Intel Stock Slides 7% Today as Profit-Taking Hits One of 2026's Most Remarkable Chip Stock Turnarounds

Intel shares fell sharply Wednesday, declining more than 7% in a session of heavy profit-taking that pulled back one of the stock market's most dramatic turnaround stories of the year, even as the broader context for the company's recovery over the past 12 months remained extraordinary by nearly any measure.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker were trading at $129.38 as of 10:44 a.m. EDT, down $10.25, or 7.34%, on the day. The pullback follows a run that has taken Intel from a 52-week low of just $18.97, reached on August 1, 2025, to a 52-week and all-time closing high of $141.45 hit on June 22, a gain of more than 645% over less than 12 months that ranks as one of the most stunning single-stock recoveries in the semiconductor sector's recent history.

Wednesday's decline represents the stock pulling back from that all-time high after a remarkable sprint higher, consistent with what several technical analysts had flagged as a likely correction point. Chart watchers had noted a double-top formation developing near the $140 to $142 zone over the past week, with a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the weekly chart suggesting the kind of rejection at resistance that often precedes a consolidation phase, particularly in a stock that had appreciated as rapidly and as dramatically as Intel has over the past several months.

The stock's six-month return stands at approximately 273%, while its year-to-date gain through the end of June was roughly 270%, making Intel one of the standout performers not just within the semiconductor sector but across the entire S&P 500 for the first half of 2026. CNBC reported that record chip stock gains in the second quarter added $2 trillion in combined value to Micron, Intel and AMD.

That extraordinary run has been driven by a combination of a broader AI semiconductor boom and company-specific catalysts tied to Intel's restructuring under Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan, who took over the company in March 2025 following a turbulent period of leadership transitions and strategic uncertainty. Tan inherited a company that had lost significant ground to rivals TSMC and AMD in the foundry and client computing markets, respectively, and whose stock had fallen to historically low levels by mid-2025 amid persistent revenue declines and doubts about whether the company's next-generation manufacturing processes could be executed on schedule.

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The recovery began in earnest following Intel's first-quarter 2026 results, which showed the company's turnaround plan gaining traction. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.57 billion, modestly below the prior quarter's $13.67 billion but within range of analyst expectations, while the company reported ongoing progress on its 18A manufacturing process node, a key technology milestone that management has framed as critical to Intel's ambitions in the contract foundry market. Intel's Intel Foundry division, formerly known as Intel Foundry Services, signed new customers during the quarter and advanced existing commitments with major technology companies that had agreed to test the 18A process for potential high-volume production.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse raised the firm's price target on Intel to $150 from $90 and maintained a Neutral rating, noting the AI infrastructure buildout as the primary driver of Intel's improved positioning. Muse also said Intel has a cost advantage over key rivals in certain segments, a factor that had contributed to Intel stock surging on word of that cost advantage over a key competitor.

Beyond the foundry narrative, Intel has continued to expand its presence in the AI accelerator market, where the company's Gaudi 3 chip has won incremental customer commitments from cloud service providers and enterprise customers looking for alternatives to Nvidia's dominant GPU lineup, particularly in cost-sensitive deployments where the performance-per-dollar calculation favors Intel's offering. The company has also continued to build out its AI PC product line under the Intel Core Ultra brand, positioning itself to capture a wave of consumer and enterprise PC upgrades driven by the increasing integration of AI capabilities directly into device hardware.

TipRanks reported that Intel is taking advantage of America's 250th birthday promotional opportunities in AI and robotics production, with commentary describing the current moment as "a pivotal moment for the nation" and Intel's positioning within domestic AI semiconductor manufacturing as central to its near-term narrative.

A note of caution, however, came in a report citing ByteDance racing to mass-produce custom AI chips by 2027, cutting out both AMD and Intel from certain Chinese AI workloads. That development, combined with broader investor concerns about the pace of AI infrastructure capital spending and the increasingly competitive landscape for data center processors, has contributed to some erosion in the bull case for Intel's AI revenue growth assumptions in recent analyst commentary.

Intel's next major milestone is its second-quarter 2026 earnings report, scheduled for after the close of trading on July 23. That report will give investors their clearest view yet of whether the first-quarter momentum in foundry customer wins and AI chip revenue has continued into the second quarter, and whether management's guidance for the back half of the year reflects the kind of acceleration that would justify the stock's current premium valuation relative to where it sat less than a year ago. The stock currently trades at a normalized price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 245, a figure that reflects how far forward investors are looking rather than any near-term profitability milestone, given that the company is still in the early stages of its foundry buildout and is not expected to generate the kind of earnings that would support that multiple on a near-term basis.

For now, Wednesday's pullback appears to be a healthy, technically driven consolidation following one of the sharpest runs in the stock's multidecade history, rather than a fundamental shift in the investment thesis. Whether the stock can recover back toward its all-time highs in the weeks ahead will likely depend on how Intel's earnings report later this month addresses the outstanding questions about the pace of foundry customer adoption, the competitive standing of the Gaudi AI accelerator lineup and the broader trajectory of the 14A manufacturing process that management has targeted for the 2028 to 2029 timeframe as the next step beyond its current 18A node.