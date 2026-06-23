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Intel shares climbed 3.55% to $138.75 in Monday morning trading, extending what has become one of the most dramatic comeback stories in the stock market this year, as investors continue betting that the chipmaker is positioning itself as a central partner in Apple's push to manufacture semiconductors domestically.

A Stunning Turnaround in 2026

Intel Corporation has become the kind of stock that splits a room. It started in 2026 near $37 and now trades above $138, a gain of roughly 260% that turned a left-for-dead chipmaker into one of the year's defining comeback trades. The turnaround is no longer the debate. The price is.

The Apple Catalyst

That tension got sharper last week. On June 18, shares jumped 10.6% after President Trump posted that Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and build chips in the United States. Neither company confirmed it, and Intel said only that it would not comment on a potential agreement. The stock rallied anyway, because the market now prices Intel as the default American foundry, and an Apple win would validate that thesis like nothing else.

Intel stock rose on reports that Apple could become a foundry customer, reinforcing hopes that the company is gaining traction in its effort to rebuild U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

A Reaction Drawing Mixed Reviews From Analysts

The market's exuberance over a still-unconfirmed deal has drawn skepticism from at least some corners of Wall Street. Intel's Apple-driven surge has gotten a harsh verdict from some analysts, with one describing the stock's price action as "becoming a meme stock," reflecting concern that the rally has outpaced the concrete evidence currently available about any actual agreement between the two companies.

Not all reactions have been negative, however. Intel's surge on the Apple news helps prove the company is a "real tech player," according to Deepwater's Gene Munster, who framed the move as a sign that markets are beginning to take Intel's manufacturing ambitions more seriously.

Analyst Price Targets Lag Well Behind the Stock

Despite the stock's continued climb, formal Wall Street price targets remain notably below where Intel currently trades, highlighting the gap between near-term sentiment and longer-term valuation models. Wall Street's mean target sits at around $94, roughly 30% below the current price. Still, individual analysts have continued revising their targets upward in response to the stock's momentum. Intel's price target was raised to $135 from $128 at Mizuho, reflecting at least some willingness among analysts to move targets closer to the stock's current trading range.

A Business Showing Genuine Operational Improvement

Beyond the speculative Apple-related catalyst, Intel's rally has also been supported by a real, sustained improvement in the company's underlying financial performance. The turnaround is no longer the debate, with Intel having now delivered a sixth consecutive quarter of revenue above its own expectations, with Q1 2026 revenue of $13.6 billion and the Data Center and AI segment, which sells server CPUs and accelerators, up 22% year-over-year.

Normalized earnings per share are swinging from negative territory to an estimated $1.09 this year and $2.27 by 2028. Free cash flow, still negative on a trailing-twelve-month basis, is estimated to turn positive as soon as 2026 as foundry losses narrow.

Management's Stated Financial Target

Intel's leadership has been explicit about the specific financial benchmark guiding the company's turnaround strategy. The clearest read on management's ambition came from the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2. CFO David Zinsner confirmed Intel is targeting the "Rule of 45," meaning revenue growth plus operating margin summing to 45. "Lip-Bu's been pretty focused on this measure," he said, framing it as a multi-year goal. It tells you what the company is solving for: profitable growth, not growth at any cost.

A Significant Recent Trading Range

Intel's stock has shown considerable volatility even within its broader upward trend over the past year. In the last year, Intel shares hit a 52-week high of $139.44 and a 52-week low of $18.97, a range that underscores the magnitude of the stock's reversal from its earlier struggles to its current position near the top of that range.

Strength Extending Across the Chip Sector

Intel's gains have come alongside broader strength across the semiconductor sector, with several other chipmakers also drawing fresh attention from analysts and investors in recent sessions. Other chip names, including Qualcomm and Micron, have also seen notable single-day gains tied to broader optimism around AI infrastructure spending and memory chip demand, suggesting Intel's rally, while exceptional in scale, has occurred within a generally favorable environment for semiconductor stocks more broadly.

With neither Apple nor Intel having formally confirmed the foundry partnership that helped trigger last week's rally, the central question facing investors is whether an official announcement will eventually validate the market's current pricing, or whether the stock's gains have run ahead of the underlying facts. Given the substantial gap between Intel's current trading price and Wall Street's average target near $94, the coming weeks are likely to test whether the company's improving operational metrics and the broader Apple speculation can sustain a valuation that has already delivered one of the most remarkable single-year turnarounds of any major technology stock in 2026.