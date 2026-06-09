NEW YORK — Intel Corp. shares jumped more than 11% on Monday, reaching $110.63 in morning trading as investors responded enthusiastically to positive momentum in the semiconductor sector and growing confidence in the company's artificial intelligence and foundry initiatives.

The sharp 11.53% gain marked one of Intel's strongest single-day performances in recent memory and highlighted renewed optimism around the company's strategic positioning in the rapidly expanding AI chip market. Trading volume surged as the stock attracted broad participation from both institutional and retail investors.

Intel has been actively expanding its presence in AI accelerators with its Gaudi series of chips while advancing its foundry business to compete more effectively with global leaders. Recent announcements regarding new customer wins, technology roadmaps and partnerships have helped rebuild confidence after periods of underperformance relative to some peers.

Analysts noted that the rally reflects broader sector strength in technology and semiconductors, driven by sustained demand for AI infrastructure. Intel's efforts to catch up in the AI race through both internal development and strategic collaborations appear to be resonating with investors seeking diversified exposure beyond dominant players.

The company has emphasized its commitment to becoming a major player in the foundry space, offering advanced manufacturing services to external customers. This strategy aims to reduce reliance on its own product cycles while building a more stable revenue base. Progress on process technology improvements and new facility investments has been closely watched by the market.

Intel's position in the PC and server markets also provides a foundation, with recent product launches showing competitive features in areas such as power efficiency and integrated AI capabilities. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to maintain relevance across computing segments.

For investors, the significant move underscores the volatility and opportunity inherent in the semiconductor industry. Intel shares have experienced wide swings in recent years as the company navigates competitive pressures and executes on its turnaround plan. Today's surge suggests improving sentiment around execution and market positioning.

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Broader technology sector context shows strong performance, with several major names contributing to gains in major indices. The Nasdaq Composite advanced solidly, reflecting continued enthusiasm for innovation-driven companies. Artificial intelligence remains a dominant theme, with infrastructure buildout driving demand for chips, networking equipment and related technologies.

Analysts have offered a range of views on Intel's prospects. While some maintain cautious stances citing execution risks and competition, others see significant upside if the company successfully scales its foundry ambitions and AI offerings. Price targets vary, but the overall tone has improved with recent positive developments.

Intel's long history as a technology leader provides a strong brand and customer relationships that support its recovery efforts. The company's focus on U.S.-based manufacturing also aligns with government initiatives to strengthen domestic semiconductor production, potentially opening avenues for additional support and partnerships.

Looking ahead, upcoming earnings reports and product announcements will be critical for sustaining momentum. Investors will look for evidence of improving margins, customer traction in foundry services and progress on key technology nodes. The company's ability to compete effectively in high-performance computing and AI will shape its valuation trajectory.

Risks remain, including cyclical industry dynamics, geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains and intense competition from established and emerging players. Intel's success will depend on continued innovation and effective capital allocation as it balances legacy businesses with new growth areas.

For long-term shareholders, the current rally may represent validation of the company's strategic direction. New investors may view the momentum as an entry point, though the inherent volatility of the semiconductor sector warrants careful position sizing and ongoing monitoring.

The session's strength sets a positive tone but also raises expectations for future milestones to support elevated valuations. As Intel continues its transformation, the market will closely track its ability to deliver on ambitious targets in a highly competitive landscape.

Intel's role in the global technology ecosystem remains significant. From powering personal computers to enabling advanced data centers, the company's products underpin much of modern computing. Its efforts to expand into foundry services and AI accelerators reflect adaptation to shifting industry priorities.

Monday's trading in Intel shares serves as a reminder of the market's willingness to reward perceived progress in key strategic areas. While challenges persist, the company's scale, technology heritage and manufacturing investments provide a foundation for potential recovery and growth.

As the trading day continues, participants will monitor for sustainability of the gains and any official company commentary. The session's advance reflects broader optimism in technology but also highlights the sector's sensitivity to sentiment shifts and news flow.

Overall, Intel's sharp rise demonstrates continued investor interest in companies positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence and semiconductor innovation. As the company advances its roadmap, future performance will depend on execution in a dynamic and competitive environment.