NEW YORK — Shares of NuScale Power Corp. jumped nearly 15 percent in early trading Wednesday, climbing to $11.78 as investors renewed enthusiasm for small modular reactor technology amid growing global interest in nuclear energy to power artificial intelligence data centers and stabilize grids strained by geopolitical tensions.

At 9:53 a.m. EDT, the stock had risen $1.53, or 14.93 percent, on significantly elevated volume. The move marks one of the strongest single-session gains for the company in recent weeks, helping it claw back some of the steep losses suffered earlier in 2026 when shares tumbled more than 30 percent year-to-date amid execution concerns and legal overhangs.

The rally appears driven largely by sector momentum rather than company-specific news. Positive developments in the broader nuclear industry, including U.K. government funding commitments for Rolls-Royce small modular reactors, have spilled over to U.S. players like NuScale. Investors are also betting on surging electricity demand from AI infrastructure, where reliable, carbon-free baseload power is increasingly viewed as essential.

NuScale, a pioneer in small modular reactor designs, offers factory-built units that promise faster deployment and lower upfront costs compared to traditional large nuclear plants. Its VOYGR technology has received design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, positioning it as one of the most advanced SMR projects in the Western world.

Upcoming Earnings and Operational Momentum

The surge comes one week after NuScale announced its first-quarter 2026 earnings call scheduled for May 7. Analysts expect the report to provide updates on commercial deployments, partnerships and progress toward revenue scaling. The company has guided for substantial growth in coming years as projects move from development to construction phases.

Recent partnerships have bolstered confidence. Collaborations with Framatome for fuel supply chain support, Ebara Elliott Energy for industrial applications and Oak Ridge National Laboratory for AI-guided fuel management demonstrate NuScale's expanding ecosystem. A study validating the technology's potential for profitable power supply to chemical plants further highlights its versatility beyond traditional electricity generation.

AI and Data Center Tailwinds

Explosive growth in AI has created unprecedented demand for electricity. Tech giants including Microsoft, Google and Amazon are actively exploring nuclear options to meet 24/7 power needs without relying solely on intermittent renewables. NuScale's modular approach, capable of deploying in clusters, aligns well with data center requirements for scalable, reliable energy.

Analysts at firms like Bank of America have highlighted the nuclear renaissance, estimating the sector's potential value in the trillions as countries seek to decarbonize while ensuring energy security. With oil prices volatile amid the ongoing Strait of Hormuz situation, nuclear's appeal as a stable alternative has grown.

Challenges and Risks

Despite the optimism, NuScale faces significant hurdles. The company remains pre-revenue at scale and has yet to achieve consistent profitability. Earlier this year, disappointing full-year 2025 results and questions surrounding its strategic partnership with ENTRA1 Energy triggered a sharp sell-off and subsequent class-action litigation. A lead plaintiff deadline for the securities fraud suit is set for April 20.

Insider selling and multiple analyst price target reductions earlier in the year added to investor caution. Shares remain well below their 2025 highs near $53, reflecting execution risks in bringing first commercial projects online. Supply chain issues, regulatory timelines and high capital costs continue to challenge the broader SMR industry.

Market and Sector Context

Wednesday's gains extended to other nuclear names, reflecting renewed sector rotation. As markets digest positive signals from the Middle East conflict potentially nearing resolution, investors appear more willing to embrace long-term growth stories in clean energy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded modestly higher in the same session on similar de-escalation hopes.

NuScale's market capitalization hovers around $3.5 billion, classifying it as a small-cap player with substantial upside potential if deployments accelerate. However, the stock's high beta means volatility will likely remain elevated, especially around earnings and legal developments.

Analyst Views and Outlook

Wall Street opinions remain divided but tilt toward cautious optimism for long-term believers. Some firms have lowered near-term targets due to deployment delays, while others see current levels as attractive entry points ahead of anticipated revenue ramps in 2027 and beyond. Consensus estimates project revenue growing from around $30 million in 2025 to nearly $300 million by 2028.

For investors, NuScale represents a high-risk, high-reward play on the nuclear revival. Success hinges on securing firm orders, navigating regulatory processes and delivering on manufacturing scale-up. Failure to meet milestones could lead to further pressure, while positive surprises on the May 7 earnings call could ignite another leg higher.

The company's technology offers genuine innovation in a critical sector, but commercialization timelines have slipped in the past. As governments worldwide prioritize energy independence and tech companies scramble for power, NuScale sits at the intersection of policy support and market demand.

Whether Wednesday's surge signals the start of sustained recovery or another volatile swing remains to be seen. For now, investors are once again betting that small modular reactors will play a meaningful role in powering the future — one module at a time.