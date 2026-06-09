NEW YORK — Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, did not hire private investigators or spend $500,000 on outside help in the search for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie, according to new reporting that corrects earlier speculation as the investigation into the 84-year-old's February abduction enters its fifth month.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin confirmed Tuesday that the reports circulating last month were inaccurate. "I've now confirmed that is not true. Savannah Guthrie did not hire private investigators, she did not spend $500,000 on private investigators," Entin said on "Jesse Weber Live." "It seems she still has confidence in the FBI and the local detectives who are investigating."

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The clarification comes amid ongoing efforts by federal and local authorities to solve the high-profile case. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1, 2026. Investigators believe she was abducted in the early morning hours, citing evidence including her pacemaker data, doorbell camera footage of a masked figure, and other forensic indicators.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly identified. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI continue to lead the investigation, pursuing thousands of tips and analyzing physical evidence, including DNA samples. FBI Director Kash Patel noted last week that approximately 150 agents are involved.

Savannah Guthrie has remained vocal in her public appeals for information. In a recent Instagram Story, she expressed her anguish, writing, "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out," while urging whoever took her mother to "bring her home." The family continues to offer a substantial reward, reported at up to $1.1 million or more including contributions, for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return.

The case has drawn intense national attention, with developments closely followed by media and the public. Earlier unconfirmed reports had suggested Guthrie might have supplemented official efforts with private resources, but Entin's confirmation indicates reliance on law enforcement remains central.

Authorities have acknowledged no major breakthroughs in recent weeks, though forensic work and tip evaluation continue. Physical evidence from the home, including potential DNA, is still under examination. The investigation has involved extensive searches of the surrounding area and appeals to the public for any relevant security camera footage or observations from the weeks prior to the disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie, a mother of three, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 after family activities. Her pacemaker reportedly disconnected around 2:28 a.m. on Feb. 1, helping establish a timeline. Doorstep camera footage captured a masked, armed individual tampering with the device, adding to the suspicion of foul play. Her phone and medications were left behind, unusual for a voluntary absence.

The family, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, has consistently expressed hope while grappling with the prolonged uncertainty. Savannah returned to her anchoring duties in April after initially stepping away, balancing professional responsibilities with personal grief. In recent interviews, she spoke of holding both sadness and joy for her children's sake and finding strength through faith and work.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously stated confidence that an arrest will eventually be made, emphasizing the active nature of the case. Challenges include the volume of tips, the need for thorough forensic processing and the complexities of a potential targeted or opportunistic abduction.

Public tips remain crucial. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. The case has highlighted the difficulties in missing persons investigations, particularly those involving potential abductions of vulnerable adults.

Broader context in the Tucson area includes community vigils and support for the family. The high-profile nature, tied to Savannah Guthrie's visibility as a national television personality, has amplified media coverage but also brought scrutiny to investigative pacing. Officials maintain methodical progress despite limited public updates.

The denial of private investigator involvement refocuses attention on official channels. Legal and investigative experts note that families sometimes engage external help in cold or stalled cases, but in this instance, confidence in federal and local resources appears intact. Ongoing DNA analysis and digital forensics could still yield leads.

For the Guthrie family, the emotional toll persists. Savannah's public statements reflect a mother's determination mixed with daily heartache. Colleagues and friends have offered support, with co-hosts providing space for her to share when ready. The case serves as a reminder of the human stories behind missing persons statistics.

As summer approaches, the investigation continues without a clear resolution timeline. Experts in abduction cases stress the importance of sustained public awareness, as tips can emerge months or years later. The reward fund remains a key incentive for potential informants.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has prompted discussions on home security, elder safety and rapid response protocols. Neighborhoods in the Catalina Foothills have reviewed surveillance and community watch efforts in light of the incident.

Savannah Guthrie's latest social media plea underscores the family's unwavering hope. While the correction about private investigators clarifies one aspect of the narrative, the core focus remains finding Nancy and bringing answers to her loved ones. Law enforcement continues to treat the matter as an active abduction investigation.

The coming weeks may bring further updates as forensic results mature and additional tips are vetted. For now, the Guthrie family and authorities appeal for continued vigilance from the public. Anyone with even seemingly minor information is encouraged to come forward, as it could prove pivotal in resolving the case.