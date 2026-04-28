Oruka Therapeutics Shares Soar 19% on Positive Week 16 Psoriasis Drug Trial Data

NEW YORK — Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKA) shares surged nearly 19% Monday to $82.41 in heavy trading after the clinical-stage biotech company reported strongly positive Week 16 interim data from its Phase 2a EVERLAST-A trial of ORKA-001, a novel half-life extended IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said ORKA-001 achieved a PASI 100 (complete skin clearance) rate of 63.5% at Week 16, demonstrating rapid, deep and durable responses that could position it as a best-in-class therapy with potential for once-yearly dosing. The favorable safety profile was consistent with the IL-23 class, with no serious adverse events reported.

The stock jumped as much as 25% intraday before settling around 19% higher on volume exceeding several times the daily average. The move added roughly $650 million to Oruka's market capitalization in a single session, highlighting investor enthusiasm for its differentiated approach in the crowded psoriasis space.

Strong Efficacy Data Fuels Optimism

According to the company, ORKA-001 showed statistically significant improvements across all key endpoints at Week 16. The high rate of complete clearance (PASI 100) significantly outperformed historical benchmarks for existing IL-23 inhibitors. Updated pharmacokinetic data continued to support the potential for once-yearly maintenance dosing, a major potential advantage over current therapies that require more frequent injections.

Oruka CEO Dr. Reid Waldman called the results "transformational" in a prepared statement. "These data reinforce our belief that ORKA-001 has the potential to set a new standard for psoriasis treatment by offering superior efficacy with dramatically reduced dosing frequency," he said. The company will host a conference call Tuesday morning to discuss the full results in detail.

Pipeline and Development Strategy

ORKA-001 is part of Oruka's broader pipeline targeting chronic skin diseases. The company is also advancing ORKA-002, another long-acting IL-17A/F inhibitor with potential for twice-yearly dosing in psoriasis and quarterly dosing in hidradenitis suppurativa. Positive interim Phase 1 data for ORKA-002 released earlier this year showed a half-life of 75-80 days.

Analysts view the dual IL-23 and IL-17 approach as strategically smart, positioning Oruka to compete in both major pathways for inflammatory skin conditions. Wedbush Securities recently raised its price target on the stock to $85, citing strong conviction in the platform's potential.

Market and Competitive Context

The global psoriasis treatment market is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, driven by demand for more convenient and effective therapies. Current injectable biologics dominate but require frequent dosing, creating an opening for long-acting options like Oruka's candidates. If approved, ORKA-001 could capture significant market share by reducing treatment burden for patients.

Oruka went public earlier in 2026 and has seen dramatic volatility typical of clinical-stage biotech companies. The latest surge reflects renewed investor confidence following the positive data readout. The company ended 2025 with a strong cash position, providing runway through key upcoming milestones.

What's Next for Oruka

Oruka plans to advance ORKA-001 into additional Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies while continuing development of ORKA-002. Topline data from further trials is expected later in 2026 and into 2027. Regulatory submissions could follow in 2027-2028 if development proceeds smoothly.

For patients and physicians, the results offer hope for more convenient treatment options that could improve adherence and long-term outcomes in a disease that significantly impacts quality of life. Dermatologists have expressed particular interest in the potential for yearly dosing, which could transform how psoriasis is managed.

Investor Considerations

While today's surge reflects excitement over the data, biotech stocks are inherently volatile. Oruka has no approved products yet and faces the usual risks of clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization. However, the strength of the Week 16 results and the potential for best-in-class dosing have many analysts bullish on the company's prospects.

As Oruka continues to execute on its clinical milestones, investors will watch closely for further updates on both ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company's ability to deliver consistent positive data could drive additional upside, while any setbacks in safety or efficacy would likely pressure the stock.

Monday's sharp rally underscores the high-reward nature of investing in innovative biotech companies. For Oruka Therapeutics, the positive psoriasis data represents a major step forward in its mission to develop novel biologics that set new standards for treating chronic skin diseases. With a strong cash position and promising clinical results, the company appears well-positioned to advance its pipeline and potentially deliver significant value to patients and shareholders alike.