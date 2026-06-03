Legend Biotech Shares Surge 20% on Promising ASCO Data for Solid Tumor CAR-T Therapy

NEW YORK — Legend Biotech Corporation shares jumped nearly 20% in morning trading Tuesday, reaching $30.56 as investors reacted positively to new clinical data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting highlighting early success in extending CAR-T therapy to solid tumors.

The biotechnology company, focused on cell therapies for cancer, saw its stock climb on enthusiasm for first-in-human results of its investigational LB2102 therapy in relapsed or refractory small cell lung cancer and large-cell neuroendocrine carcinoma. The data showed encouraging signs of activity alongside a manageable safety profile.

At higher dose levels, LB2102 achieved an objective response rate of 28.6% and a disease control rate of 78.6%, with some durable responses observed in heavily pretreated patients. No dose-limiting toxicities were reported through the tested levels.

Pipeline Progress in Solid Tumors

The LB2102 presentation marks a notable step for the field, where CAR-T therapies have historically struggled against the challenges of solid tumors, including immunosuppressive microenvironments. LB2102 incorporates a dominant-negative TGFβ receptor to help overcome such barriers.

Legend Biotech is developing LB2102 under a collaboration where it leads the U.S. Phase 1 trial, with partner Novartis handling broader development and commercialization outside certain rights. The early data support continued advancement in this difficult-to-treat area.

Analysts view the results as validating Legend's strategy to expand beyond its approved CARVYKTI therapy in multiple myeloma into broader oncology applications. The rapid oral presentation format at ASCO underscored the interest in these findings.

CARVYKTI Strength Reinforced

Alongside the LB2102 update, Legend presented new analyses from the CARTITUDE program reinforcing CARVYKTI's (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) durable efficacy and consistent safety in multiple myeloma. These updates highlighted long-term benefits and supported earlier-line use.

CARVYKTI, developed in partnership with Janssen, has driven strong commercial momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, net trade sales reached approximately $597 million, up 62% from the prior year, with expansion into additional global markets.

The therapy is now available across 18 markets, reflecting growing adoption in earlier treatment lines for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Legend reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $305.1 million, primarily from CARVYKTI collaboration revenue, up significantly year-over-year. The company narrowed its net loss to $54.3 million from $101 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net loss improved to $10.5 million. Management has highlighted progress toward adjusted profitability later in 2026 amid continued CARVYKTI growth and pipeline advancement.

As of March 31, 2026, the company held $834.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and time deposits, providing a solid runway for clinical development.

Analyst Views and Valuation

Wall Street maintains a generally bullish stance on Legend Biotech. Consensus price targets sit around $55-$59, implying substantial upside from current levels, with some forecasts reaching as high as $86. Ratings lean toward buy, reflecting confidence in CARVYKTI's commercial trajectory and pipeline potential.

The stock's recent volatility reflects typical biotech dynamics tied to clinical catalysts. Tuesday's surge follows a period of digestion after the Q1 earnings report, where revenue growth was strong despite a modest earnings miss.

Broader Industry Context

Legend Biotech operates in a competitive cell therapy landscape dominated by players advancing CAR-T and related modalities. Success in solid tumors remains an industry-wide goal, with potential to unlock much larger patient populations compared to hematologic malignancies.

Positive ASCO momentum across oncology names has supported sector sentiment, even as broader markets navigate mixed economic signals and geopolitical developments.

Risks and Considerations

Challenges include manufacturing scalability for cell therapies, regulatory hurdles for new indications, and competition from other modalities in multiple myeloma and solid tumors. Reimbursement dynamics and treatment site capacity also influence commercial uptake of CARVYKTI.

Longer-term, Legend's ability to convert early pipeline data into registrational successes will determine sustained value creation. The company continues to invest in expanding its scientific advisory expertise and manufacturing capabilities.

Investment Perspective

At current valuations, Legend Biotech offers exposure to both established revenue from CARVYKTI and higher-risk, higher-reward pipeline assets targeting solid tumors. Investors have shown renewed interest following the ASCO updates, driving elevated trading volume.

Financial advisors caution that biotech stocks can experience sharp swings around data readouts and clinical milestones. Diversification and thorough due diligence on clinical risks remain essential.

Tuesday's trading activity highlights market appetite for clinical progress in cell therapy. Whether the gains hold will depend on follow-up data, regulatory feedback, and execution on commercial targets in coming quarters.

Legend Biotech's journey reflects the broader evolution of precision oncology, where one-time cell therapies aim to deliver durable remissions. With CARVYKTI as a foundation and LB2102 opening new frontiers, the company positions itself as a key innovator in the space.

As ASCO 2026 continues, additional readouts and analyst commentary could further shape sentiment around Legend's prospects. The stock's performance underscores investor willingness to reward tangible pipeline advancement in a field with significant unmet medical needs.