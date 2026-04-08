Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has openly criticised Donald Trump for the first time over the latter's "civilisation-ending" threat against Iran.

Albanese is not the only world leader to do so as Pope Leo XIV has also condemned the marks made by the US president.

Albanese Speaks Out Against Donald Trump

According to Sky News, Albanese said that Trump's remarks "will cause some concern." He says he does not think that language used is appropriate.

"The potential of damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran was an extraordinary statement, and the impact that would have arisen from an escalation in the Iranian response would have led to greater economic damage," Albanese said.

As previously mentioned, this is the first time Albanese has openly criticised Trump and his comments in a TV interview amid the ongoing Iran war.

Still, Albanese says he welcomes the news that the United States and Iran have entered a two-week ceasefire, per ABC News.

"This is positive news," Albanese said. "We've been calling for a de-escalation for some time. We want to see a resolution of the conflict."

Pope Leo XIV Says Threat Is 'Truly Unacceptable'

Pope Leo XIV, who is the head of the Catholic Church as well as the sovereign of the Vatican City, has likewise criticised the comments made by Trump.

According to 9News, Pope Leo said that Trump's "civilisation-ending" threat is "truly unacceptable."

"Today as we all know there was this threat against all the people of Iran," he said. "This is truly unacceptable."

The pope previously made an appeal for peace on Easter Sunday, calling for world leaders to reject war, "especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate, and which is not resolving anything."