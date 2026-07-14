SK Hynix vs. SpaceX: Comparing Two of 2026's Hottest IPO-Era Stocks for New Investors

Read more SpaceX Shares Slide Nearly 6% Amid Post-IPO Volatility and Starship Test Focus SpaceX Shares Slide Nearly 6% Amid Post-IPO Volatility and Starship Test Focus

Investors weighing which of 2026's two most talked-about stock debuts deserves a place in their portfolio face very different propositions: South Korea's SK Hynix, a memory chipmaker riding the artificial intelligence boom, and Elon Musk's SpaceX, a rocket, satellite and AI conglomerate that just completed the largest IPO in history. Both stocks offer exposure to different corners of the technology landscape, and both carry distinct risk profiles worth understanding before committing capital.

SpaceX went public June 12, 2026, in a deal that raised roughly $75 billion, tripling the size of the next-largest IPO ever completed. The company priced shares at $135 apiece, implying a $1.75 trillion valuation, before the stock opened at $150 and surged past $160 by the close of its first trading day, briefly pushing SpaceX's market capitalization above $2 trillion and, according to some reports, making Musk the world's first trillionaire. As of July 13, SpaceX shares, trading under the ticker SPCX on the Nasdaq, sat around $137 to $145, within a 52-week range spanning from $135 to $225.64, reflecting significant volatility even in the stock's first month of trading. Analysts tracked by Investing.com carry an average 12-month price target of roughly $242 on the stock, with 26 of 27 analysts rating it a buy.

SpaceX's business spans three primary revenue streams: Starlink satellite internet, which accounted for more than 69% of the company's $18.7 billion in 2025 revenue; rocket launch services, contributing more than 13%; and an artificial intelligence segment built around Musk's xAI, which the company folded into its structure in February 2026 and which now accounts for nearly 17.5% of revenue. Just four days after its IPO, SpaceX moved to acquire Anysphere, the maker of the AI coding tool Cursor, for $60 billion, further expanding its footprint in artificial intelligence. Despite that growth, SpaceX posted a net loss of $4.9 billion in 2025, down from a profit of $791 million the year before, a swing analysts have attributed in part to costs associated with its AI expansion. At its current valuation, SpaceX trades at roughly 150 times its 2025 sales, an extraordinarily high multiple by traditional standards.

SK Hynix, by contrast, took a different path to the U.S. markets, listing American depositary shares on the Nasdaq on July 10 after decades as a Korea-listed company. The offering raised approximately $26.5 billion, the largest-ever U.S. listing by a foreign company, with shares priced at $149 and jumping nearly 13% on their first day of trading. Unlike SpaceX's newly public status, SK Hynix has a much longer track record as a publicly traded company on the Korea Exchange, giving investors a deeper history of financial performance to evaluate. The company's most recent quarter showed revenue growth of roughly 198% year over year, with net income surging even faster, driven by its dominant roughly 56% share of the global high-bandwidth memory market that feeds AI accelerator chips made by companies including Nvidia.

Where SpaceX trades at a premium built largely on future growth expectations across multiple business lines, SK Hynix has generally traded at a far more modest valuation relative to its earnings, with the stock priced around 4.8 times forward earnings ahead of its U.S. debut, according to data cited by CNBC, compared with an industry median closer to 30 times. That gap reflects the more cyclical nature of the memory chip business relative to SpaceX's diversified, higher-growth revenue mix, but it has also made SK Hynix a favorite among analysts looking for exposure to the AI boom at a comparatively lower price relative to earnings.

Both stocks carry meaningful volatility risk, though the sources differ. SK Hynix shares tumbled 15.4% in a single Seoul trading session earlier this week, its steepest one-day decline on record, following profit-taking after its Nasdaq debut and renewed concerns over near-term memory pricing. SpaceX, meanwhile, has swung sharply since its own debut, falling roughly 20% off its post-IPO highs by early July even as its underlying business fundamentals remained largely unchanged, a pattern analysts describe as typical for high-profile, newly public stocks that often struggle to sustain their opening-day momentum in the months that follow.

Accessibility also differs meaningfully between the two names. Any U.S. brokerage account that lists Nasdaq stocks can buy shares of either SPCX or SK Hynix's ADRs directly on the open market, with no minimum investment or special allocation process required following each company's respective IPO. Investors seeking indirect exposure to either company also have options through exchange-traded funds; SpaceX appears as a top holding in funds including the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF and the Baron First Principles ETF, while SK Hynix carries significant weighting in broader semiconductor and Korean equity-focused funds.

Analysts caution that both stocks require a genuine tolerance for volatility given their respective circumstances. The Motley Fool's assessment of SpaceX noted that "hot IPOs often fail to outperform the market in their first few years as public companies," while cautioning that shares of the space company "could be very volatile" given SpaceX's sky-high valuation and growing competition in both the space and AI sectors. Similarly, market strategists covering SK Hynix have pointed to the historically cyclical nature of the memory chip business, in which periods of shortage and elevated pricing have repeatedly given way to oversupply and sharp corrections once manufacturers expand capacity.

Ultimately, the choice between SK Hynix and SpaceX comes down to what kind of technology exposure an investor is seeking and how much volatility they're prepared to withstand. SpaceX offers a diversified bet across satellite internet, rocket launches and artificial intelligence at a valuation that assumes continued rapid, multi-sector growth, backed by Musk's demonstrated ability to execute on ambitious timelines. SK Hynix offers a more targeted, and by some valuation measures cheaper, bet on the memory chip bottleneck specifically driving the broader AI infrastructure buildout, with a longer public track record but greater historical exposure to industry-wide pricing cycles. As with any investment decision, individual circumstances vary considerably, and financial professionals generally recommend that investors weigh their own risk tolerance, time horizon and overall portfolio diversification needs, consulting a licensed financial adviser before making decisions based on either company's growth story, however compelling the underlying numbers may currently appear.