the stock's pre-halt trading price, and investors pushing the share price to $18.10 on Wednesday appeared to be pricing in some possibility that negotiations could resume, that a revised offer might emerge, or that the disclosure itself had flushed out broader interest in the company that could eventually translate into a superior bid.

The approach from Windflower Pte, the entity connected to EQT, adds another chapter to what has been a complicated strategic journey for Perpetual over the past several years. The company has been in the midst of a significant structural simplification, having already agreed to sell its wealth management division to private equity firm Bain Capital for an upfront cash payment of A$500 million, equivalent to roughly US$350 million, as part of a broader effort to streamline the business and focus on its core asset management and corporate trust operations. That divestment process, alongside an expanded cost-reduction program that targeted annualized savings of between A$70 million and A$80 million, had already reshaped the company's balance sheet and strategic profile heading into the current financial year.

EQT, the Stockholm-based alternative asset manager, operates one of the larger private equity and infrastructure investment platforms in Europe and has a history of acquiring financial services and asset management businesses globally. A successful acquisition of Perpetual at the proposed $21.64 valuation would have delivered EQT a company with approximately A$200 billion in assets under management across its asset management division, a growing corporate trust business serving banks, fund managers and infrastructure operators, and a strategic footprint in both Australia and Asia.

Perpetual's corporate trust division, which provides trustee, compliance and custodial services for mortgage-backed securities programs, superannuation funds, infrastructure projects and debt issuances, has long been considered one of the company's highest-quality and most defensible businesses, generating recurring fee income that is relatively insulated from investment market volatility compared with the asset management segment. Analysts tracking the company have historically pointed to the corporate trust unit as a disproportionate contributor to Perpetual's overall value relative to its operating footprint.

The company's most recent financial results, covering the first half of fiscal 2026 to December 31, 2025, showed underlying profit after tax rising 12% to A$112.7 million on total operating revenue of A$697.9 million, a 2% increase from the same period a year earlier. The result included an interim dividend of 59 Australian cents per share, representing a 60% payout ratio. Earnings per share on an underlying basis rose 9% to 97.1 cents, reflecting improved cost discipline and the early benefits of the company's simplification program. The asset management segment continued to face net client outflows, a challenge common across the active equity management industry as passive index-tracking products have taken a growing share of investor allocations in recent years, though gains in market valuations partially offset the impact of those outflows on reported assets under management.

Perpetual's balance sheet has been a central focus for investors and analysts throughout the company's restructuring. The sale of the wealth management business to Bain Capital, which was announced in an earlier period and has been progressing through regulatory and completion steps, is expected to generate the capital needed to reduce the company's debt burden and return surplus capital to shareholders, giving management a cleaner financial structure from which to pursue growth in the higher-margin corporate trust and asset management businesses. Some analysts covering the stock had previously suggested the company's sum-of-the-parts valuation, accounting for the wealth management sale proceeds and the stand-alone value of the remaining businesses, pointed to a fair value range broadly consistent with the EQT proposal's implied price, making the board's rejection a point that some investors may push back on in the days ahead.

The broader context for Wednesday's development includes the fact that the global asset management and financial services industry has been a target for private equity consolidation in recent years, as acquirers seek to build scale in recurring-revenue businesses that can generate stable cash flows across market cycles. EQT's interest in Perpetual, expressed through the Windflower vehicle, is consistent with that broader trend and reflects the structural appeal of corporate trust and fund administration platforms to buyers with long-dated capital looking for durable, fee-based income streams.

Perpetual did not indicate whether it had formally engaged EQT in discussions before or after the offer was tabled, and the company's statement that the offer "was highly conditional" leaves open the question of whether the conditionality of the approach was a separate concern from the valuation question. Whether EQT returns with a revised, higher or less conditional offer, or whether the disclosure of the original approach prompts other potential acquirers to consider their own positions on Perpetual, is likely to remain the dominant narrative shaping the stock's trading in the sessions ahead.