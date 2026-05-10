EL CENTRO, Calif. — More than 150 earthquakes, including a 4.5 magnitude temblor, struck Imperial County in Southern California on Thursday in a vigorous swarm that rattled residents but caused no reported injuries or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey and local emergency officials said the activity was centered near the Salton Sea, a seismically active region along the San Andreas fault system, prompting heightened monitoring and public alerts throughout the day.

The strongest quake, a 4.5 magnitude event, struck at 11:47 a.m. local time about 8 miles southwest of Westmorland. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2.0 to 3.8. According to USGS data, the swarm began intensifying early Thursday morning and continued into the evening, with seismic activity spreading across a roughly 15-mile stretch of Imperial County. Many of the quakes were too small to be widely felt, but the larger ones sent residents rushing outdoors and triggered widespread reports on social media.

Imperial County Emergency Services Director Mike Garcia said the swarm was unusual in its persistence but not entirely unexpected in this part of California. "We are in one of the most seismically active areas in the country," Garcia said. "Our teams are monitoring the situation closely, and we have not received reports of structural damage or injuries at this time. Residents should remain prepared and continue to follow standard earthquake safety protocols."

The 4.5 magnitude quake was widely felt across Imperial County and parts of Riverside County, with reports coming in from as far as Mexicali, Mexico. Residents described a sharp jolt followed by several minutes of rolling motion. "It felt like a big truck hit the house," said Maria Lopez, a resident of Brawley. "The dishes rattled, and my dog went crazy. We've had small quakes before, but this one was different."

No tsunami warning was issued, as the quakes were inland and not strong enough to displace significant water in the Salton Sea. However, officials reminded residents that even moderate quakes can trigger aftershocks and urged people to have emergency kits ready.

Seismic Activity in a High-Risk Zone

Imperial County sits at the southern end of the San Andreas fault, where the Pacific and North American tectonic plates meet. The region has a long history of earthquake swarms, including a notable sequence in 2016 that produced thousands of small quakes over several weeks. Scientists say swarms like this are relatively common in geothermal areas and along fault lines where stress is released gradually rather than in a single large event.

The USGS recorded more than 150 quakes with magnitudes above 1.0 by Thursday evening, with the majority occurring at shallow depths of less than 6 miles. Seismologists noted that while the 4.5 quake was the largest so far, there is a small but non-zero chance of a larger event following a swarm. "Swarms can sometimes precede bigger earthquakes, but most of the time they just fizzle out," said Dr. Lucy Jones, a prominent seismologist and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. "The key is preparedness."

Community Response and Preparedness

Local schools dismissed students slightly early as a precaution, and several businesses in El Centro and Brawley closed temporarily during the strongest shaking. No structural damage was reported to major infrastructure, including roads, bridges or irrigation canals critical to the region's agriculture industry.

The Imperial Valley, known for its vast farms and proximity to the Mexican border, is no stranger to seismic activity. Residents are generally well-prepared, with many homes built to modern earthquake standards. However, older buildings and mobile homes remain vulnerable. County officials activated their emergency operations center and urged residents to review their earthquake preparedness plans.

"We want everyone to have a plan," Garcia said. "Drop, cover and hold on during shaking. Have water, non-perishable food and medications ready. Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those with mobility issues."

Scientific Monitoring and Long-Term Risk

The USGS and the California Earthquake Authority are closely monitoring the swarm using a dense network of seismometers. Data from the event will help scientists better understand stress patterns along this section of the San Andreas fault, which is capable of producing magnitude 7+ earthquakes.

The southern San Andreas is considered overdue for a major rupture, with some models suggesting a potential magnitude 8 event could occur within the next few decades. While Thursday's swarm is unlikely to relieve significant accumulated stress, it serves as a reminder of the region's seismic vulnerability.

Impact on Daily Life and Economy

The agricultural heartland of Imperial County produces a significant portion of the nation's winter vegetables. While the quakes caused no immediate damage to irrigation systems or greenhouses, farmers remained vigilant. "We're watching our wells and canals closely," said one local grower. "Any disruption to water infrastructure could be costly."

Tourism in the area, including visitors to the Salton Sea and nearby Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, was largely unaffected, though some campgrounds reported minor rockfalls. Hotels and restaurants in El Centro saw a brief uptick in business as residents sought safe gathering spots during the stronger shaking.

Historical Context of Imperial County Quakes

Imperial County has experienced several significant earthquakes in its history. The 1940 Imperial Valley earthquake (magnitude 6.9) caused widespread damage and several deaths. More recently, swarms in 2016 and 2020 kept seismologists busy but caused minimal damage. Today's activity fits the pattern of frequent small-to-moderate events that characterize this part of the San Andreas fault system.

Scientists emphasize that while large earthquakes cannot be predicted precisely, ongoing monitoring and public preparedness can significantly reduce risk. The California Earthquake Authority offers resources for homeowners to retrofit older structures, and many local schools conduct regular earthquake drills.

Looking Ahead

As the swarm continues, officials expect additional small quakes in the coming days. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading unverified information on social media. The USGS and local emergency services will provide regular updates as the situation evolves.

For now, the community remains alert but calm. The 4.5 magnitude quake served as a stark reminder that California lives with seismic risk every day. As scientists continue to study the latest swarm, Imperial County residents are once again demonstrating the resilience that defines life along the San Andreas fault.

The event also highlights the importance of ongoing investment in earthquake early warning systems and infrastructure resilience. As California's population grows and development expands into seismically active areas, preparedness remains the most effective defense against future earthquakes, whether they come as isolated events or prolonged swarms like the one unfolding in Imperial County this week.