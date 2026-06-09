TOPEKA, Kan. — Thousands of homes and businesses across northeast Kansas remained without electricity early Tuesday after severe thunderstorms swept through the region Monday night, downing power lines and causing extensive damage to the electrical grid, utility officials said.

Evergy, the primary electric provider for much of the area, reported more than 65,000 customers without power statewide as of early Tuesday morning, with heavy concentrations in northeast Kansas communities including Topeka, Manhattan, Junction City and surrounding areas. Restoration efforts faced delays due to the scope of the storm damage and ongoing hazardous conditions.

The outages began escalating Monday evening as a cluster of strong thunderstorms moved across the region, bringing damaging winds, heavy rainfall and the risk of tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Topeka had issued warnings highlighting the potential for gusts up to 70-90 mph and localized flooding.

According to Evergy's outage map and local reports, more than 200 customers were affected in and around Topeka, with over 100 reported near Manhattan and Junction City shortly after midnight. Additional impacts hit communities such as Wamego, Fort Riley and Lecompton. The utility indicated that some restoration times could extend due to the need for crews to safely assess and repair downed lines and debris.

Statewide, poweroutage.us tracked approximately 68,500 customers without electricity across Kansas utilities, with Evergy accounting for the vast majority. The storms followed a pattern of active severe weather in the Plains, where spring and early summer systems frequently challenge infrastructure.

Evergy crews were mobilized overnight, prioritizing critical facilities such as hospitals, emergency services and water treatment plants. The company urged customers to report outages through its website, app or phone lines and to stay clear of any downed power lines, which should be treated as live and dangerous.

Safety officials reminded residents to use flashlights instead of candles to avoid fire risks and to check on neighbors, particularly the elderly or those with medical needs reliant on powered equipment. Generators, if used, should be operated outdoors with proper ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The severe weather system developed Monday afternoon and intensified into the evening, tracking east-southeast across north-central and northeast Kansas. Meteorologists noted the storms' history of producing destructive wind gusts exceeding 80 mph in some areas, contributing to widespread tree damage and power infrastructure failures.

In Topeka and surrounding Shawnee County, winds and rain led to scattered reports of downed trees and limbs blocking roads. Similar conditions affected Riley County, home to Manhattan and Fort Riley, where military and university operations may have experienced disruptions. Local emergency management offices monitored the situation closely.

This event marks another instance of weather-related strain on Kansas utilities this season. Earlier storms in May and prior months had already tested response capabilities, with Evergy restoring power to tens of thousands after previous high-wind events. The utility has invested in grid hardening measures, including vegetation management and upgraded equipment, but officials acknowledge that major storm systems can still overwhelm the network.

For residents without power, basic needs become immediate concerns. Refrigerators and freezers can preserve food for only a limited time — typically four hours for refrigerators and 48 hours for full freezers if doors remain closed. Perishable items should be discarded if temperatures rise above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours.

Businesses faced closures or reduced operations, particularly those dependent on refrigeration or electronic systems. In Manhattan, home to Kansas State University, campus officials likely coordinated contingency plans for students and staff. Fort Riley, a major U.S. Army installation, maintains backup power systems but still monitors impacts on non-essential facilities.

The National Weather Service continued to monitor the region Tuesday, with forecasts calling for mostly sunny conditions and highs near 94 degrees in some areas, accompanied by a heat advisory. The combination of lingering outages and rising temperatures could heighten discomfort and health risks for those without air conditioning or refrigeration.

Evergy has not yet provided specific estimated restoration times for all affected areas, noting that in major events, such projections can change based on damage assessments. Customers can check individual status via the company's interactive outage map, which updates regularly.

Broader impacts from the storms included possible flash flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. While no widespread fatalities or major injuries were immediately reported, emergency responders handled weather-related calls throughout the night.

State and local officials encouraged preparedness. Kansas Emergency Management Division advised having emergency kits with water, non-perishable food, medications and battery-powered radios. As climate patterns shift, utilities and communities face increasing frequency of such extreme events.

For farmers and rural residents in the affected zones, outages disrupt irrigation, livestock operations and grain handling. Northeast Kansas agriculture plays a vital role in the state's economy, making rapid restoration a priority.

As crews work through the morning, additional outages may be reported once daylight allows fuller damage surveys. Evergy typically brings in mutual aid from neighboring utilities during large-scale events to accelerate recovery.

The situation underscores the vulnerability of electrical infrastructure to severe weather, even in prepared regions. Past experiences have driven improvements, but each storm presents unique challenges based on wind direction, rainfall totals and duration.

Residents are advised to stay informed through local news, the National Weather Service and utility alerts. Text or email notifications from Evergy can provide real-time updates once power returns or changes occur.

While the immediate focus remains on safety and restoration, longer-term discussions about grid resilience are likely to follow. Kansas lawmakers and utility regulators have previously examined investments in underground lines, smart grid technology and better storm forecasting integration.

Tuesday's outages, though disruptive, reflect a familiar cycle in the Midwest tornado alley and severe thunderstorm corridor. For now, thousands await the return of normalcy as utility workers navigate debris-filled roads and assess downed poles and lines under sometimes challenging conditions.

Evergy continues to update its outage map and encourages patience as safety remains the top priority in all restoration efforts. Further details on timelines and total impacts are expected throughout the day.