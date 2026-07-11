Shares of Palantir Technologies fell again Friday, extending a rocky stretch for the data-analytics and defense-software company even as its underlying business continues to post some of the fastest growth among large software firms.

The stock traded around $126.74 in Friday morning trading, down 1.78% on the session, according to market data. The decline builds on a sharper drop a day earlier, when Palantir shares fell roughly 4% amid a broader pullback across richly valued technology names. That Thursday decline came as concerns over the collapse of a U.S.-Iran truce weighed on risk sentiment, pushing major U.S. indexes lower, with investors also rotating away from high-valuation software companies. Other software companies moved lower alongside Palantir that day, including Salesforce, Oracle and ServiceNow.

Despite the slide, analysts tracking the stock have generally attributed the pressure to broader market dynamics rather than problems specific to Palantir's business. The pullback appeared driven by macroeconomic and valuation concerns rather than company-specific news, with investor sentiment remaining tied to changing risk appetite across the technology sector.

Palantir has been one of the most volatile large-cap technology stocks this year. Shares are trading about 36% below their all-time high of $207.52, a level reached late last year, and the stock fell as low as roughly $106 in late June before rebounding nearly 23%. Even after that bounce, the shares remain well off their highs, and closed at $129.04 on Thursday before ticking higher in premarket trading Friday.

Several factors have been cited for the stock's recent weakness. A report from TradingKey attributed Thursday's decline in part to sector-wide software sell-offs and institutional profit-taking, along with high valuation multiples that have made the stock more sensitive to broader market volatility. The same report noted that recent insider share sales, including a disclosed sale by Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar of Class A shares valued at roughly $24 million, had added to short-term selling pressure.

Competitive concerns have also crept into the stock's narrative. Investor Michael Burry, known for correctly forecasting the 2008 housing crash, has argued that rival artificial intelligence developer Anthropic is encroaching on Palantir's business. Burry has said Anthropic is "eating Palantir's lunch" and has placed a large bet against Palantir's stock, according to Benzinga. Other analysts have pushed back on that framing. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has criticized what he called a "fictional narrative" that Anthropic threatens Palantir, defending the company's position in the enterprise AI market.

Political scrutiny has also factored into recent trading. The company has faced political backlash and fears of a congressional subpoena tied to its expanding government contracting business, with federal contract revenue reaching nearly $2.2 billion in the 12 months after President Donald Trump returned to office, up 65% from the prior year, while commercial revenue more than doubled.

Analysts remain split on where the stock goes from here. Writing for Traders Union, analyst Anton Kharitonov pointed to sector-wide selling, profit-taking and high valuations as drivers of the recent decline, noting persistent technical weakness with the stock trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. "Caution is warranted here — I see no conviction for buyers to step in aggressively at these levels," Kharitonov said.

Other analysts have taken a more constructive view. Fellow Traders Union analyst Viktoras Karapetjanc pointed to record revenue growth, new international partnerships and strategic deals with Nvidia as evidence of strong business momentum, adding that raised guidance and expansion into AI support a bullish long-term outlook. "Despite short-term technical headwinds, further growth is expected as PLTR's innovation and global reach create attractive opportunities," Karapetjanc said.

The debate over Palantir's valuation has intensified alongside genuinely strong operating results. The company's first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, the fastest growth rate in its history as a public company, with net income of $871 million, a 53% net margin, and adjusted free cash flow of $925 million. Management has guided for full-year 2026 revenue of about $7.65 billion, representing roughly 71% growth over 2025.

Even so, the company's valuation remains a sticking point for skeptics. Even after its decline from record highs, Palantir carries a market capitalization above $300 billion against trailing revenue of about $5 billion, a multiple of roughly 60 times sales. Research firm Rebound Capital has argued the stock remains expensive even after its pullback. The firm estimates Palantir trades at roughly 80 times next-twelve-month forward earnings and contends the company behaves more like a high-touch consulting firm than a traditional software business, despite commanding a premium software valuation multiple.

Palantir has also continued signing new business even amid the stock's swings. Earlier this month, the company announced an expanded partnership with chipmaker Nvidia. The July 1 agreement centers on integrating Nvidia's Nemotron AI models for sovereign government deployments, and helped drive a sharp rally in Palantir shares at the time. Shares jumped 9.3% in a single afternoon session after the Nvidia announcement, alongside news that President Trump's financial disclosures showed he held at least $1 million in Palantir stock and had recently purchased more. The company also announced an expanded commercial agreement with Surf Air Mobility and a contract to provide the U.S. Army with its Foundry platform around the same time.

More recently, Palantir has continued to broaden its commercial footprint. The company has expanded its market presence through a partnership with GNP Seguros, Mexico's largest insurer, and a strategic alliance with Rackspace.

Wall Street remains largely optimistic on the stock despite the recent volatility. Over the past month, analysts have rated the company a Buy on average, with price targets ranging from a low of $70 to a high of $255. DA Davidson has been among the more bullish voices, upgrading the stock to Buy with a $175 price target following the Nvidia partnership news.

Palantir's next scheduled earnings report is due in early August, a date investors are likely to watch closely for further signs of whether the company's growth trajectory can justify its valuation. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday's trading.