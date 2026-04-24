PERTH — Western Australia is finally set to join the digital age for driver identification, with the Cook Labor Government announcing Thursday it will introduce optional digital driver's licences by late 2027 after allocating $28.2 million in the upcoming state budget.

The initiative, unveiled in Perth, includes a trial beginning mid-2027 and full rollout by the end of that year. Digital licences will initially live in the ServiceWA app's digital wallet, with plans to expand compatibility to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet for broader convenience.

Science and Innovation Minister Stephen Dawson described the move as a significant step toward modern, secure government services. "These changes are designed around how people live and work today," Dawson said. "Having key credentials available digitally means less paperwork, fewer delays, and greater convenience."

Assistant Transport Minister Jessica Stojkovski emphasized that the digital licence would remain optional. Physical cards will stay available "for the foreseeable future," addressing concerns from residents wary of fully digitizing sensitive documents.

"You can choose to have a digital driver's licence if that suits your circumstances and lifestyle, but equally if you like having a physical driver's licence, you can do that as well," Stojkovski said.

The funding comes from the Digital Capability Fund and will support not only driver's licences but also a broader State Digital Identity system. This will enable Western Australians to access more online services and secure transactions while maintaining control over their personal data.

Security has been a key focus during development. WA deliberately took longer than eastern states to ensure the system meets top national and international standards. Stojkovski highlighted enhanced safety features, particularly for proof-of-age scenarios at licensed venues.

When scanned for age verification, the digital licence will share only necessary confirmation — such as "over 18" — without revealing full personal details. This contrasts with current physical cards, where venues may capture and store complete information with uncertain data practices.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti noted most Western Australians already carry their phones daily, making the digital option a natural extension of modern life. The system builds on recent innovations like phone-based SmartRider public transport tagging.

WA has lagged behind other Australian jurisdictions. New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and others rolled out digital licences years ago, while Tasmania and the Northern Territory advanced plans for 2026 launches. The state's cautious approach prioritized robust cybersecurity to protect the personal data of roughly 2.2 million licence holders.

The digital credential will allow near real-time verification, ensuring information stays current and accurate. This promises faster licence issuance and replacements, reducing visits to physical service centres. Upgrades to the WA Relationship Authorisation Manager will also improve business-government interactions.

For everyday users, the benefits are clear. Forgot your physical licence? Pull out your phone. Need to prove age quickly? A secure scan does the job with minimal data exposure. The system aligns with national efforts to harmonize digital identities across Australia.

Privacy advocates and older residents have raised questions about digital access and data security. The government has stressed inclusivity, with physical options remaining and strong safeguards against theft or fraud. Dawson noted the project lowers chances of identity theft through better-controlled sharing.

The ServiceWA app already supports Digital ID setup for those over 15 with compatible smartphones. Users link documents like driver's licences, birth certificates or passports through the myID platform (formerly myGovID) for stronger verification.

Implementation will involve collaboration with licensed venues, police and other stakeholders to ensure smooth acceptance. The pilot phase mid-2027 will test functionality, user experience and verification processes before wider availability.

This rollout forms part of a broader digital transformation under the Cook Government. It complements other initiatives aimed at making services smarter, more efficient and user-friendly while supporting economic growth through reduced administrative burdens.

Industry groups have welcomed the news. Road safety organizations see potential for better compliance checks, while tech sectors view it as boosting WA's digital credentials. For businesses, real-time verification could streamline hiring, age-restricted sales and insurance processes.

Challenges remain. Not everyone owns a compatible smartphone, and network coverage in regional WA could affect reliability. The government has committed to addressing these through the trial phase and ongoing consultation.

As WA catches up, the digital licence represents more than convenience — it signals a shift toward secure, privacy-focused identity management. With $28.2 million committed, the state aims to deliver one of the strongest systems nationally.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed via the ServiceWA app and Department of Transport channels. While physical licences continue unchanged for now, the optional digital version promises to make carrying identification simpler and safer for those who choose it.

The announcement comes as Australia moves toward greater digital integration. With most states already offering or planning mobile licences, WA's entry completes the national picture and positions the state for future interoperable systems.

For millions of Western Australian drivers, the phone in their pocket could soon serve as their official licence — a practical evolution in how identity travels in the 21st century. The mid-2027 trial will provide the first real test of this long-awaited technology.