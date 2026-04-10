Palantir Stock Plunges 7.5% as Michael Burry Claims Anthropic Is 'Eating Palantir's Lunch' in AI Race

Palantir Technologies Inc. shares tumbled more than 7% midday Thursday, extending a volatile stretch for the once-high-flying artificial intelligence stock as prominent investor Michael Burry questioned the company's competitive position against rising rivals like Anthropic.

At 12:55 p.m. EDT on April 9, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) traded at $130.16, down $10.60 or 7.53%, according to real-time market data. The sharp decline came on heavy volume exceeding 30 million shares by midday, amplifying a broader pullback that has seen the stock lose roughly 27% year-to-date after a meteoric run in 2025.

Burry, the hedge fund manager famous for predicting the 2008 financial crisis and portrayed in "The Big Short," posted on X that Anthropic is "eating Palantir's lunch," suggesting the rival AI company is gaining ground in government and military contracts where Palantir has long held strength. The now-deleted post triggered immediate selling pressure, with traders citing heightened fears over valuation and competitive risks.

Palantir, known for its data analytics platforms Gotham and Foundry, has positioned itself as an "AI operating system" for enterprises and governments. CEO Alex Karp has aggressively touted the company's "n of 1" status, emphasizing its focus on scaling operational leverage through advanced AI models. The company delivered strong results in its most recent quarterly report, projecting 61% revenue growth for full-year 2026 to between $7.18 billion and $7.20 billion, with U.S. commercial revenue expected to surge at least 115%.

Despite the upbeat guidance issued after fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, shares have struggled with elevated valuations. At current levels, Palantir trades at a significant premium to many peers, with some analysts warning that the stock priced in aggressive growth expectations that leave little room for disappointment. The company's market capitalization remains well above $300 billion even after recent declines.

Thursday's drop builds on ongoing 2026 weakness. The stock hit an all-time high near $207 in late 2025 but has since retreated more than 35% from that peak. Analysts have pointed to profit-taking after massive 2025 gains, sector rotation out of high-multiple software names, and broader concerns about AI hype cooling. Some forecasts suggest further downside of 25% to 50% if valuation compression continues.

Yet not all voices are bearish. Several analysts maintain bullish outlooks, with price targets reaching as high as $260 and an average around $198, implying substantial upside from current prices. Recent upgrades cite Palantir's deepening ties with the U.S. military, including its role in the Pentagon's programs and potential 10-year contracts worth billions. Commercial momentum has also accelerated, with customer counts and average revenue per user rising steadily.

Palantir's business splits between government and commercial segments. Government work, historically the backbone, continues to deliver steady revenue, while commercial deals — especially in the U.S. — have shown explosive growth. The company reported U.S. commercial revenue growth of 137% in the prior quarter, a trend executives expect to sustain.

Still, risks abound. Competition in the AI space is intensifying from well-funded players like Anthropic, OpenAI and established tech giants. Concerns linger over Palantir's heavy reliance on large government contracts and the potential for slower adoption if economic conditions tighten. Insider selling has also drawn attention in recent months, though executives maintain it reflects diversification rather than lack of confidence.

The stock's beta and volatility remain high, typical for AI-themed names that swing on sentiment. Thursday's move occurred amid a mixed broader market, with some relief from Middle East ceasefire news offset by ongoing tech sector rotation and profit-taking in high-flyers.

First-quarter 2026 earnings are scheduled for early May, where investors will scrutinize progress on 2026 guidance, margin trends and any updates on major contract wins. Analysts expect continued revenue acceleration but will watch for commentary on competitive dynamics and spending on sales and marketing to fuel commercial growth.

Longer term, Palantir's platform approach — integrating vast data sets with AI for decision-making — positions it uniquely in defense, intelligence and enterprise sectors. Supporters argue its "bootstrapped" culture and focus on practical AI deployment differentiate it from hype-driven competitors. Critics counter that the valuation assumes near-perfect execution in a rapidly evolving landscape.

For retail investors, the stock has been a favorite on social media platforms, with dedicated communities tracking every contract announcement and earnings beat. Thursday's plunge likely sparked heated discussions about whether the dip represents a buying opportunity or further evidence of overvaluation.

Financial advisors caution that Palantir carries higher risk than many large-cap tech names due to its premium multiple and sensitivity to AI narrative shifts. Those with long horizons point to the company's Rule of 40 score — a key SaaS metric combining growth and profitability — which has reached impressive levels, signaling strong underlying health.

As trading continued into the afternoon, PLTR showed some stabilization but remained sharply lower. The session highlighted the stock's vulnerability to influential voices like Burry, whose comments can move markets even without new fundamental developments.

Palantir's journey from a secretive intelligence contractor to a publicly traded AI powerhouse has been marked by dramatic swings. While business metrics continue to impress, the market's verdict on valuation will likely dominate headlines through 2026.

Whether Thursday's selloff marks another healthy correction in a longer uptrend or the start of deeper compression remains to be seen. For now, investors are weighing Karp's bold vision against Burry's skepticism in one of the year's most closely watched tech battles. The coming earnings season could provide fresh clarity on whether Palantir can continue delivering the growth needed to justify its price tag.