SYDNEY — Commonwealth Bank of Australia has rolled out a pioneering digital identity feature that lets new customers open an account in as little as one minute using only their e-passport, marking the first time an Australian bank has deployed near-field communication technology to read the encrypted chip in government-issued passports.

The innovation, announced Tuesday and now permanently available in the CommBank app, eliminates the need for multiple identity documents and streamlines onboarding while maintaining rigorous security standards. Customers simply tap their e-passport against their smartphone, allowing the app to securely read the passport's embedded chip via NFC. A quick facial scan then confirms the applicant matches the passport photo.

Commonwealth Bank customer identity and digital security general manager Sascha Thiel described the change as a major step forward in customer experience. "We're now allowing customers to join using one single document type, so they can join the bank in as little as one minute," Thiel said. "Historically, we've needed multiple forms of identity documents."

The feature has already been trialled successfully since late January, with more than 2,700 customers opening accounts using the NFC passport scan. CommBank said it is the first Australian bank to introduce in-app onboarding that directly verifies identity with the encrypted chip inside e-passports, cross-checking details with the issuing government authority.

Previously, new customers applying digitally typically needed to provide at least two forms of identification, such as a passport plus a driver's licence or Medicare card, followed by manual verification steps that could take significantly longer. The new process removes much of that friction while enhancing security through biometric matching and encrypted chip data that is difficult to forge.

How the Technology Works

The system relies on the NFC chip built into modern e-passports issued by Australia and many other countries. When a customer holds their passport near the back of an NFC-enabled smartphone inside the CommBank app, the technology reads the secure biographical and biometric data stored on the chip.

A live facial scan using the phone's camera then verifies that the person applying is the legitimate passport holder. The entire process is designed to be seamless, secure and compliant with Australia's strict "know your customer" and anti-money laundering regulations.

Thiel emphasized that the feature maintains or exceeds existing security levels. "This is not just faster — it's safer and simpler because we're using government-verified data directly from the passport chip," she said in a statement accompanying the launch.

The rollout comes as Australian banks face growing pressure to balance convenience with robust fraud prevention. With rising identity theft and sophisticated scams targeting new account openings, CommBank said the NFC method provides a higher level of assurance than traditional document uploads.

Benefits for Customers and New Arrivals

The change is expected to particularly benefit migrants, international students and anyone needing quick access to banking services upon arriving in Australia. CommBank indicated it plans to extend the capability later in 2026 to support customers overseas who are preparing to move or study in Australia, allowing them to open accounts before they even land.

For everyday Australians, the feature simplifies what has traditionally been a bureaucratic hurdle. Young people opening their first account, busy professionals switching banks or families helping elderly relatives can now complete the process in moments rather than days.

Consumer advocates welcomed the move. Faster, paperless onboarding reduces barriers to financial inclusion and minimizes the risk of customers abandoning applications due to complexity. It also aligns with broader government efforts to modernize digital identity systems across Australia.

Privacy safeguards remain paramount. CommBank stressed that passport data is handled securely, with information encrypted during transmission and stored only as required for regulatory compliance. Customers retain full control and can choose traditional verification methods if they prefer.

Broader Industry and Regulatory Context

CommBank's initiative positions it ahead of the other major Australian banks in leveraging e-passport technology for customer acquisition. While competitors have introduced biometric logins and digital document uploads, none have yet matched this direct NFC chip integration for new account opening.

The development builds on Australia's advanced digital identity infrastructure, including the myGovID system and ongoing work toward a national digital ID framework. Regulators have encouraged banks to adopt secure, innovative verification methods that reduce friction without compromising standards.

Financial technology experts noted that similar NFC passport scanning has gained traction in Europe and parts of Asia for border control and financial services. Australia's rollout could serve as a model for other institutions seeking to modernize onboarding.

The timing also coincides with strong demand for efficient banking services amid cost-of-living pressures. Customers frustrated with lengthy processes at branches or slow online applications may find the one-minute option particularly appealing.

Security, Fraud Prevention and Future Plans

CommBank said the new feature incorporates multiple layers of protection, including real-time fraud monitoring and biometric liveness detection to prevent deepfake or spoofing attempts. The encrypted nature of the passport chip makes it far more secure than scanning physical documents or uploading photos.

Thiel highlighted that the trial phase demonstrated both speed and reliability, with high success rates and minimal false positives. The bank continues to monitor usage and gather feedback to refine the experience.

Looking ahead, CommBank hinted at further expansions. Potential enhancements could include integration with other government digital IDs or extending the technology to additional services such as credit card applications or home loan pre-approvals.

The move also reflects the bank's broader digital transformation strategy. As Australia's largest retail bank by customers, CommBank has invested heavily in its mobile app, which now handles the majority of day-to-day banking interactions.

Customer and Expert Reactions

Early user feedback from the trial has been positive, with many praising the simplicity and speed. One trial participant noted it felt "like magic" to open an account while waiting for a coffee, passport in hand.

Banking analysts suggested the innovation could help CommBank attract younger, tech-savvy customers and international talent entering the workforce. In a competitive market where the big four banks vie for deposits and lending business, frictionless onboarding provides a clear edge.

However, some observers cautioned that not everyone carries a modern e-passport. Older Australians or those with non-electronic documents will still rely on traditional methods, ensuring the change remains inclusive.

Industry bodies welcomed the development as an example of responsible innovation that prioritizes both customer convenience and regulatory compliance.

What It Means for Australian Banking

CommBank's passport NFC feature represents a significant evolution in how Australians interact with their banks. By harnessing technology already embedded in passports, the bank has turned a standard travel document into a powerful tool for everyday financial access.

As digital banking continues to evolve, such innovations are likely to become the norm rather than the exception. Other banks may soon follow suit, accelerating the shift toward seamless, biometric-driven financial services.

For now, the spotlight remains on CommBank's Australia-first achievement. New customers can download or open the CommBank app, tap their e-passport and complete verification in under 60 seconds — a process that once required multiple documents, branch visits or days of waiting.

In an era where time is precious and security threats are ever-present, the ability to open a bank account almost instantly using a passport represents a meaningful step forward for both customers and the financial system.

The launch underscores how established institutions can harness cutting-edge technology to deliver simpler, safer experiences without sacrificing the trust that underpins banking. As more Australians discover the convenience, this "passport to funds" could become the new standard for joining the banking world.