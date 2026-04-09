Foreign Minister Penny Wong believes that Lebanon should be included in the two-week ceasefire agreed upon by Iran and the United States.

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ceasefire will not apply for Lebanon.

Penny Wong Pushes for Lebanon to be Included in Ceasefire

According to a report by ABC News, the ceasefire should apply to the whole of the Middle East.

"Our position is that the world expects that the ceasefire should apply to the region," said Wong.

"The ceasefire is fragile, but the world does need it to hold," she stressed. "There are obviously substantial points of difference between the parties, but I think we all know that the damage that is happening to the global economy, to global energy markets, mean that the world does need this ceasefire to hold."

Wong likewise criticised the "civilisation-ending" threat US President Donald Trump made against Iran.

"I don't think anyone should be threatening the destruction of a civilisation," said Wong. "I think that is Australia's and the Australian people's position."

"Anyone in positions of leadership, our words do carry weight," she added. "Australia's position as the prime minister referenced ... that is not something we think anyone should be saying."

Israel Attacks Lebanon Once Again

The already-fragile two-week ceasefire is being put to the test after Israel attacked Lebanon anew, killing 254 people and wounding 1,165 others.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the fresh wave of airstrikes targeted Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, Mount Lebanon, and Sidon, as well as several villages in southern Lebanon.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already warned that it will respond to the attacks on Lebanon should Israel choose not to stop the assault.

"We issue a firm warning to the United States, which violates treaties, and to its Zionist ally, its executioner: if the aggression against beloved Lebanon does not cease immediately, we will fulfil our duty and deliver a response," the IRGC said in a statement.

Trump, however, has insisted that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire, citing the Hezbollah as the reason.