Asustek Computer Shares Climb 3.5% as Surging AI Server and PC Demand Fuels Ongoing Taiwan Tech Rally

Shares of Asustek Computer rose 3.54% on Wednesday to close at 761.00 Taiwan dollars, adding 26.00 Taiwan dollars, as the personal computer and server maker's stock extended a sharp rally driven by surging global demand for artificial intelligence hardware.

The gain builds on a stretch of strong performance for the Taipei-based company, whose stock, traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under ticker 2357, has climbed dramatically over the past several months as part of a broader rally across Taiwan's technology sector tied to booming worldwide investment in AI infrastructure. Wednesday's close compares with a previous close of 609.00 Taiwan dollars just one session earlier, according to trading data, underscoring the pace of the stock's recent ascent.

Asustek, known globally for its ASUS-branded consumer electronics, has increasingly positioned itself as a beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout through its growing server and enterprise computing business, alongside its traditional strength in consumer laptops, desktops, motherboards and components. The company's stock has significantly outperformed regional benchmarks in recent months, with its share price outpacing the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific Index by more than 23 percentage points over the past six months, according to recent market data.

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The company's first-quarter 2026 results, published in May, showed record revenue and strong operating profit, driven in large part by what the company described as explosive growth in its AI server business alongside continued strength in commercial PC sales. That momentum has persisted despite industry-wide component shortages and rising input costs that have affected much of the broader electronics manufacturing sector this year. Company guidance for both the second quarter and the full year has remained notably optimistic on server revenue specifically, with management citing strong order visibility and resilient profit margins even amid those supply-side pressures.

Asustek's most recent quarterly earnings report showed net profit surging 34% year over year to 4.82 billion Taiwan dollars, equivalent to roughly $160.9 million, up from 3.60 billion Taiwan dollars in the same period a year earlier. That result fell short of analyst expectations, however, with Wall Street forecasts having called for net profit of 4.37 billion Taiwan dollars. Revenue for the quarter climbed 31% to 94.20 billion Taiwan dollars, up from 71.67 billion Taiwan dollars a year earlier. Looking ahead, the company projected it would ship 4.8 million notebook PCs in the third quarter, up from 4.4 million units shipped during the second quarter, signaling continued expected growth in its traditional computing hardware business alongside the faster-growing AI server segment.

Asustek's stock has posted particularly strong gains over the trailing 12-month period, with shares up sharply on both a one-month and one-year basis according to recent market tracking. Over just the past 30 days, the stock gained approximately 26%, contributing to an annual gain of roughly 69% over the trailing 12-month period, according to market analysis published earlier this year, even before accounting for the stock's continued strength through the summer.

Despite the strong price appreciation, some analysts have flagged that Asustek's valuation multiples remain relatively modest compared with the broader Taiwanese technology sector. The stock's price-to-sales ratio of roughly 0.8 times sits well below the sector median in Taiwan's technology industry, where nearly half of comparable companies trade at price-to-sales ratios above 1.7 times, with some trading above 4 times. Analysts have attributed that valuation gap in part to forecasts showing Asustek's projected revenue growth trailing the wider industry average, suggesting some investors remain cautious about whether the company's recent momentum will translate into sustained outperformance relative to peers over the longer term.

The stock currently trades within a 52-week range of 490.00 to 964.00 Taiwan dollars, according to recent trading data, reflecting substantial volatility over the past year even as the overall trend has been strongly upward. The average 12-month analyst price target for Asustek currently sits at 781.55 Taiwan dollars, with individual estimates ranging from a low of 525 Taiwan dollars to a high of 1,200 Taiwan dollars, and the stock's daily technical signal currently registers as a "strong buy" according to compiled trading indicators.

Asustek has also continued to reward shareholders through dividend payments even amid its growth-focused expansion into AI infrastructure, with the stock currently carrying a dividend yield of approximately 6.9%, a relatively high payout ratio for a technology company experiencing the kind of rapid growth Asustek has posted in its server business over the past year.

The company's next quarterly earnings report is scheduled for release on August 12, which will give investors their next detailed look at whether the strong order visibility and margin resilience management has emphasized in recent guidance has translated into results that continue to justify the sharp rally in the company's shares, particularly within its fast-growing AI server division, which has emerged as the primary driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock over the past several months.