AXT Shares Jump Nearly 14% as Semiconductor Materials Maker Rebounds on AI-Linked Indium Phosphide Demand

Shares of AXT Inc., a Fremont, California-based maker of compound semiconductor substrates, surged Monday morning, continuing a volatile run for a stock that has become one of the more closely watched names tied to the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout over the past year.

AXT shares were trading at $64.73, up $8.11, or 14.32 percent, as of 9:52 a.m. Eastern time, according to Yahoo Finance data. The move came after a difficult stretch for the stock, which had fallen roughly 40 percent over the prior 30 days even as its year-to-date gain remained substantial, with shares up more than 280 percent since the start of 2026 as of recent trading, according to data from Simply Wall St.

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AXT manufactures compound and single-element semiconductor substrate wafers made from materials including indium phosphide, gallium arsenide and germanium, which are used in applications ranging from data center optical connectivity and 5G infrastructure to satellite communications, lidar systems and infrared sensors. The company has increasingly positioned itself as a supplier to the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout, given the role its indium phosphide substrates play in high-speed optical networking components used in AI data centers.

The stock's recent volatility has been shaped by a combination of company-specific developments and broader index-related trading activity. Late last month, AXT's subsidiary, Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology, known as AXT-Tongmei, entered into a three-year master development and supply agreement with Coherent Corp. to develop and supply six-inch indium phosphide wafer substrates, a deal that included a $22.29 million prepayment from Coherent to help fund expanded production capacity. That agreement, announced June 25, was cited by analysts as a significant driver of investor interest in the stock in the days that followed.

AXT shares also moved sharply in connection with a reconstitution of the Russell family of stock indexes, with the company gaining inclusion in the Russell 2000, Russell 2500, Russell 3000 and several related growth benchmarks, while exiting certain microcap and value indices it had previously belonged to. Index-related additions of this kind can generate significant buying pressure as funds that track those benchmarks are required to adjust their holdings accordingly, a dynamic that analysts said contributed to some of the stock's recent price swings independent of company-specific news.

The company has also taken steps to raise additional capital to support its expansion plans. Shareholders approved an increase in AXT's authorized common stock from 70 million to 120 million shares at the company's annual meeting, a move that followed an underwritten public stock offering expected to raise approximately $550 million before expenses. That capital raise is intended to support the company's efforts to scale up production capacity to meet growing demand for its substrate materials.

Wall Street analysts have grown increasingly bullish on AXT's prospects in recent months. Northland Capital Markets raised its price target on the stock to $125 from $90 earlier this year while reiterating an Outperform rating, citing the company's exposure to indium phosphide demand tied to AI and optical networking growth. Other analysts have pointed to AXT's improving financial performance as additional support for the bullish case, with the company's first-quarter 2026 results showing revenue of $26.9 million, up 39 percent from the prior-year period, alongside a net loss of $1.62 million that narrowed 82 percent compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

Despite the bullish analyst sentiment, some investors and analysts have raised concerns about AXT's valuation following its dramatic rally. According to a recent analysis from Simply Wall St, the stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 43 to 48 times, compared with an average of approximately 9.2 times for the broader U.S. semiconductor industry and roughly 5 times for AXT's direct peer group. That analysis noted that the company's fair-value price-to-sales ratio, based on its growth profile, margins and risk factors, would suggest a multiple closer to 18.9 times, indicating that the stock may be pricing in significant future growth that has yet to materialize in current financial results.

Insider selling activity has also drawn attention amid the stock's rally. According to data compiled by Quiver Quantitative, AXT insiders, including chief executive Morris Young and chief financial officer Gary Fischer, have engaged in dozens of open-market stock sales over the past several months without any corresponding insider purchases, a pattern that some market watchers view as a note of caution even amid otherwise positive sentiment toward the company's growth story.

AXT has continued to expand its customer base and secure additional long-term agreements in recent months. In addition to the Coherent deal, the company's Tongmei subsidiary previously entered into a long-term supply agreement with Nanjing Casela Technologies, further building out its roster of contracted customers within the compound semiconductor materials market. The company has scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release for July 30, with a conference call to follow the same day, an event that analysts said will provide further clarity on how the company's recent supply agreements and capacity expansion plans are translating into financial results.

AXT's stock has experienced a particularly wide trading range over the past year, with its 52-week low sitting at $1.85 and its 52-week high reaching $143.16, according to data from Robinhood, reflecting the significant volatility that has characterized the stock as investor sentiment around AI-linked semiconductor materials companies has fluctuated throughout 2026. The company's shares touched an intraday high of $65.49 and a low of $59.35 during Monday's session, with trading volume of approximately 2.25 million shares, below the stock's average daily volume of roughly 10.55 million shares.

With the broader market watching closely for signs of how sustainable the current enthusiasm around AI infrastructure spending will prove to be, AXT's stock movement Monday reflects the broader pattern of heightened volatility among smaller companies positioned at the center of the artificial intelligence supply chain, where rapid share price gains have frequently been followed by sharp pullbacks as investors weigh long-term growth potential against near-term execution risk and elevated valuations.