Zeta Global Shares Jump 16% as Marketing Software Firm Extends 20-Quarter Beat-and-Raise Streak This Week

Zeta Global Holdings shares extended a sharp rally Wednesday, building on gains from the previous session after the marketing technology company delivered second-quarter results that beat expectations and extended what the company describes as its 20th consecutive "beat and raise" quarter.

Shares climbed to $28.20, up 16.24%, continuing a rally that began Tuesday when the company's earnings report initially sent the stock up 7.54% to close at $24.26. The move built on a year in which Zeta shares have already climbed nearly 50%, according to recent trading data, as the New York-based company has continued posting accelerating growth in its AI-driven marketing platform business.

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A Streak Extended

Zeta reported second-quarter revenue of $442.8 million, comfortably clearing the company's own guidance range of $419 million to $422 million and marking a 44% increase year over year and a 12% sequential gain from the first quarter. In a statement, the company described the results as achieving positive GAAP net income for the second quarter, a milestone that adds to the company's continued push toward sustained profitability alongside its rapid top-line growth.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $91.7 million, more than 50% higher than the $58.77 million posted in the same period a year earlier. Following the results, Zeta raised its third-quarter revenue guidance to a range of $469 million to $472 million, above the $461.01 million analysts had been expecting, while also lifting its full-year earnings-per-share guidance to a range of 9 cents to 11 cents, up sharply from a prior forecast of 2 cents to 4 cents.

AI Platform Drives Momentum

Much of the enthusiasm surrounding Zeta's results has centered on the rapid adoption of the company's Athena AI platform, which the company has said captured 60% of platform AI usage within its first week of availability, driving what Zeta described as a sevenfold surge in agentic interactions and a 40% lift in sales pipeline activity. The company has continued expanding partnerships tied to its AI infrastructure strategy, including collaborations with OpenAI, Snowflake and Palantir, with integration of the Palantir partnership expected to be completed within 45 days of the announcement.

Zeta has also continued extending Athena's capabilities to advertising agencies, using what the company calls its proprietary SuperGraph technology to analyze consumer signals and recommend real-time marketing actions across a customer's full lifecycle. The company has said a broader rollout of that agency-focused offering is planned to continue through the remainder of 2026, following an initial beta period with select partners.

A Credit Facility to Support Growth

Alongside its earnings results, Zeta has continued strengthening its financial flexibility. The company closed a $1 billion credit facility in recent weeks, which it said would be used to support mergers and acquisitions, share repurchases and general corporate purposes, giving the company additional capacity to pursue growth initiatives beyond its organic platform expansion.

Zeta has also continued building out its executive team, recently naming Intel and Synopsys veteran Trey Campbell to lead investor relations, a move the company has framed as part of its broader effort to strengthen its engagement with the investment community as it continues to scale.

Some Caution Amid the Rally

Despite the overwhelmingly positive market reaction, not every signal surrounding Zeta's stock has been unambiguously bullish. Options activity ahead of the earnings release showed significantly more call volume than put volume, reflecting broadly bullish positioning among traders, though the company has also seen a notable number of recent insider transactions net sold, a dynamic some analysts have flagged as a cautionary signal against uniformly bullish sentiment. Wall Street coverage of the stock remains heavily weighted toward buy ratings, with 12 buy recommendations and two holds and no sell ratings among covering analysts, alongside a consensus price target implying meaningful additional upside from recent trading levels.

A Track Record of Consistency

Zeta's ability to extend its beat-and-raise streak to 20 consecutive quarters has become a central part of the bullish narrative surrounding the stock, with the company's full-year 2026 revenue guidance now standing at a range of $1.779 billion to $1.792 billion, up $30 million at the midpoint from its prior forecast and representing year-over-year growth of 36% to 37%. Even excluding the impact of political candidate advertising revenue and contributions from its Marigold enterprise business, the company has said its underlying growth rate remains in the 22% to 23% range, a figure management has pointed to as evidence of durable demand for its core marketing platform independent of one-time or cyclical revenue sources.

With Zeta's stock continuing to build on its post-earnings momentum into Wednesday's session, investors are likely to keep a close eye on the continued rollout of the company's Athena AI platform and its expanding partnership ecosystem as key indicators of whether the company can sustain its remarkable streak of exceeding its own guidance in the quarters ahead.