SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart, the survivor of a notorious 2002 abduction who became a leading advocate for missing persons cases, expressed cautious optimism Thursday that Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, could still be alive more than three months after her disappearance from her Arizona home.

In an emotional interview, Smart said she has been closely following the case and believes there is still reason for hope. "I absolutely believe Nancy could still be alive," Smart told reporters. "We have seen miracles in these cases before, and until we have definitive proof otherwise, we have to hold onto that possibility for the family."

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson on February 1, 2026. Security footage captured a masked individual near her door around the time of her disappearance. Blood evidence, a disabled Ring camera and signs of a struggle led authorities to classify the case as an abduction rather than a missing person or wandering incident. No ransom demand has been made, and no arrests have been announced.

Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI continue to investigate. A rootless hair sample and potential glove DNA recovered from the scene have been sent for advanced forensic testing, including genetic genealogy analysis. Multiple ransom-style notes received by media outlets have complicated the probe, with experts questioning their authenticity.

Elizabeth Smart's Perspective

Smart, who was abducted at age 14 and held for nine months before her dramatic rescue, drew parallels to her own experience. "There were many times people assumed I was dead," she said. "But I was alive. Families should never stop hoping until they have concrete answers." She praised Savannah Guthrie's public strength while balancing her high-profile career and family life.

Smart has offered to assist the family privately and continues advocating for better coordination between law enforcement agencies in missing persons cases involving elderly victims. She emphasized the importance of keeping Nancy's case in the public eye without sensationalizing it.

Family's Ongoing Ordeal

Savannah Guthrie has returned to the "Today" show while advocating for information about her mother. She briefly stepped away from the broadcast earlier this week amid emotional strain but returned the next day. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return.

The unrelated discovery of ancient human bones near the home earlier this week briefly raised hopes before forensic analysis ruled them out. The incident highlighted the challenges of searching desert terrain where old remains are occasionally found.

Investigation Challenges

The case has exposed occasional friction between local authorities and federal agencies. FBI Director Kash Patel publicly criticized initial coordination, though both sides say they are now working closely. Behavioral profilers have suggested the perpetrator may have sought fame or had some prior connection to the victim.

No proof of life has emerged in more than 95 days. Authorities continue operating under the assumption Nancy could be found alive while preparing for all possibilities. Door-to-door canvassing, expanded surveillance reviews and public appeals have generated thousands of tips.

Community Response

The upscale Catalina Foothills neighborhood remains on edge, with yellow ribbons symbolizing hope displayed prominently. Neighbors and the broader Tucson community have participated in searches and vigils. National attention, driven by Savannah Guthrie's platform, has kept the case visible while the family urges focus on verified information.

Smart's public expression of hope has resonated widely, with many praising her empathy and willingness to support another family facing a similar nightmare. Her foundation continues working on legislation to improve missing persons protocols, particularly for vulnerable populations like the elderly.

Broader Context

The Guthrie case stands out due to its brazen nature in a secure community and the victim's connection to a beloved national television personality. Elizabeth Smart's involvement brings renewed attention and reminds the public that long-term missing persons cases can sometimes end in reunions against the odds.

As the investigation enters its fourth month, law enforcement appeals for any information, no matter how small. The family continues balancing public advocacy with private grief, holding onto hope while preparing for any outcome. Smart's message of resilience offers comfort to those following the case.

Whether Nancy Guthrie is found alive or the case brings closure through other means, her disappearance has highlighted vulnerabilities even in protected communities and the enduring power of hope in the face of uncertainty. For now, the search continues, supported by a survivor who knows firsthand that miracles in these cases are possible.