Revolution Medicines Stock Soars 39% on Daraxonrasib Pancreatic Cancer Survival Win

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Revolution Medicines Inc. shares skyrocketed nearly 39% Monday to $134.18, the biotech company's biggest one-day surge in years, after it announced that its lead drug daraxonrasib achieved an unprecedented overall survival benefit in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, a notoriously hard-to-treat disease with limited options.

The stock jumped as much as $39 or more in early trading on the Nasdaq, with volume surging far above average as investors piled into the precision oncology developer. At one point shares touched an intraday high near $135.81, reflecting Wall Street's enthusiasm for what analysts called potentially practice-changing data in second-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Revolution Medicines said daraxonrasib, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, met all primary and key secondary endpoints in the global RASolute 302 trial, including statistically significant improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival. The company described the survival benefit as "unprecedented" for this patient population and signaled plans to include the results in a future New Drug Application submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of oncology's toughest challenges, with five-year survival rates below 10% and few effective therapies once the disease has spread. RAS mutations, particularly G12D, drive a large portion of cases, making Revolution Medicines' tri-complex inhibitor approach a focal point for investors betting on targeted therapies that directly attack the "undruggable" RAS protein.

"Today's results represent a major milestone not only for daraxonrasib but for patients with RAS-addicted cancers and for our broader RAS(ON) platform," said Mark Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., Revolution Medicines' chief executive officer and chairman, in a statement accompanying the data release.

The positive readout comes as the company advances a deep pipeline of RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to toggle the protein into its active "ON" state, a novel strategy compared with earlier generations of RAS inhibitors that targeted the inactive "OFF" form. Daraxonrasib is the most advanced candidate, with ongoing or planned Phase 3 trials in both second-line and first-line metastatic PDAC as well as other tumor types.

Revolution Medicines has three RAS(ON) inhibitors with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation: daraxonrasib (G12D), zoldonrasib (G12D) and elironrasib (another mutant-selective agent). The designations underscore regulatory confidence in the platform's potential to address significant unmet needs in lung, pancreatic and other RAS-mutant cancers.

Analysts reacted swiftly. Several firms raised price targets, with some projecting peak sales for daraxonrasib alone in the billions if approved across multiple indications. The strong data could also boost partnering interest or position the company as an acquisition target in a sector hungry for late-stage oncology assets with clear paths to market.

The stock's dramatic move Monday reversed recent consolidation after the shares had traded around $95-$100 in the days leading up to the announcement. Year-to-date, RVMD had already shown strength on pipeline progress, but the Phase 3 success triggered fresh buying from both retail and institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines ended 2025 with approximately $2 billion in cash, bolstered by a $250 million royalty tranche and additional committed funding, providing a substantial runway to support its ambitious clinical program. The company guided to 2026 operating expenses of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion as it ramps multiple registrational trials, including RASolute 303 in first-line PDAC and studies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Earlier this year, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib for previously treated KRAS G12D-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC based on encouraging Phase 1 data showing robust antitumor activity and manageable safety. The company is also advancing RMC-5127, a G12V-selective inhibitor, with dosing underway in early 2026.

Monday's news arrives ahead of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, where Revolution Medicines plans multiple presentations showcasing progress across its RAS(ON) pipeline. Investors will watch for updated durability data and combination results that could further validate the platform.

Wall Street's consensus on Revolution Medicines has been strongly bullish, with an average price target around $120-$140 before the surge, implying continued upside even at elevated levels. The company carries a "Strong Buy" rating from covering analysts, who cite the differentiated science, broad pipeline and cash position as key strengths.

Yet risks remain typical for clinical-stage biotech. Pancreatic cancer trials can be unpredictable, and competition in the RAS space is intensifying from players like Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb and smaller innovators. Regulatory review, manufacturing scale-up and eventual commercialization will require significant additional capital, though the current cash balance offers breathing room.

The broader oncology sector has seen renewed interest in targeted therapies amid a wave of precision medicine advances. Revolution Medicines' focus on RAS — long considered one of the most important yet elusive targets in cancer — positions it at the forefront of that trend. Roughly 30% of all human cancers harbor RAS mutations, with particularly high prevalence in pancreatic, lung and colorectal tumors.

For patients, the potential approval of daraxonrasib could represent the first major targeted advance in second-line metastatic PDAC in years. Current standard-of-care options offer modest survival extensions, leaving many patients with rapidly progressing disease and limited hope.

Revolution Medicines was founded to tackle RAS-driven cancers through innovative small-molecule chemistry. Its platform aims to overcome historical challenges in drugging the protein by stabilizing it in the active state and disrupting downstream signaling more effectively.

Monday's trading frenzy highlighted the high-stakes nature of biotech investing. While the data appear transformative, full details — including exact hazard ratios, median survival figures and subgroup analyses — will be scrutinized when presented at a medical meeting or in a peer-reviewed publication. The company said it intends to share more comprehensive results soon.

Shares of other RAS-focused companies saw sympathetic moves, though none matched RVMD's percentage gain. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index traded mixed amid the broader market's attention on individual catalysts.

Looking ahead, key milestones include the first-half 2026 readout from RASolute 302 (already delivered positively), initiation and progress on additional Phase 3 studies, and potential regulatory filings. Success could transform Revolution Medicines from a clinical developer into a commercial-stage oncology player with multiple shots on goal.

For now, investors are celebrating what appears to be a rare win in a field littered with setbacks. Pancreatic cancer has frustrated drug developers for decades; any meaningful survival improvement draws intense scrutiny and enthusiasm.

As trading continued Monday, Revolution Medicines' market capitalization climbed toward $20 billion territory, reflecting the premium the market places on late-stage assets with strong efficacy signals in difficult indications.

The company's journey underscores both the promise and volatility of biotech. From earlier pipeline setbacks and wider-than-expected losses in 2025 to today's breakout, RVMD has rewarded patient shareholders while testing others. With a robust cash position, multiple clinical shots and now compelling Phase 3 data, the firm enters a pivotal phase that could define its future and bring new hope to cancer patients worldwide.