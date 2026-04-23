SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket From Vandenberg SFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday night, marking another routine addition to the company's rapidly expanding global internet constellation.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 8:23 p.m. PDT on April 22, 2026, arcing southward over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular nighttime display visible across much of Southern California. All 24 satellites were deployed approximately one hour after liftoff, bringing the total number of Starlink spacecraft in orbit closer to 9,000.

The booster, making its fifth flight, performed flawlessly and landed on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific, achieving SpaceX's 600th successful booster landing earlier in the week on a separate mission. The rapid reuse of Falcon 9 first stages continues to drive down launch costs and enable the high launch cadence that has become SpaceX's hallmark.

This mission, designated Starlink Group 17-14, adds more capacity to the constellation's coverage over the Americas and Pacific regions. Starlink now provides high-speed, low-latency internet to users in remote and underserved areas worldwide, including rural communities, maritime operations, aviation and disaster response zones. The service has grown dramatically since its initial beta phase, with hundreds of thousands of active terminals in use across dozens of countries.

SpaceX has maintained an aggressive launch schedule in 2026, with Vandenberg serving as the primary West Coast site for Starlink missions heading into polar or sun-synchronous orbits. These trajectories allow the satellites to provide coverage at higher latitudes that equatorial launches from Florida cannot efficiently reach. Wednesday's launch was the latest in a string of Starlink missions from California, following similar flights earlier in April.

The payload consisted of the latest generation of Starlink satellites, equipped with improved laser inter-satellite links that enable faster data routing across the constellation without relying solely on ground stations. These upgrades have helped reduce latency and increase overall network performance, making Starlink more competitive with traditional fiber and terrestrial broadband services.

Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder and chief executive, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Starlink as a bridge to global connectivity and a key revenue driver for the company. The service supports SpaceX's broader ambitions, including future Mars colonization efforts, by generating cash flow that funds development of the Starship vehicle. Starlink also serves as a critical communications backbone for Starship test flights and other SpaceX missions.

Wednesday's launch occurred without incident, with live webcasts on X and the SpaceX website drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers. Spectators along the California coast shared videos of the bright exhaust plume lighting up the evening sky, a common sight for residents near Vandenberg but one that never fails to captivate.

The U.S. Space Force, which operates Vandenberg, continues to support SpaceX's frequent operations while balancing national security launches. The base remains one of the most important spaceports in the world, handling both commercial and government missions.

Starlink's growth has not been without controversy. Some astronomers have raised concerns about the brightness of the satellites interfering with ground-based observations, though SpaceX has worked to mitigate the issue through darker coatings and operational adjustments. Regulatory bodies in multiple countries continue to monitor the constellation's impact on orbital debris and radio frequency interference.

Despite those challenges, demand for Starlink remains strong. The service has proven particularly valuable in Ukraine, where it has maintained connectivity during conflict, and in remote parts of Africa, South America and the Pacific islands where traditional infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. Maritime and aviation versions of the terminal have also expanded the addressable market significantly.

SpaceX plans dozens more Starlink launches in 2026, with both Florida and California sites contributing to the cadence. The company aims to maintain or exceed its record-setting pace from previous years as it works toward a constellation ultimately numbering in the tens of thousands of satellites.

For Vandenberg, Wednesday's mission added another successful notch to its long history of space launches dating back to the early days of the U.S. missile and space programs. The base's coastal location provides an ideal trajectory for polar orbits while minimizing risk to populated areas.

As the Falcon 9 first stage touched down on the droneship hours after liftoff, SpaceX teams prepared for the next mission already on the calendar. The company's ability to reuse boosters dozens of times has transformed the economics of space access, making frequent Starlink deployments financially viable.

The addition of 24 new satellites will incrementally improve coverage density and redundancy within the network. Users in marginal coverage areas may notice better performance as the constellation fills out, while new customers continue to sign up for the service at a steady pace.

Wednesday's launch underscores SpaceX's dominant position in the commercial launch industry and the central role Starlink plays in its business model. With Falcon 9 now a mature and highly reliable vehicle, the company is shifting increasing focus toward Starship development while keeping the Starlink machine running at full speed.

As night fell over Southern California, the glow of the Falcon 9's engines briefly turned darkness into day, a vivid reminder of the rapid progress in commercial spaceflight. For SpaceX, it was another successful step in building the world's largest satellite constellation. For the growing number of Starlink users, it represented expanded access to high-speed internet from orbit.

The mission's success further cements Vandenberg Space Force Base as a vital hub for America's space ambitions, both commercial and national security-related. With more Starlink flights scheduled in the coming weeks, the California coastline is likely to see many more nighttime rocket launches lighting up the sky in the months ahead.