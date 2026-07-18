Apple Reclaims Title as World's Most Valuable Company, Overtaking Nvidia for First Time Since April 2025

Apple briefly reclaimed its position as the world's most valuable publicly traded company on Friday, edging past Nvidia in market capitalization for the first time in more than a year, as investors reassessed the pace and payoff of massive spending across the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

Apple shares climbed to an all-time high of $334.99 in early trading Friday, lifting the company's market value to approximately $4.88 trillion. Nvidia, meanwhile, saw its shares fall more than 3% in early trading, pulling its market capitalization down to roughly $4.84 trillion. The two companies traded the top spot back and forth throughout the session, with Nvidia's value dipping as low as $4.84 trillion at one point while Apple hovered near $4.88 trillion, before the positions shifted again later in the day.

The milestone marks the first time Apple has surpassed Nvidia in market value since April 2025, ending a run of roughly 15 months during which Nvidia had held the title of the world's most valuable company. Nvidia first claimed the top spot in June 2025, when it overtook Microsoft, and went on to become the first publicly traded company in history to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization in October of that year. Apple, notably, also crossed the $4 trillion market cap threshold for the first time that same month, driven by strong iPhone sales.

The reversal in fortunes between the two technology giants reflects a broader shift underway across markets this year. Apple shares have surged 22% in 2026, outperforming the broader market as investors have rewarded the company's approach to artificial intelligence and its comparatively modest capital spending model, even as businesses across the technology sector commit unprecedented sums toward AI infrastructure buildout. Nvidia, by contrast, has gained just 7% so far this year and has largely sat on the sidelines as Wall Street's attention has pivoted toward the memory chip and infrastructure stage of the data center buildout, a shift that has instead benefited memory stocks such as Micron Technology, which crossed $1 trillion in market value in May, and SanDisk.

A significant driver behind Apple's rally came Thursday evening, when HSBC upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold, raising its price target to $366 from $260, a level Apple's stock had not traded at since April. Analyst Erwan Cote-Colisson wrote in a note cited by multiple outlets that Apple has reached what the firm characterized as an operational turning point. He noted that Apple can largely avoid the debate swirling around excessive capital expenditure among AI infrastructure companies, since Apple invests only about 2.5% of its estimated 2026 sales in capital spending, compared with roughly 39% among major hyperscale cloud providers. Cote-Colisson added that Apple is well positioned to leverage its installed base of 2.5 billion active devices through its forthcoming revamped Apple Intelligence platform, including a new agentic version of Siri expected to launch later this year, which he said could drive additional device demand. "This AI boost comes at the right moment, when we think Apple has one of its most innovative product pipelines in place," Cote-Colisson wrote.

HSBC's bullish case also rested in part on Apple's upcoming hardware roadmap, which the firm views as unusually strong. That pipeline includes the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected this fall, an iPhone Air slated for April 2027, and what HSBC described as the most significant upcoming release: a book-style foldable phone. Apple also received government approval this week to roll out its Apple Intelligence features in China, another development that has contributed to recent investor optimism around the stock.

Not all of the news swirling around Apple this week has been strictly financial. A separate report from the Financial Times indicated that Apple has sent legal letters to roughly 40 former employees now working at OpenAI, expanding an ongoing trade-secrets investigation. That outreach follows a lawsuit Apple filed last week accusing OpenAI of recruiting key engineers in order to obtain confidential hardware and product-development information, a dispute that has added a legal dimension to the broader competitive tension between the two companies as both push further into AI-driven consumer hardware.

Nvidia's pullback this week has coincided with a broader retreat across semiconductor stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen nearly 19% from its all-time highs, and chip stocks were on pace for their worst weekly performance in more than a year as of Friday's session, according to reporting from Quartz. Nvidia's own market capitalization has shed roughly $900 billion since peaking at $5.7 trillion on May 14, even as Apple added more than $500 billion in value over the same stretch, climbing from approximately $4.35 trillion in mid-May. As recently as two months ago, Nvidia's valuation exceeded Apple's by roughly $1.35 trillion, underscoring how quickly sentiment has shifted between the two companies.

Looking ahead, both companies have upcoming earnings reports that could further shape investor sentiment. Apple is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results on July 30, following a second-quarter period in which revenue rose 17% to $111.2 billion on the strength of a 22% jump in iPhone sales. Nvidia is expected to report its own second-quarter results in late August.

Market strategists have framed Friday's shift as part of a broader rotation within the AI trade, as investors move away from rewarding companies purely for the scale of their AI infrastructure spending and instead favor companies demonstrating a clearer path toward turning AI investment into actual profit. Apple's relatively conservative capital spending approach, paired with substantial free cash flow generation, has positioned the company favorably in that emerging narrative, even as questions remain about how quickly its AI-driven product features will translate into a meaningful upgrade cycle across its massive installed device base.

With Apple's valuation now approaching the $5 trillion threshold Nvidia first crossed last year, the rivalry between the two companies for the title of world's most valuable business appears likely to remain closely contested in the weeks ahead, particularly as both companies prepare to report earnings that could reshape investor expectations heading into the back half of the year.