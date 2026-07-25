Apple Plans to Overhaul Its Entire Mac Lineup Starting This Fall With New MacBook Pro and iMac Models

Apple is preparing one of the most comprehensive overhauls of its Mac product line in years, with plans to refresh every computer it currently sells over the next two years, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The rollout, aimed at capitalizing on surging demand for AI-capable computing hardware, is set to begin this fall with a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro and the first refreshed iMac models in two years, with additional updates to the MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Studio and Apple's newest budget laptop, the MacBook Neo, following over the subsequent months.

What's arriving first

According to Bloomberg, both the refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro and the updated iMac have already completed development and are being held for a fall release. The new entry-level MacBook Pro, internally codenamed J804, will be among the first Apple products to feature the company's next-generation M6 chip. The refreshed iMac, carrying internal codenames J833 and J834, is expected to retain the same overall design and display as the current model, according to Appleosophy's summary of the Bloomberg report, marking an incremental rather than dramatic visual update.

A bigger redesign coming later

Beyond this fall's initial wave, Apple is preparing a more substantial redesign for its higher-end MacBook Pro lineup, arriving sometime between late 2026 and early 2027. According to Bloomberg, this next-generation Pro model, referred to internally by some reports as the "MacBook Ultra," will feature an entirely new, thinner design paired with tandem OLED touchscreen displays and a Dynamic Island cutout similar to the one found on recent iPhone models. That premium model is expected to use Apple's existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, carrying internal codenames K114 and K116 for its 14-inch and 16-inch variants, according to Appleosophy.

The touchscreen OLED display would mark a significant shift in Apple's laptop design philosophy, introducing a display technology Apple has never before used on a MacBook Pro. According to BigGo Finance, Apple is already testing this hardware alongside macOS 27.1, which is expected to ship in late October, suggesting the software groundwork for the redesigned laptop is already well underway even if the hardware itself won't arrive until later.

A refresh extending across nearly the entire lineup

Beyond the MacBook Pro and iMac, Apple's broader roadmap includes updates to several other product lines. A refreshed MacBook Air is expected to retain its current design while adopting the new M6 chip, carrying codenames J913 and J915. New Mac mini and Mac Studio models are also in development, with their exact release timing reportedly dependent in part on memory chip supply constraints affecting the broader industry, according to MacRumors.

Apple is additionally preparing a second generation of the MacBook Neo, its budget-friendly $599 laptop that debuted in March 2026 as the first Mac ever built around an iPhone-class processor rather than Apple's traditional M-series silicon. The current MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip, originally introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, and BigGo Finance reports that Apple is now testing a successor version built around the newer A19 Pro chip.

Looking further ahead

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Apple's Mac roadmap extends even further into the future, according to Bloomberg's reporting. A base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro built around the M7 chip and adopting the redesigned "MacBook Ultra" aesthetic is expected sometime in 2027, carrying the internal codename K104. A further refresh of the premium MacBook Ultra line, upgraded to M7 Pro and M7 Max chips, is anticipated in the late 2027 to early 2028 window.

Looking beyond that, Apple is reportedly developing an OLED version of the MacBook Air, expected no earlier than 2028, which would mark the first time that particular laptop line has offered an OLED display. An OLED iMac is also said to be in development, though its release timeline remains unclear, and it is expected to follow the MacBook Air's eventual transition to the newer display technology.

Why Apple is investing so heavily in Macs now

The scale of this planned overhaul comes amid what MacRumors described as a broader Mac sales resurgence, with revenue from the product line projected to climb for a third consecutive year. According to BigGo Finance, Mac revenue recently reached a record level, with the growth partly attributed to an expanding user base relying on Mac hardware for demanding, AI-driven computing workloads, including so-called agent-based AI tasks that require significant local processing power.

Apple's decision to prioritize this kind of hardware refresh reflects a broader industry-wide push among computer makers to capture growing consumer and professional demand for machines capable of running increasingly sophisticated AI applications directly on-device, rather than relying entirely on cloud-based processing.

A separate iPad delay

While the Mac lineup is set for a significant near-term overhaul, Apple's iPad refresh plans appear to be moving on a slower timeline by comparison. According to MacRumors, Bloomberg had previously suggested a broader iPad update would arrive sometime in 2026, but more recent reporting suggests that refresh may not materialize until the first quarter of 2027 at the earliest, a shift that stands in contrast to the accelerated pace of Apple's planned Mac updates.

Market reaction

News of the planned Mac overhaul drew a modest reaction from investors when it was first reported, with Apple shares slipping nearly 1% in morning trading the day the report emerged, according to Stocktwits, though the stock has continued its broader upward trajectory in the days since amid other positive catalysts, including price target increases from multiple Wall Street analysts.

With development on the initial wave of new Macs, including the refreshed MacBook Pro and iMac, already reportedly complete, attention now turns to Apple's typical fall announcement schedule, when the company traditionally unveils new Mac and MacBook models alongside its annual iPhone lineup. Whether Apple sticks to the timeline outlined in Bloomberg's reporting, and how the company positions this broader multiyear Mac refresh against its upcoming foldable iPhone launch and expanding AI software features, are likely to become clearer as Apple's fall product announcements approach in the coming months.