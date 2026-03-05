Shares of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) tumbled nearly 10% in heavy trading Wednesday, reflecting profit-taking after a strong run earlier in the week and broader market caution amid ongoing volatility in biotech stocks.

The stock closed at $9.02 on March 4, 2026, down $0.98 or 9.85% from Tuesday's close of $10.00. Intraday trading saw the price range from a low of $8.93 to a high of $9.59, with volume exceeding 16.5 million shares — solid but below the 35 million-plus average seen in recent sessions. After-hours trading showed modest recovery attempts around $9.01-$9.10.

The pullback followed a volatile period: the shares surged to $10.44 on March 2 amid momentum from positive clinical updates, then eased to $10.00 on March 3 after the company's full-year 2025 earnings release. Year-to-date in 2026, IBRX has more than quintupled from early lows around $1.83, driven by commercial traction for its flagship therapy ANKTIVA and advancing regulatory milestones.

ImmunityBio reported full-year 2025 results on March 3, highlighting a dramatic 700% year-over-year increase in net product revenue from ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln), the IL-15 superagonist approved in April 2024 for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS). The company expanded ANKTIVA approvals to additional indications, including lung cancer in select markets, and secured commercial partnerships in 33 countries with ongoing label expansion efforts globally.

Analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler reiterating an Overweight rating and raising its price target to $15, citing strong sales momentum and regulatory progress. Consensus views lean toward "Strong Buy," with an average 12-month target around $12.60 to $13.06, implying 30-40% upside from current levels. Some forecasts project highs up to $23-$25 if key milestones are met.

Key pipeline advances bolster the outlook. On Feb. 26, 2026, ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in the pivotal QUILT 2.005 randomized trial evaluating ANKTIVA plus BCG versus BCG alone in BCG-naïve NMIBC CIS patients. The study enrolled 366 patients ahead of schedule, with an interim analysis requested by the FDA showing statistically significant improvement in duration of complete response for the combination arm and no major safety issues. Full results are expected in Q4 2026, paving the way for a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) submission by year-end to expand ANKTIVA into the first-line setting.

The company also continues discussions with the FDA on a potential resubmission of its supplemental BLA for ANKTIVA in BCG-unresponsive papillary NMIBC. Following a January 2026 Type B End-of-Phase meeting, the agency requested additional supporting information but no new clinical trial. ImmunityBio compiled and planned to submit the data within 30 days, aiming to address prior refuse-to-file concerns without restarting studies.

An expanded access program for recombinant BCG remains active, with over 580 patients enrolled across the U.S., addressing supply shortages and supporting real-world evidence.

Despite the positive momentum, challenges persist. ImmunityBio reported ongoing net losses typical for a clinical-stage biotech, though revenue growth signals commercial viability. Cash position and burn rate remain focal points for investors, with the company emphasizing disciplined capital allocation toward pipeline advancement and global commercialization.

The stock's 52-week range spans $1.83 to $12.43, with recent highs reflecting optimism around ANKTIVA's potential to disrupt bladder cancer treatment landscapes — a market with significant unmet needs for durable responses beyond standard BCG therapy.

Market cap hovered near $9-10 billion following the dip, with about 1.03 billion shares outstanding. High short interest and retail investor interest have contributed to volatility, though recent trading has shown more stability tied to fundamentals.

As ImmunityBio eyes Q4 2026 data readouts and potential BLA filings, analysts watch for execution on manufacturing scale-up, partnership expansions, and additional indications. The biotech sector's sensitivity to interest rates, regulatory timelines, and broader economic factors adds near-term uncertainty, but the company's progress positions it as a notable player in immunotherapy.

Investors remain divided: bulls see multi-billion revenue potential if ANKTIVA secures broader approvals, while bears caution on competition and execution risks. For now, Wednesday's decline appears more technical than fundamental, with many viewing the dip as a potential entry point amid the stock's transformative trajectory.