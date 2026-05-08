WASHINGTON — Forecasters are raising the odds of a powerful "super El Niño" developing later this year, with new models suggesting sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific could climb high enough to challenge or exceed historical records and drive widespread global weather extremes through 2027.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts released updated outlooks this week showing growing confidence in a strong El Niño event emerging between May and July 2026 and persisting through at least the end of the year. While current conditions remain ENSO-neutral following the fade of a weak La Niña, subsurface ocean heat is building rapidly.

A "super El Niño" is typically defined when the Niño-3.4 index — measuring sea surface temperature anomalies in a key central Pacific region — reaches or exceeds +2.0 degrees Celsius above average. NOAA assigns roughly a 1-in-4 chance of this threshold being met, while some ECMWF ensemble members project anomalies as high as +3.0 C by fall, potentially rivaling or surpassing the record events of 1877-78 and 1997-98.

What Makes This Event Different

Subsurface temperature anomalies in the upper 300 meters of the central Pacific have climbed sharply in recent weeks, providing a strong precursor signal. James Hansen and colleagues at Columbia University have highlighted this heat content as a reliable indicator, noting it has risen to levels that tilt probabilities toward a high-end event.

Models from the North American Multi-Model Ensemble and international partners show high agreement on El Niño development, with probabilities reaching 90% or higher by late summer. The possibility of a very strong event hinges on sustained westerly wind anomalies across the equatorial Pacific, which are not guaranteed but appear increasingly favored.

Potential Global Impacts

A strong El Niño typically shifts global weather patterns by weakening trade winds and altering atmospheric circulation. Expected effects include:

Drier conditions across Indonesia, Australia, parts of Southeast Asia and the Amazon, raising wildfire and drought risks.

across Indonesia, Australia, parts of Southeast Asia and the Amazon, raising wildfire and drought risks. Wetter weather in the southern United States, Peru, Ecuador and parts of East Africa, increasing flood potential.

in the southern United States, Peru, Ecuador and parts of East Africa, increasing flood potential. Warmer global temperatures, with 2026 or 2027 potentially challenging recent heat records as the Pacific releases stored ocean heat into the atmosphere.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season could see reduced activity due to increased wind shear over the tropics, while the Pacific may experience heightened tropical cyclone threats. Agriculture, water resources and ecosystems worldwide would feel ripple effects, with particular concern for food security in vulnerable regions.

Scientific Caution Amid Headlines

Experts emphasize that spring forecasts carry higher uncertainty due to the "spring predictability barrier." While the signal for El Niño is robust, the exact strength remains less certain. NOAA avoids the "super" label in official communications, preferring categories of weak, moderate, strong or very strong based on temperature thresholds.

Even a moderate El Niño would add to the backdrop of long-term human-caused warming, amplifying extremes. A super event would further stack the odds toward record heat and intensified weather disruptions.

Historical Context

Only a handful of super El Niños have occurred since reliable records began. The 1997-98 event, one of the strongest of the 20th century, brought devastating floods to California and Peru while contributing to severe droughts and fires elsewhere. The current background state of a warmer planet means any strong El Niño in 2026 would interact with elevated baseline temperatures, likely producing more extreme outcomes.

Monitoring agencies will issue monthly updates as summer progresses. Key indicators include sea surface temperatures, subsurface heat content, trade wind strength and the Southern Oscillation Index.

What to Watch in Coming Months

Forecasters will track whether the developing warmth translates into full atmospheric coupling, the hallmark of a mature El Niño. If westerly wind bursts continue and subsurface heat rises to the surface as expected, the event could strengthen rapidly by fall.

For governments, emergency managers and industries, preparation is key. Enhanced monitoring of rainfall patterns, early warning systems for floods and droughts, and contingency planning for agriculture and energy demand will be critical.

Climate scientists note that while El Niño events are natural oscillations, their impacts are increasingly superimposed on a warming world, making extremes more severe. This potential super event serves as another reminder of the interconnectedness of ocean, atmosphere and human systems.

As models converge on a strong outcome, attention turns to real-time observations. The coming weeks and months will determine whether 2026 delivers a historic El Niño with far-reaching consequences or a more moderate shift. For now, the trajectory points toward a significant climate driver that could reshape weather patterns across the globe for the remainder of the year and into 2027.