VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Friday night from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking the reusable booster's 32nd flight and underscoring the company's relentless pace in expanding its global satellite internet constellation.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) occurred at 10:04 p.m. PDT on April 10, 2026 — shortly after sunset, creating a dazzling nighttime spectacle visible across Southern California despite patchy cloud cover. The mission, designated Starlink 17-21, deployed the V2 Mini satellites successfully, continuing SpaceX's rapid buildup of its broadband network that now serves millions worldwide.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 25 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/OWvM6bxNjE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 11, 2026

The first-stage booster, B1063, performed flawlessly before separating and executing a pinpoint landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" stationed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the booster's 32nd mission, a new personal record that highlights Falcon 9's maturing reusability technology. SpaceX confirmed the satellites were healthy and beginning their deployment sequence shortly after stage separation.

"Another successful Starlink mission from California," SpaceX posted on X shortly after liftoff, linking to live broadcast footage that drew tens of thousands of viewers. The launch marked the 24th from Vandenberg this year alone, part of a cadence that has made orbital flights routine yet still awe-inspiring for spectators from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara.

Launch unfolds under California skies

The Falcon 9 roared off the pad on a southerly trajectory, its nine Merlin engines lighting up the night sky in a signature orange glow. Residents reported hearing sonic booms as the booster returned, a common occurrence during Vandenberg polar launches that sent shockwaves across coastal communities. Despite earlier clouds that had threatened visibility, clear windows allowed thousands to witness the event in person or via livestream.

SpaceX livestreamed the entire flight, from engine ignition through fairing separation and satellite deployment. The second stage inserted the 25 satellites into their target orbit approximately one hour after liftoff. Each satellite, equipped with advanced laser inter-satellite links, will join the growing Starlink mesh to provide high-speed, low-latency internet to underserved regions, including remote areas in the U.S., maritime routes and international partners.

This was the first Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg following recent high-profile NASA events, including the Artemis II lunar flyby, further cementing SpaceX's dual role as both a commercial powerhouse and key government partner. The mission's timing also came amid heightened global demand for satellite connectivity driven by expanding broadband needs in aviation, disaster response and rural education.

Record reusability powers Starlink expansion

Falcon 9's reusability remains the cornerstone of SpaceX's cost advantage. Booster B1063 has now flown more times than many entire rocket families from competing nations. After landing, the booster will be inspected, refurbished and likely returned to flight within weeks — a turnaround that has enabled SpaceX to average nearly one launch per week in 2026.

To date, Starlink has deployed thousands of satellites, with the constellation approaching full operational capacity for global coverage. Friday's batch brings the year's total Starlink launches from Vandenberg to double digits, accelerating deployment toward Elon Musk's vision of 42,000 satellites. The V2 Mini satellites feature improved bandwidth and longer lifespans compared to earlier generations, promising faster speeds and greater reliability for users.

SpaceX officials have said the network already provides service in over 100 countries and to ships at sea, with ongoing regulatory approvals expanding access in new markets. The company's vertical integration — designing, manufacturing and launching its own satellites — has slashed costs that once made satellite internet prohibitively expensive.

Broader impact on space industry and connectivity

The launch comes as SpaceX continues to dominate the commercial launch market. Falcon 9 has logged hundreds of successful missions, with a reliability rate exceeding 98 percent. Rivals like Blue Origin, ULA and international players are racing to catch up, but none match SpaceX's flight frequency or recovery rate.

Economists note Starlink's potential to bridge the digital divide. In rural America and developing nations, the service offers speeds comparable to urban fiber without costly ground infrastructure. During natural disasters, Starlink has provided critical communications when terrestrial networks failed, earning praise from emergency responders.

Friday's mission also advances national security interests. Vandenberg's polar launches place satellites in sun-synchronous orbits ideal for Earth observation and communications. The U.S. Space Force, which operates the base, has increasingly relied on commercial partners like SpaceX for rapid constellation replenishment.

Environmental considerations remain a point of discussion. While reusable rockets reduce manufacturing waste, the growing number of satellites raises concerns about orbital debris and light pollution for astronomers. SpaceX has incorporated design changes, including darker coatings on newer satellites, to mitigate visibility issues.

Looking ahead: More launches, more connectivity

SpaceX's launch manifest shows no signs of slowing. Additional Starlink missions are scheduled from both Vandenberg and Florida in the coming weeks, alongside crewed flights to the International Space Station and potential NASA Artemis support. The company is also preparing Starship for more ambitious deep-space goals, but Falcon 9 remains the workhorse powering today's orbital economy.

For Southern California residents, the launch provided a free celestial show. Photos and videos shared on social media captured the rocket's plume streaking across the sky, with some observers in Los Angeles posting clear shots from beaches and hillsides. One local noted the event coincided with clear enough skies for safe viewing despite earlier forecasts.

Space Force Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg supported range operations, ensuring public safety and mission success. Their work enables the high-tempo operations that have made the West Coast a vital hub for polar-orbit missions.

As the satellites drift into their operational slots and begin beaming signals, the mission's true measure will unfold over the coming months: more households connected, more data flowing, and another step toward ubiquitous global internet. For SpaceX, it was simply another day at the office — but one that continues to redefine what's possible in spaceflight.

Friday night's flawless execution reinforces SpaceX's position at the forefront of the new space age. With Falcon 9's proven track record and Starlink's expanding footprint, the company shows no signs of easing its breakneck innovation pace.

Key Mission Facts

Mission : Starlink 17-21

: Starlink 17-21 Payload : 25 Starlink V2 Mini satellites

: 25 Starlink V2 Mini satellites Launch Site : SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.

: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Liftoff : 10:04 p.m. PDT, April 10, 2026

: 10:04 p.m. PDT, April 10, 2026 Booster : B1063 (32nd flight)

: B1063 (32nd flight) Landing : "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, Pacific Ocean

: "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, Pacific Ocean Outcome: Satellites deployed successfully; booster recovered

The next Vandenberg Starlink flight is already on the calendar, promising yet another luminous display over the California coast in the weeks ahead.