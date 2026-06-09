Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Plea for Missing Mother Nancy on Instagram Nancy Guthrie Update: Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Plea for Missing Mother Nancy on Instagram

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, opened up Monday about balancing profound grief with everyday life for her two young children more than four months after her mother Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Arizona home.

The 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on Feb. 1, in what authorities have described as an abduction. As the search continues with no resolution, her daughter shared candid reflections during an emotional segment on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle."

Guthrie, 52, guest co-hosted the June 8 episode alongside longtime friend Jenna Bush Hager. She discussed returning to the morning show in April while navigating the ongoing family tragedy, drawing on her faith for strength.

"There's this famous scripture about you'll soar on wings like eagles, but there's a part of it which says, 'You'll walk and not grow faint,'" Guthrie said. "There's a time in life when just walking and not growing faint is about as good as it can get. And that's what I feel like I'm doing. I'm trying to walk and not grow faint."

She described the challenge of holding both sadness and joy simultaneously, a message she has tried to share with her children, daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9.

"Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together," she continued. "I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy. And if you don't believe it, just watch me. I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

Guthrie became visibly tearful as she spoke about finding solace in her work. "It's a gift from God that I'm able to do so. But it's always with me. I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. And I'm grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous and supportive place," she said.

The disappearance has captivated national attention since early February. Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Evidence includes her pacemaker disconnecting around 2:28 a.m., doorbell camera footage of a masked figure, and other forensic indicators pointing to an abduction rather than a voluntary departure.

Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have led the investigation, pursuing thousands of tips and leads. The family has offered a substantial reward — up to $1 million — for information leading to her safe return, with additional contributions from federal authorities. A tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI remains active.

As of early June 2026, Nancy Guthrie has not been located, and the investigation remains ongoing with no arrests announced. Sheriff Chris Nanos and federal partners have maintained that they continue to treat the case actively, though public updates have been limited in recent weeks.

Guthrie has spoken previously about her efforts to communicate with her children amid the uncertainty. In earlier interviews, she referenced their questions for updates and the family's attempts to provide what certainty they could while allowing space to grieve.

The high-profile nature of the case has brought both support and scrutiny. Guthrie temporarily stepped away from her duties, including planned coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, to focus on the search and family matters before returning to the anchor desk in April.

In Monday's conversation, she credited the supportive environment at NBC and her personal faith with helping her persevere. Bush Hager, who has known Guthrie for years, offered empathy during the segment, highlighting their close bond strengthened through the ordeal.

The case has involved extensive searches, forensic analysis including DNA testing from evidence at the home, and community appeals. Investigators have reviewed security footage from neighbors and urged the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small.

For Guthrie's family, including her siblings, the prolonged uncertainty has been particularly difficult. The journalist has used her platform at times to issue public appeals, emphasizing hope and the possibility of her mother's return.

Parenting through such trauma presents unique challenges. Experts in child psychology note that maintaining routines and open, age-appropriate communication can help children process grief and fear when a loved one goes missing. Guthrie's approach of modeling resilience appears aimed at reassuring her children that emotions can coexist.

" We can hold our sadness and we can hold our joy," remains a central theme in her recent comments, reflecting a philosophy of endurance drawn from scripture and personal experience.

The broader Tucson community and national audiences have followed developments closely. Memorial efforts and public vigils have occurred, though local tensions in the neighborhood occasionally surface amid the prolonged media presence.

Guthrie's return to daily broadcasting has been marked by both professional commitment and personal vulnerability. Colleagues have described the newsroom as a place of collective support during her appearances.

As the search enters its fifth month, authorities continue to appeal for tips. Forensic work, including advanced DNA analysis, is ongoing, with hopes that technological advances or a key witness could provide a breakthrough.

Nancy Guthrie, a mother of three, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 after spending time with family. Her pacemaker data and other home indicators helped establish the timeline of the suspected abduction.

For Savannah Guthrie, the dual demands of public life and private mourning continue. Her Monday comments offered a window into the daily reality many families facing missing loved ones endure — pushing forward one step at a time.

"I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home," she shared, underscoring the persistent emotional weight even as she recommits to her role.

The story serves as a reminder of the human impact behind high-profile missing persons cases. While law enforcement works methodically, families like the Guthries rely on community support, faith and inner strength to endure.

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is urged to contact the FBI or Pima County Sheriff's Department. The family continues to hope for answers and a safe reunion.

Guthrie's willingness to discuss her journey publicly may offer encouragement to others in similar situations, demonstrating that "walking and not growing faint" can be a powerful act of perseverance.