Relay Therapeutics Shares Surge 20% on ASCO Momentum for Zovegalisib Breast Cancer Program

NEW YORK — Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares climbed more than 20% in morning trading Tuesday, reaching $17.12 as investors responded to ongoing buzz around the company's precision oncology pipeline at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company, focused on small molecule therapies for cancer and genetic diseases, has seen renewed interest in its lead candidate zovegalisib (RLY-2608), a mutant-selective PI3Kα inhibitor. The stock's sharp move comes amid broader sector enthusiasm for oncology advancements showcased at the May 29-June 2 gathering.

Zovegalisib continues to generate attention following earlier data readouts demonstrating clinically meaningful progression-free survival in PIK3CA-mutated, HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The program holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, signaling regulatory recognition of its potential.

Clinical Progress on Zovegalisib

Updated interim results from the Phase 1/2 ReDiscover trial previously showed a median progression-free survival of 11.0 months in second-line patients treated with zovegalisib plus fulvestrant. Objective response rates reached 39% overall in patients with measurable disease, with consistent efficacy observed across kinase and non-kinase PIK3CA mutations.

These findings, initially highlighted at prior scientific meetings, underscore zovegalisib's differentiated profile compared to non-selective PI3K inhibitors, which have faced challenges with toxicity such as hyperglycemia. The ongoing Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial evaluates the combination in CDK4/6-experienced patients.

At ASCO 2026, Relay's presence contributes to the narrative of advancing targeted therapies in areas with significant unmet need. Approximately 40% of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients harbor PIK3CA mutations, often facing limited options after CDK4/6 inhibitor progression.

Pipeline Expansion and Additional Data

Beyond breast cancer, Relay has advanced zovegalisib into PIK3CA-driven vascular anomalies. Initial Phase 2 ReInspire trial results presented earlier highlighted encouraging safety and efficacy signals in this rare disease setting.

The company's Dynamo platform, which integrates computational and experimental approaches to target protein motion, underpins its discovery efforts. This technology aims to address previously intractable targets through allosteric modulation.

Relay also maintains a broader pipeline, including earlier-stage programs in oncology and genetic diseases, though zovegalisib remains the primary value driver.

Financial Position Strengthened

Relay reported $642.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2026, up from $554.5 million at year-end 2025. The increase followed net proceeds from at-the-market offerings. A subsequent May public offering added approximately $296.8 million in net proceeds.

Read more Redwire Shares Surge 23% on Strong Defense Contracts and Analyst Optimism Redwire Shares Surge 23% on Strong Defense Contracts and Analyst Optimism

Management has stated that current resources provide runway into 2029, supporting continued clinical execution. First-quarter 2026 revenue was $3.0 million, primarily from a licensing agreement, with a net loss of $73.3 million.

Analyst and Market Sentiment

Wall Street maintains a generally positive stance on Relay, with consensus price targets around $21-$23. Ratings lean toward buy, reflecting optimism around zovegalisib's potential in a large addressable market.

The stock's recent volatility aligns with typical biotech patterns tied to clinical catalysts. Tuesday's volume spike reflects heightened investor interest amid ASCO presentations across the oncology sector.

Challenges and Competitive Landscape

The PI3Kα space remains competitive, with other agents like capivasertib approved in similar settings. Relay's mutant-selective approach seeks to offer improved tolerability while maintaining efficacy, a key differentiator if Phase 3 data confirm earlier signals.

Risks include clinical execution, regulatory outcomes, manufacturing scalability and broader biotech funding dynamics. Any data readouts showing efficacy compression or unexpected toxicities could pressure the stock.

Broader Industry Context

ASCO 2026 has featured multiple advances in targeted therapies and combination approaches for lung cancer, sarcoma and other malignancies. Positive momentum across oncology names has supported sector sentiment despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Relay's strategy positions it at the intersection of precision medicine and computational drug design. Success with zovegalisib could validate the platform and open opportunities for additional programs.

Investment Considerations

At current levels near $17, Relay trades with elevated expectations for its lead asset. The company's cash position provides flexibility for business development or accelerated development timelines. However, as a pre-commercial entity, it carries typical biotech risks including binary clinical outcomes.

Financial advisors recommend careful position sizing given volatility. Diversification across the sector and attention to upcoming milestones, including potential conference updates and Phase 3 progress, remain important.

Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, including the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 3 and Goldman Sachs on June 8, providing further opportunities to discuss strategy.

Outlook

Relay Therapeutics enters the second half of 2026 with key data catalysts and a strengthened balance sheet. Whether Tuesday's gains hold will depend on sustained positive sentiment from ASCO, execution on the zovegalisib program and broader market conditions.

The company's focus on transforming drug discovery through motion-based insights offers a compelling long-term narrative. As clinical programs mature, Relay could emerge as a significant player in precision oncology if it delivers on its pipeline promise.