NEW YORK — Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for what could become the largest initial public offering in history, with the company targeting a $135 per share price to raise approximately $75 billion and secure a valuation near $1.75 trillion upon listing on Nasdaq next week.

The spacecraft manufacturer, officially known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., plans to sell around 555.6 million shares and begin trading under the ticker symbol SPCX as early as June 12. The move would instantly place SpaceX among the 10 most valuable publicly traded companies in the United States while giving Musk access to substantial new capital for ambitious projects.

SpaceX has transformed from a startup challenging traditional aerospace giants into a leader in reusable rockets, satellite internet through Starlink, and advanced space transportation. The IPO comes as the company expands into artificial intelligence infrastructure and long-term goals such as Mars colonization and asteroid mining.

Details of the Offering

According to regulatory filings and reports, SpaceX aims to price the shares at a fixed $135 level ahead of its roadshow, an unconventional approach that bypasses traditional price discovery. The offering would value the company at roughly $1.75 trillion, positioning it ahead of many established tech firms but behind the largest players like Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.

Proceeds are expected to fund ongoing operations, including Starship development, Starlink constellation growth, and new ventures such as placing AI data centers in space. The company has a history of significant investment in research and development, which has contributed to past net losses.

Musk is expected to retain dominant voting control, holding more than 80% of voting power after the offering through super-voting shares. This structure ensures he maintains strategic direction over the company even as public shareholders gain economic exposure.

Financial Picture and Risks

SpaceX reported $18.6 billion in revenue last year but posted a net loss of $4.9 billion, reflecting heavy spending on technology and infrastructure. The prospectus highlights ongoing losses and notes that profitability is not guaranteed in the near term.

Analysts have pointed to both the enormous potential and substantial risks. The company operates in a capital-intensive industry with technical, regulatory and geopolitical challenges. Rocket launch failures, satellite deployment issues and competition from firms like Blue Origin and international players could impact performance.

High valuation multiples have drawn skepticism. Some market observers question whether current pricing fully accounts for execution risks in unproven areas such as large-scale Mars missions or orbital data centers. However, supporters highlight Musk's track record of delivering on seemingly impossible timelines with reusable Falcon rockets and rapid Starlink growth.

Who Can Invest

Institutional investors are expected to dominate initial allocations, but retail investors will have opportunities through brokerage platforms and certain investment apps. Indirect exposure may also come through pension funds, mutual funds or index trackers that add the stock upon listing.

SpaceX has reserved a portion of shares for employees and select individuals, a common practice in tech IPOs to reward early contributors. Trading on Nasdaq is anticipated to bring heightened volatility, typical for high-profile debuts with strong retail interest.

Strategic Vision

The IPO prospectus outlines an expansive future. Musk has long emphasized making humanity multi-planetary to safeguard against existential risks on Earth. Initiatives include advancing Starship for crewed Mars missions and expanding satellite networks for global connectivity.

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Integration possibilities with Musk's other ventures, including Tesla and xAI, have been discussed in market commentary, though no formal merger plans have been confirmed. The company's dual focus on space exploration and AI infrastructure positions it at the intersection of two transformative industries.

Market Context

The timing aligns with renewed investor enthusiasm for technology and space-related themes. If successful, the IPO could pave the way for additional large offerings in AI and related sectors later this year. It also reflects broader trends of private companies seeking public capital to fund ambitious growth after years of elevated private valuations.

Wall Street banks, led by Goldman Sachs, are supporting the transaction. The accelerated timeline — with confidential filing in April and public details emerging in May — demonstrates efficient regulatory navigation.

Potential Impact

A successful debut would significantly boost Musk's wealth on paper and provide SpaceX with resources to compete at a new scale. It could also influence talent attraction, supplier relationships and government contracting dynamics in the aerospace sector.

For investors, the stock represents a high-risk, high-reward bet on Musk's execution capabilities. Historical comparisons to Tesla's volatile but ultimately rewarding public journey are common, though SpaceX operates in a different regulatory and technical environment.

As the June 12 listing approaches, attention will focus on final pricing adjustments, demand indications and early trading performance. The offering marks a pivotal moment for commercial spaceflight, potentially democratizing investment in what was once the domain of governments and a handful of billionaires.

Market participants will closely monitor how SpaceX balances its visionary goals with the quarterly performance expectations of public company life. The coming weeks promise intense scrutiny as one of the most anticipated debuts in market history gets underway.