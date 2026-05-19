SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — The Sandy Fire roared through dry brush and rugged terrain in Ventura County early Tuesday, scorching more than 1,300 acres and prompting authorities to expand mandatory evacuations as crews battled the fast-moving wildfire amid hot, windy conditions.

The blaze, which ignited Monday afternoon near Sandy Canyon in the hills above Simi Valley, has grown rapidly due to gusty winds and low humidity, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said. As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was 0% contained, with forward spread threatening homes, ranches and open space in the Santa Susana Mountains.

Mandatory evacuations were expanded overnight to include additional neighborhoods in eastern Simi Valley and parts of the nearby community of Santa Susana. Voluntary evacuations cover a wider zone stretching toward Chatsworth and Moorpark. Officials said roughly 2,500 residents have been affected so far, with Red Cross shelters opened at local schools and community centers.

No injuries have been reported, but several structures remain threatened. Firefighters are using ground crews, bulldozers and aircraft to establish containment lines, though overnight winds complicated efforts. Air tankers and helicopters dropped fire retardant and water on the fire's northern and eastern flanks to slow its advance toward populated areas.

"Conditions are extremely challenging with winds pushing the fire in multiple directions," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said during a late-night briefing. "We are throwing everything we have at this fire to protect lives and property."

The cause of the Sandy Fire remains under investigation. Officials have not ruled out human activity, though lightning from isolated thunderstorms in the area is also being examined. Extreme fire weather is forecast to persist through Tuesday, with relative humidity expected to drop into the single digits and winds gusting up to 35 mph.

This latest blaze comes as Southern California enters another dangerous wildfire season. The region has seen above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall this year, drying out vegetation and creating prime conditions for rapid fire spread. The Sandy Fire is the largest in Ventura County so far in 2026.

Evacuation orders have disrupted daily life for thousands. Residents described chaotic scenes as they hurriedly packed belongings and loaded pets into vehicles under darkness. Traffic congestion on the Ronald Reagan Freeway and surface streets added to the stress.

Power outages affected several thousand customers in the area, with Southern California Edison proactively de-energizing lines in high-risk zones to prevent new ignitions. Officials urged residents to have emergency go-bags ready and to sign up for local alert systems like Ventura County's VC Alert.

Wildfire experts warn that climate change is making such events more frequent and intense. Longer fire seasons, combined with urban sprawl pushing development into the wildland-urban interface, have increased both the risk and potential impact of fires like the Sandy Fire.

Ventura County officials activated the local emergency operations center and requested mutual aid from neighboring counties and state resources. Cal Fire has deployed additional strike teams, and the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the region through Wednesday evening.

For those displaced, animal shelters have opened to accept large animals such as horses and livestock common in the semi-rural areas now under evacuation. Mental health support services are also available for residents dealing with the trauma of sudden displacement.

The Sandy Fire has drawn national attention as images of flames lighting up the hills circulated widely on social media. Celebrities and influencers with ties to the area have shared evacuation notices and offered support to affected communities.

As daylight breaks Tuesday, fire officials will conduct aerial assessments to better map the fire's perimeter and plan containment strategy. Containment is not expected before Wednesday at the earliest, depending on weather and fire behavior.

Residents in unaffected areas are asked to avoid the fire zone to allow emergency vehicles clear access. Curiosity seekers have already caused minor traffic issues near observation points, prompting sheriff's deputies to increase patrols.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of Southern California's vulnerability to wildfires. Past devastating fires like the Thomas Fire in 2017, which burned more than 280,000 acres across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, remain fresh in the minds of longtime residents.

Local, state and federal agencies continue to coordinate response efforts. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services has placed additional resources on standby should the fire continue its aggressive growth.

For the latest updates, residents should monitor official channels including Ventura County Fire Department social media, VC Alert, and local news outlets. Evacuation status can change rapidly as conditions evolve.

The Sandy Fire underscores the ongoing need for fire-resistant building practices, vegetation management and community preparedness in fire-prone regions. As California faces another potentially record-breaking wildfire season, events like this highlight both the immediate dangers and the long-term challenges of living with nature's destructive power.

Firefighters are expected to work around the clock in rotating shifts to gain the upper hand on the blaze. With temperatures forecast to climb into the 90s and winds remaining gusty, every hour of containment progress will be hard-won.