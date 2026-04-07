(VIDEO) SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Lights Up Central California Sky with Starlink Satellites

FRESNO, Calif. — A brilliant plume of exhaust from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pierced the twilight sky over Central California on Monday evening, prompting thousands of residents to look up and ask, "What was that?" as the rocket carried another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of Starlink Group 17-35 occurred around 7:50 p.m. PDT on April 6, 2026, from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg on California's Central Coast. The Falcon 9 lifted off with 25 Starlink V2 Mini satellites destined for low-Earth orbit, expanding Elon Musk's growing constellation that aims to deliver high-speed internet to underserved and remote areas worldwide.

Falcon 9 launches 25 @Starlink satellites from California pic.twitter.com/5FHHp9DfR8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2026

The timing — just after sunset — created ideal conditions for visibility. As the rocket climbed rapidly, its exhaust plume caught the remaining sunlight at higher altitudes while the ground remained in darkness, producing a striking glowing effect that stretched across the Central Valley. Residents from Fresno and surrounding communities reported seeing a towering column of white smoke dotted with glowing spots, creating a dramatic light show that lingered for several minutes.

Social media platforms quickly filled with photos, videos and questions. Many described the sight as eerie or otherworldly, with some initially mistaking it for a meteor, aircraft or even unusual atmospheric phenomena. Local news outlets, including ABC30 in Fresno, fielded numerous calls and messages from viewers puzzled by the bright streak and expanding plume.

SpaceX confirmed the mission's success shortly after liftoff. The first-stage booster separated as planned and returned safely for a landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The second stage continued its ascent, eventually deploying the 25 satellites into their targeted orbits.

Vandenberg Space Force Base, a key West Coast launch site for polar and high-inclination orbits, has become a frequent source of such sky spectacles. Launches from the base head south over the ocean, minimizing noise and safety concerns for populated areas while allowing the rocket's exhaust to be visible from hundreds of miles away under the right conditions.

This particular launch followed a brief delay. An attempt on Sunday evening was scrubbed in the final minute due to upper-level winds, shifting the window to Monday. The four-hour launch window opened in the late afternoon, with liftoff occurring near its later portion to capitalize on twilight viewing opportunities.

For Central Valley residents, the event provided an unexpected celestial highlight on an otherwise ordinary Monday night. Clear skies across much of the region enhanced the display, allowing views from as far inland as the San Joaquin Valley. Similar twilight launches in the past have drawn widespread attention, often trending locally as people share images of the glowing trail.

SpaceX has ramped up its cadence of California launches in 2026, with Vandenberg supporting multiple Starlink missions aimed at densifying the satellite network. Each successful deployment adds to the thousands of Starlink satellites already in orbit, supporting the company's goal of global broadband coverage, including for maritime, aviation and rural users.

The visual impact of these launches often sparks public fascination mixed with occasional concern. Experts note that the glowing effect results from sunlight reflecting off ice crystals or exhaust particles in the upper atmosphere, sometimes forming unusual shapes or spirals when wind conditions create vortices. While not unique to SpaceX, the frequency of its missions has made such sightings more common along the West Coast.

Local astronomers and skywatching groups used the opportunity to educate the public. Many explained via social media that the bright object was not a UFO or natural phenomenon but a routine rocket ascent made dramatic by the sunset timing. Vandenberg officials routinely notify communities in advance of launches, though the exact visual reach can vary with weather and atmospheric conditions.

The mission marked another milestone in Vandenberg's busy 2026 schedule. The base has supported numerous Falcon 9 flights this year, contributing to both commercial Starlink deployments and occasional national security payloads. SpaceX's reusable technology has significantly lowered costs, allowing more frequent operations compared to traditional expendable rockets.

For those who missed the show or want to prepare for future sightings, resources like SpaceX's launch page and Vandenberg's public affairs office provide schedules and viewing tips. Optimal conditions often include clear western skies shortly after sunset or before sunrise, when the rocket's path aligns with illuminated upper atmosphere layers.

Reactions ranged from awe to mild annoyance for some drivers distracted by the unusual sight. One Fresno-area resident posted video of the plume expanding overhead, captioning it with the familiar question that echoed across the region. Others celebrated the engineering feat, praising the precision of the booster's return landing hundreds of miles away.

Broader context reveals the growing integration of space activity into everyday life. As satellite constellations expand, launches from sites like Vandenberg and Florida's Kennedy Space Center have become regular enough that many Americans now recognize the characteristic light trails and sonic signatures.

Environmental and noise concerns occasionally arise with frequent operations, but Vandenberg's coastal location directs most flight paths over open ocean, reducing impacts on populated areas. The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Space Force oversee safety, with public notifications helping manage expectations.

SpaceX did not issue immediate additional comments beyond confirming the mission's success on its usual channels. The company continues to iterate on Falcon 9 reusability, with many boosters now flying dozens of times before retirement.

For Central California, Monday's launch served as a vivid reminder of humanity's expanding presence in space. What began as a puzzling glow in the evening sky quickly became a shared moment of wonder and education as explanations spread through news outlets and online communities.

As Starlink coverage improves in remote and disaster-prone areas, each launch contributes to that connectivity goal. Vandenberg's role remains critical for placing satellites into orbits that efficiently cover high latitudes and polar regions.

Looking ahead, more launches are anticipated from the base in coming weeks, though exact schedules depend on weather, payload readiness and range availability. Skywatchers are encouraged to check official sources for updates and to enjoy the occasional free light show when conditions align.

The event underscored a simple truth in an era of rapid space development: what appears mysterious at first glance often turns out to be impressive human engineering visible from hundreds of miles away. For those in Central California who looked up Monday night, the answer to "What was that?" was clear — another successful step in building a connected planet from above.