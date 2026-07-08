Agios Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump 11% After FDA Grants Priority Review for Sickle Cell Drug Application

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Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals surged Tuesday, trading at $41.44, up $4.05, or 10.82 percent, after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted priority review status to its supplemental New Drug Application for mitapivat as a treatment for sickle cell disease.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company disclosed the FDA's decision Tuesday morning, adding to a string of positive regulatory and clinical developments for its lead drug candidate over the past several months. Priority review designations are granted by the FDA to applications that, if approved, would offer significant improvements over existing treatments for serious conditions, and they typically shorten the agency's standard review timeline from ten months to roughly six months, potentially accelerating the drug's path to market for patients with sickle cell disease.

Tuesday's rally builds on a series of recent catalysts for Agios. The company submitted its supplemental New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval of mitapivat for sickle cell disease to the FDA earlier this year, following the presentation of Phase 3 RISE UP trial results at the European Hematology Association's annual meeting in June, where the company said the data reinforced mitapivat's strong anti-hemolytic profile in sickle cell patients. That presentation followed the FDA's separate confirmation in late June that it had accepted the company's sNDA for review, setting the stage for Tuesday's priority review designation.

In addition to the regulatory news, brokerage RBC Capital raised its price target on Agios shares to $32 from $28 on Tuesday, according to TipRanks, while maintaining its coverage of the stock. Separately, Bank of America Securities reiterated its buy rating on Agios shares this week, adding to a broadly positive tone among analysts covering the company. According to data compiled by TradingView, the average 12-month price target among eight analysts covering Agios has risen to $42.62 from a previous estimate of $41.88, with individual forecasts ranging from $31 to $59 per share. The consensus rating across 10 covering analysts remains at "Buy," with seven analysts rating the stock a buy, three rating it a hold, and none recommending a sell.

Mitapivat, marketed under the brand name Pyrukynd, is already approved in the United States to treat hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare genetic blood disorder. The drug is also approved under the brand name Aqvesme to treat adult patients with non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia, having received European Union marketing authorization for that indication in May. Sickle cell disease represents a significantly larger potential patient population than either of mitapivat's currently approved indications, making Tuesday's priority review designation a meaningful step toward expanding the drug's commercial reach if the FDA ultimately grants accelerated approval.

Agios has continued to build out its broader pipeline beyond mitapivat in recent months. In late May, the company entered into an exclusive global license agreement with South Korean biotechnology firm Oscotec to develop and commercialize a next-generation SYK inhibitor known as cevidoplenib, expanding its portfolio of rare disease treatments beyond its core pyruvate kinase activator franchise. The company has also continued advancing tebapivat, a next-generation PK activator being studied for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and sickle cell disease, with a Phase 2b trial update on the drug provided in May.

Agios' financial performance has shown steady improvement as its commercial portfolio has expanded. According to the company's first-quarter 2026 earnings report, net revenues surged 138 percent year over year, driven in large part by the addition of Aqvesme sales following its more recent approval, alongside continued growth in Pyrukynd revenue. The company maintained a strong balance sheet as of the first quarter, with more than $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, providing significant financial flexibility as it continues investing in its pipeline. Research and development expenses rose $8 million to $81 million year over year during the same period, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased $7 million to $48 million, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in both its research pipeline and commercial infrastructure supporting its approved therapies.

Agios has set full-year 2026 revenue guidance for its pyruvate kinase deficiency indication at $45 million to $50 million, with company officials citing multiple additional pipeline catalysts expected throughout the remainder of the year, including further regulatory submissions and clinical trial data readouts. According to a Motley Fool analysis published earlier this year, shares in Agios rose 11.2 percent over a single week following the company's first-quarter earnings report, driven in part by strong early commercial progress for Aqvesme's U.S. launch, with combined product sales climbing to $20.7 million from just $8.7 million during the same quarter of the prior year.

Founded in 2007 by researchers Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su, Agios has built its business around therapies targeting cellular metabolism, with a particular focus on rare hematologic and metabolic disorders. Beyond its currently approved products, the company's broader pipeline includes AG-181, a candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria, and AG-236, an siRNA therapy in-licensed from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals targeting a gene associated with polycythemia vera, another rare blood disorder.

Agios is scheduled to host its second-quarter 2026 financial results conference call and webcast on July 30, an event that analysts said will likely provide further detail on the company's commercial trajectory for both Pyrukynd and Aqvesme, along with updated guidance on the timeline for a potential FDA decision on mitapivat's sickle cell disease application following Tuesday's priority review designation.

With a market capitalization placing the company in the mid-cap range between $2 billion and $10 billion, Agios has positioned itself among a group of rare-disease-focused biopharmaceutical companies that have drawn increasing investor attention in 2026 as multiple pipeline programs approach key regulatory and clinical milestones. Tuesday's priority review designation marks one of the most significant near-term catalysts for the company, with investors and analysts now turning their attention to the FDA's expected decision timeline over the coming months as Agios works to expand mitapivat's approved uses to include sickle cell disease.