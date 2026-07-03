SL Science Holding Shares Surge 35% on Nasdaq Debut After SPAC Merger as Biotech Investor Interest Builds

SL Science Holding Limited shares soared more than 34% to close at $5.99 Thursday following its recent listing on the Nasdaq Global Market through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, highlighting strong investor appetite for innovative cell therapy platforms in the competitive biotechnology sector.

The Taiwan-headquartered company, formerly known as SL BIO Ltd., completed its merger with Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. and began trading under the ticker SLBT on June 15. The transaction valued the combined entity at approximately $5.6 billion, providing substantial capital to advance its pipeline of gamma delta T cell therapies targeting solid tumors.

SL Science focuses on developing off-the-shelf cellular and gene therapies, with particular emphasis on gamma delta T cells for treating challenging cancers such as pancreatic and brain tumors. The approach aims to overcome limitations of traditional autologous cell therapies, including scalability, cost and manufacturing consistency.

The company's platform also includes research into armed T-cells and exosome-based products derived from plant and milk sources for regenerative medicine applications. These diversified efforts position SL Science at the intersection of immuno-oncology and regenerative therapies.

SPAC Merger and Nasdaq Transition

The business combination with Horizon Space Acquisition II provided SL Science with access to public markets and additional funding through a PIPE investment. The listing marks a significant milestone for the preclinical-stage biotechnology firm seeking to accelerate clinical development.

Proceeds from the transaction will support research and development activities, manufacturing scale-up and potential strategic acquisitions. Management has outlined plans to advance lead candidates toward investigational new drug applications and early-stage clinical trials.

Biotechnology companies often pursue public listings via SPACs to expedite capital raising amid volatile traditional IPO markets. SL Science's debut reflects continued investor interest in innovative cell and gene therapy platforms despite sector-wide challenges.

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Pipeline and Scientific Approach

SL Science's gamma delta T cell technology leverages a unique subset of immune cells with potential advantages in targeting solid tumors. Unlike conventional CAR-T therapies that have shown limited efficacy against solid cancers, gamma delta approaches may offer better tumor infiltration and reduced toxicity.

The company is also exploring exosome therapies using milk-derived and plant-based sources for applications in skin care, wound healing and broader regenerative medicine. These products complement the oncology focus while generating potential near-term revenue through cosmetic and wellness channels.

Preclinical data has demonstrated promising results in various models, though clinical validation remains essential for regulatory approval and commercial success. The firm aims to establish standardized manufacturing processes to enable scalable production.

Market Context and Challenges

The cell therapy sector has experienced rapid growth but faces hurdles including high development costs, manufacturing complexities and reimbursement uncertainties. SL Science's off-the-shelf approach seeks to address some of these challenges compared to personalized therapies.

Competition in immuno-oncology is intense, with major pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotech firms pursuing similar targets. Differentiation through proprietary technologies and combination approaches will be critical for market positioning.

Regulatory pathways for cell and gene therapies have become more defined in major markets, though requirements for safety and efficacy data remain stringent. SL Science will need to navigate clinical trial requirements and manufacturing standards carefully.

Investor enthusiasm for biotechnology stocks fluctuates with broader market sentiment and clinical data readouts. SL Science's post-listing volatility reflects typical patterns for newly public development-stage companies.

Financial Position and Strategy

As a preclinical company, SL Science currently generates limited revenue primarily from research services and early cosmetic products. The SPAC merger and associated financing provide runway for advancing its pipeline through key milestones.

Management has emphasized disciplined capital allocation focused on high-potential programs while exploring partnerships to accelerate development. Strategic acquisitions or licensing deals could expand the technology platform.

The company's leadership team includes executives with experience in biotechnology and public company operations. Recent appointments have strengthened capabilities in clinical development and regulatory affairs.

Long-term success will depend on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and commercialization strategies. The biotechnology sector rewards companies that deliver transformative therapies while managing development risks effectively.

SL Science's Nasdaq listing provides visibility and access to capital markets that can support ambitious research programs. As the company progresses its pipeline, upcoming clinical data and regulatory interactions will be closely watched by investors and industry observers.

The debut performance underscores market appetite for novel cell therapy platforms amid growing interest in immuno-oncology and regenerative medicine. SL Science joins a cohort of companies aiming to address significant unmet medical needs through innovative approaches.