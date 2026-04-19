CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — Blue Origin's powerful New Glenn rocket lifted off Sunday morning from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, successfully carrying AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite into low Earth orbit on the company's third orbital mission and marking the first reflight of a New Glenn first-stage booster.

The NG-3 mission blasted off at approximately 7:25 a.m. EDT after a brief hold in the two-hour launch window that opened at 6:45 a.m. The massive rocket, standing taller than most vehicles in the industry, roared into the clear Florida skies, its seven BE-4 engines producing more than 3.8 million pounds of thrust as spectators along the Space Coast watched the spectacular sunrise launch.

The first-stage booster, nicknamed "Never Tell Me The Odds," made its second flight after successfully launching and landing during the NG-2 mission in November 2025. Blue Origin confirmed post-liftoff that the booster separated cleanly and was on track for a powered landing attempt on the company's droneship Jacklyn in the Atlantic Ocean, continuing the company's push toward full reusability in direct competition with SpaceX's proven Falcon 9 program.

AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite, also known as BlueBird Block 2 FM2, represents a critical step for the Texas-based company's ambitious plan to build the world's first space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by unmodified smartphones. The satellite features a massive 2,400-square-foot phased array antenna designed to deliver up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of earlier BlueBird Block 1 satellites.

Engineers expect BlueBird 7 to help enable initial commercial service rollout later in 2026, with beams supporting up to 40 MHz of capacity and peak data speeds reaching 120 Mbps for voice, data and video applications. The Block 2 satellites are among the largest commercial communications platforms ever deployed in low Earth orbit, and successful deployment of BlueBird 7 brings AST SpaceMobile closer to providing continuous 24/7 coverage, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

Blue Origin live coverage, which began 30 minutes before the targeted liftoff, showed smooth countdown operations after the brief hold. The rocket's ascent appeared nominal, with fairing separation and second-stage ignition occurring on schedule. Deployment of the BlueBird 7 satellite was expected roughly 30 to 45 minutes after liftoff, followed by confirmation of solar array and antenna deployment.

The mission holds special significance for Blue Origin as it demonstrates booster reuse capability for the first time with New Glenn. The booster flew with new engines installed for this flight, and the company has stated that its first stages are designed for up to 25 flights. A successful landing on the droneship would provide valuable data for future rapid turnaround operations.

Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin has steadily progressed with New Glenn since its debut flight. The heavy-lift vehicle is capable of carrying more than 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit or 13 metric tons to geostationary transfer orbit, making it one of the most powerful operational rockets currently flying. Sunday's launch also highlights growing commercial activity at Cape Canaveral, where Blue Origin and SpaceX frequently share the busy Florida spaceport.

AST SpaceMobile invited qualified retail investors to watch the launch from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, underscoring the company's outreach to shareholders as it races to deploy its constellation. The satellite is the second in the next-generation Block 2 series and will join earlier BlueBird satellites already in orbit to expand network capacity.

Space enthusiasts and local residents gathered along beaches and viewing areas to witness the launch, with many posting photos and videos of the bright plume against the morning sky. Traffic advisories and temporary airspace closures were in effect for safety, and boaters were warned to stay clear of the launch hazard area.

This launch comes amid intense competition in the satellite broadband sector. AST SpaceMobile aims to partner with major cellular carriers worldwide to provide seamless connectivity without requiring special hardware, a differentiator from traditional satellite internet services that rely on user terminals. Successful integration of BlueBird 7 could accelerate testing and pave the way for larger constellation builds planned throughout 2026.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp highlighted the importance of the mission in recent statements, noting the hot-fire test conducted days earlier confirmed engine readiness. The company has emphasized American-made components, particularly the BE-4 engines manufactured in Alabama and Texas.

Following satellite deployment, Blue Origin teams will monitor booster recovery operations. If the landing succeeds, it would represent another milestone in the company's reusability roadmap and help lower costs for future missions. New Glenn's large payload fairing also positions it well for multi-satellite rideshares in upcoming flights.

As the mission progressed, AST SpaceMobile executives expressed optimism about the satellite's performance once it reaches its operational orbit and begins communication testing with ground stations and partner networks. The company has ambitious plans to deploy dozens more BlueBird satellites in the coming years to achieve global coverage.

The successful liftoff adds momentum to Florida's space economy, which continues to benefit from both government and commercial activity. With SpaceX also preparing launches in the coming days, the Cape remains one of the world's busiest spaceports.

For now, all eyes remain on post-separation milestones: satellite deployment, solar array deployment and initial signal acquisition from BlueBird 7. Blue Origin and AST SpaceMobile are expected to provide updates throughout the day as the mission unfolds.

Sunday's launch represents more than a single satellite delivery — it marks tangible progress toward reusable heavy-lift capabilities from Blue Origin and a key building block for space-based cellular connectivity that could transform global communications.

Live streams from Blue Origin and AST SpaceMobile captured the excitement, with commentators noting the historic nature of the booster reflight. As recovery operations continue offshore and the satellite begins its journey in orbit, the space community watches closely for confirmation of full mission success.