A small and increasingly exclusive club of nations is now home to the world's most valuable public companies, as a historic run in artificial intelligence spending pushes corporate valuations to levels once considered unthinkable.

As of late July 2026, roughly a dozen publicly traded companies carry market capitalizations above $1 trillion, and only four countries can claim to host them: the United States, Taiwan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. The lineup reflects a global economy increasingly organized around semiconductors, cloud computing and the artificial intelligence infrastructure race, with chipmakers and technology platforms crowding out nearly every other industry from the top of the rankings.

The United States still dominates

America remains the undisputed center of the trillion-dollar economy. Nvidia, the AI chip designer, has emerged as the world's single most valuable company, with a market capitalization exceeding $5 trillion. The Santa Clara, California-based firm's graphics processing units have become the backbone of AI data centers worldwide, and its rise has been one of the fastest wealth creation stories in stock market history. Nvidia crossed the $1 trillion threshold in 2023 and the $4 trillion mark just two years later, in July 2025, before continuing its climb this year.

Apple and Alphabet, Google's parent company, both sit above $4 trillion, while Microsoft and Amazon remain comfortably in the trillions as well. Rounding out the American contingent are Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Tesla, drugmaker Eli Lilly, memory-chip manufacturer Micron Technology, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway — the lone non-technology name on the list and the only company built primarily on insurance and diversified holdings rather than software or silicon.

That gives the United States roughly 11 companies above the trillion-dollar line, by far the largest concentration in the world. Analysts tracking global market capitalization say American firms account for the overwhelming majority of value among the world's top 50 and top 100 public companies, a dominance built on decades of tech-sector leadership that has only accelerated since the generative AI boom began in 2023.

Taiwan's chip giant joins the ranks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, commonly known as TSMC, has become Asia's first trillion-dollar company and remains the most valuable business based outside the United States, with a market capitalization above $2 trillion. TSMC manufactures advanced chips for Nvidia, Apple and nearly every other major technology company, making it one of the most systemically important firms in the global electronics supply chain. Its dominance in cutting-edge chip fabrication has made Taiwan a focal point of both the AI investment boom and broader geopolitical tension over semiconductor supply chains.

South Korea enters the club — twice

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South Korea has become the newest entrant to the trillion-dollar tier, and it arrived with two companies rather than one. Samsung Electronics crossed the $1 trillion threshold for the first time this year, becoming just the second Asian company to do so after TSMC. The milestone came amid a sharp rally in chip stocks tied to surging demand for high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers, with Samsung shares jumping more than 15% in a single session in May after the company reported an eightfold increase in quarterly operating profit.

SK Hynix, Samsung's domestic rival in memory chips, also joined the trillion-dollar tier this year. The combined value of the two South Korean chipmakers has, at times, surpassed the combined market capitalization of China's two largest internet companies, Alibaba and Tencent, according to data reported by Bloomberg in February — a shift that underscored how the AI-driven memory chip boom has reordered valuations across Asian technology markets. The rally has also helped push South Korea's benchmark Kospi index above 7,000 points for the first time.

Saudi Arabia's oil giant remains the outlier

Saudi Aramco, the state-controlled oil producer, continues to hold its position as the world's most valuable non-U.S., non-technology company, with a market capitalization near $1.7 trillion. Aramco went public on the Saudi Exchange in December 2019 in what remains the largest initial public offering in history, and it remains the only trillion-dollar company built primarily around fossil fuel production rather than software, chips or consumer technology. The Saudi government owns roughly 90% of the company, with the country's sovereign wealth fund holding a significant additional stake.

A narrower club than before

The current four-country lineup is notably narrower than it was just a few years ago, when Chinese internet giants such as Alibaba and Tencent regularly featured among the world's most valuable companies. Their retreat from the trillion-dollar tier reflects a broader shift in investor enthusiasm away from Chinese consumer internet platforms and toward the chipmakers and cloud infrastructure providers powering the AI buildout in the U.S., Taiwan and South Korea.

Market analysts note that membership in the trillion-dollar club is fluid. Companies can drop below the threshold during downturns and climb back above it as investor sentiment shifts, meaning the list of countries represented could expand or contract in the months ahead. Walmart, for instance, has approached the trillion-dollar threshold from below in recent months, and further gains in retail or other sectors could eventually add a wider range of industries — and potentially additional countries — to the list.

For now, though, the story of the trillion-dollar economy remains a story about semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Nine of the roughly dozen companies above the threshold are directly tied to AI chips, cloud computing or the software platforms built on top of them. The exceptions — Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly and Saudi Aramco — stand as reminders that insurance, pharmaceuticals and energy can still produce world-beating valuations, even in a market increasingly defined by silicon.

With earnings season underway across major exchanges, investors are watching closely for signs of whether the AI-fueled rally that has lifted Nvidia, TSMC, Samsung and their peers can be sustained, or whether the trillion-dollar club will see further reshuffling before the year is out.