CANBERRA, Australia — The federal government on Monday rolled out a $20 million national advertising campaign urging Australians to reduce fuel consumption and adopt more efficient driving habits as global oil supply disruptions from the Iran conflict continue to push prices higher. Titled "Every Little Bit Helps," the multi-channel blitz aims to stretch limited supplies for essential services such as trucking, farming and emergency response amid ongoing volatility in the Strait of Hormuz.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the campaign forms part of the government's four-stage National Fuel Security Plan, announced after a national cabinet meeting in late March. It encourages motorists to drive less where possible, switch to public transport or active travel, maintain proper tyre pressure, remove unnecessary roof racks and avoid aggressive acceleration. The ads will appear on television, online platforms, radio and outdoor billboards over the coming weeks.

The initiative comes as Brent crude hovers near or above $100 per barrel following President Donald Trump's announcement of a U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. The narrow waterway, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies, has seen severely restricted traffic since Iran limited movements in early March in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes. Even after a fragile ceasefire took effect around April 8, full restoration of flows could take months due to damaged infrastructure and lingering tensions.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the spending, saying the campaign provides practical advice to households facing higher petrol and diesel prices. "We're not lecturing people — we're giving them simple steps that can make a real difference in stretching supplies," Albanese told reporters ahead of a four-day trip to Asia to secure additional fuel imports. He noted the government had already halved fuel excise until the end of June and paused some road user charges for trucks to ease cost-of-living pressures.

Opposition politicians and some motorists quickly criticized the $20 million outlay as wasteful taxpayer-funded propaganda. Coalition senators accused the Albanese government of treating Australians like children while failing to address root causes of the supply crunch. Social media reactions ranged from mockery — with users joking about "inflating your tyres to save the economy" — to anger over the perceived lack of tangible relief at the pump. One viral post questioned why the money wasn't used to subsidize fuel directly or accelerate domestic refining capacity.

Transport industry groups offered mixed responses. The Australian Trucking Association welcomed efforts to preserve diesel for freight but warned that reduced consumer driving alone would not solve shortages affecting supply chains. Farmers in regional areas expressed frustration, noting that many have no viable alternative to personal vehicles for essential travel. Urban commuters in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, where public transport options exist, may find the advice more practical, though rising fares have drawn their own complaints.

The campaign highlights specific behaviours backed by government research. Maintaining correct tyre pressure can improve fuel efficiency by up to 3%, while removing excess weight and avoiding idling are among low-cost measures promoted. The government also encourages combining trips, carpooling and using apps to find the cheapest fuel. Officials estimate that widespread adoption could save millions of litres annually, helping redirect supplies to critical sectors.

This is not the first time Australia has turned to public appeals during energy crunches. Similar conservation messages appeared during past global oil shocks, though the current situation — triggered by geopolitical conflict rather than purely market forces — has created unique challenges. Panic buying in early March exacerbated local shortages, prompting temporary measures such as relaxed fuel quality standards to release nearly 100 million extra litres per month.

Economists warn that sustained high fuel prices will feed into broader inflation, particularly through higher transport and grocery costs. Diesel, vital for agriculture and freight, has seen particularly sharp increases, threatening to push up food prices in coming months. The Reserve Bank of Australia is closely monitoring the situation as it weighs future interest rate decisions.

The government's four-stage National Fuel Security Plan includes preparation, keeping Australia moving, securing supplies and long-term resilience. Stage two focuses on demand management and public communication — the role the new campaign is designed to fill. Albanese's upcoming trip to key Asian partners aims to diversify import sources and fast-track alternative shipping routes bypassing disrupted Gulf flows.

Critics argue the $20 million could have been better spent on expanding fuel reserves, incentivizing electric vehicle uptake or investing in domestic refining upgrades. Some regional MPs called for targeted support for rural communities where alternatives to driving are limited. Consumer advocates questioned the effectiveness of advertising when many households are already cutting back due to price pain at the bowser.

Supporters counter that clear public messaging can shift behaviours at scale and build community resilience during crises. Similar conservation campaigns in other countries during past energy shortages have shown modest but measurable reductions in demand. The government insists the spend represents value by empowering individuals to contribute to national efforts.

As the campaign launches nationwide, motorists will encounter the "Every Little Bit Helps" slogan across media. Early feedback suggests a divide between urban residents open to the advice and regional drivers feeling unfairly targeted. Fuel retailers report continued high demand despite the appeals, with some stations implementing informal rationing or extended hours to manage queues.

The broader context remains fluid. While the U.S.-Iran ceasefire provided temporary market relief, Trump's blockade announcement has reignited volatility. Full normalization of Hormuz traffic, if it occurs, could still take months, keeping global prices elevated and forcing Australia — a net fuel importer despite its resource wealth — to navigate tight supplies.

For ordinary Australians, the campaign arrives amid cost-of-living strains already stretched by housing, groceries and energy bills. Whether practical tips on tyre pressure and smoother driving will resonate or simply fuel resentment remains to be seen. The government hopes the message lands as helpful guidance rather than finger-wagging.

As Monday's trading on the ASX showed mixed energy sector responses to oil movements, households face the daily reality of higher pump prices. The $20 million campaign represents one tool in a broader toolkit that includes diplomatic efforts, tax relief and supply diversification. Its success will ultimately be measured not in advertising reach but in whether collective small actions help ease pressure on Australia's fuel security during an uncertain period.

In the end, officials say every litre saved today helps keep essential services running tomorrow. Whether the public embraces the call to "use less where possible" will test both individual habits and the government's ability to communicate effectively in a time of global energy strain.