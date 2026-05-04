Celcuity Stock Soars 14% to $143 on Positive Phase 3 Breast Cancer Trial Data

NEW YORK — Celcuity Inc. shares surged more than 13.8 percent to $143 in early trading Monday, May 4, 2026, after the clinical-stage oncology company announced that its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial met the primary endpoint with clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival for patients with PIK3CA-mutant advanced breast cancer. The positive topline results for gedatolisib sent the biotech stock to new highs and reignited investor enthusiasm for the company's targeted therapy pipeline just weeks before a potential FDA submission.

Celcuity reported that both the gedatolisib triplet and doublet regimens demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared to the control arm in the PIK3CA mutant cohort. The data, released late Friday, May 1, triggered a sharp after-hours rally that carried into Monday's session. The company said the results support advancing toward a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) filing with the FDA, with a potential PDUFA target in July 2026.

The VIKTORIA-1 trial evaluated gedatolisib in combination with standard therapies for HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients who had progressed after prior CDK4/6 inhibitor treatment. Gedatolisib, a first-in-class PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, targets a pathway frequently altered in breast cancer. Positive data in the PIK3CA mutant population — a subgroup with historically poorer outcomes — positions the drug as a potential new standard of care option in a market estimated to exceed $5 billion annually at peak.

Celcuity CEO Brian Sullivan called the results a "transformational milestone" for the company and patients. "These data demonstrate gedatolisib's potential to meaningfully improve outcomes in a population with significant unmet need," Sullivan said in the company's release. The firm is now accelerating commercial launch preparations while advancing additional indications for the drug across multiple solid tumors.

The stock reaction reflects high expectations. Celcuity has been on many biotech investors' radars due to gedatolisib's profile and its near-term regulatory timeline. Analysts have issued bullish price targets, with some projecting peak annual revenue exceeding $2.5 billion if the drug secures approval across multiple lines of therapy. Monday's surge pushed the company's market capitalization well above $6 billion.

The trial success comes at a pivotal time for Celcuity. The company has been advancing its precision medicine platform, which uses live tumor cell testing to identify patients most likely to benefit from targeted therapies. Gedatolisib represents the lead asset in this approach, and positive Phase 3 data significantly de-risks the program while strengthening its position ahead of potential partnership or commercialization discussions.

Broader market context amplified the move. Biotech stocks have shown renewed strength in 2026 amid improving regulatory sentiment and investor appetite for late-stage assets with clear paths to approval. Celcuity's data stands out for its statistical robustness and clinical relevance in a competitive breast cancer landscape dominated by CDK4/6 inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates.

Analysts reacted swiftly. Citizens initiated coverage with a Market Outperform rating and $150 price target earlier in the week, citing the drug's potential. Other firms have highlighted the July 2026 PDUFA timeline as a key catalyst. While some caution remains around commercial execution and competition, the overall sentiment has turned increasingly bullish following the topline readout.

For patients and physicians, the results offer hope for better options in later-line HR+/HER2- breast cancer. PIK3CA mutations occur in approximately 40 percent of cases, and effective targeted therapies have been limited. Gedatolisib's mechanism and tolerability profile could fill an important gap if approved.

Celcuity has cash reserves to support operations through key milestones, including potential approval and launch. The company continues enrolling patients in additional trials exploring gedatolisib in other settings and tumor types, positioning it for potential label expansion in the years ahead.

As trading continued Monday morning, volume remained elevated and the stock held near session highs. The move underscores the biotech sector's sensitivity to clinical data, where positive Phase 3 readouts can drive outsized gains even in a broader market environment focused on macro signals and Federal Reserve policy.

Looking forward, all eyes are on the full dataset presentation at an upcoming medical meeting and the company's regulatory strategy. If the FDA accepts the filing with priority review, approval could come as early as late 2026, setting the stage for Celcuity's transition from clinical developer to commercial-stage oncology company.

The surge in Celcuity stock serves as a reminder of the high-reward potential in targeted oncology. For investors who backed the company through its development phase, Monday's gains validate the long-term bet on gedatolisib. As the story unfolds, the biotech community will watch closely to see whether this positive momentum translates into sustained value creation in the competitive breast cancer market.