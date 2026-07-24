Microsoft Pressures LG Into Killing Unwanted McAfee Pop-Up Ads Triggered by Windows 11 Monitor Installs

Microsoft has stepped in to stop LG monitors from silently installing companion software that triggered unwanted McAfee antivirus pop-up ads on Windows 11 systems, following days of public backlash and mounting pressure from users, developers and gaming hardware reviewers.

Microsoft's Windows chief, Pavan Davuluri, confirmed this week that LG has agreed to immediately disable the McAfee pop-up notification from its LG Monitor App Installer, an application that some LG monitor owners reported was being installed on their PCs without their explicit knowledge or consent.

How the issue was discovered

Reports of the behavior trace back to at least 2024, but the issue drew significant renewed attention this month after users began posting screenshots and complaints on social media describing how simply connecting an LG monitor to a Windows 11 PC could silently trigger a driver update that also installed the LG Monitor App Installer, without any clear prompt or explanation of what the software would do. Once installed, the app periodically displayed a pop-up notification promoting a McAfee antivirus trial, appearing in some cases on every system boot.

Hardware review outlet Gamers Nexus amplified the issue further, publishing a video in which editor-in-chief Steve Burke documented purchasing a $1,200 LG UltraGear gaming monitor specifically to test the behavior, and said he was able to replicate the silent installation and resulting McAfee pop-up "several times" across "multiple" Windows 11 systems. Burke reported the pop-up appearing in the lower-right corner of the screen on every boot, along with occasional promotional pop-ups for other LG software, including LG Switch, LG Calibration Studio, LG Dual Controller and LG Channels.

How the complaint reached Microsoft

The controversy escalated after a Reddit post on July 17 warning other users, "PSA: Do NOT buy an LG monitor, it automatically downloaded an app that gives me pop ups for their own apps and McAfee. This cant be legal," went on to draw more than 285,000 views. Two days later, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney amplified the complaint on social media, tagging Davuluri directly and noting, "Many reports of this occurring with arbitrary hardware." Davuluri responded within hours, saying, "Thanks, Tim. The team is looking into it."

Microsoft's response

Following that exchange and the continued spread of Gamers Nexus' video, Microsoft confirmed it had reached an agreement with LG to address the issue. "We've connected with the team at LG and as an immediate next step, they have agreed to disable the McAfee pop-up from their app," Davuluri said. "We appreciate LG working with us toward a shared goal of a better experience for our mutual customers. We will keep improving here with our ecosystem partners."

LG's defense

LG offered a lengthy statement defending its practices, sent to outlet Windows Latest, that focused specifically on the McAfee installation process rather than addressing the broader concern about the LG Monitor App Installer itself being installed without clear user consent. "LG Electronics reiterates that McAfee is not installed automatically and is never installed without the user's explicit consent," the company said. "The LG Monitor App Installer is distributed through Microsoft's official Windows distribution process, which included McAfee as an option. McAfee will be installed only if a user actively chooses to proceed with the installation and provides consent. Under no circumstances is McAfee installed automatically or without user authorization. The LG Monitor App Installer does not access, collect, or transmit any customer personal data."

Why the distinction matters

LG's response has drawn criticism for appearing to sidestep the central complaint driving the backlash. According to reporting from Windows Forum, the core issue was not whether McAfee itself installed automatically, but whether the LG Monitor App Installer, the software responsible for surfacing the McAfee promotion in the first place, was itself being pushed onto systems through Windows' hardware-detection process without a clear prompt, explanation of permissions, or an obvious way to decline. Multiple users reported never having clicked any install prompt before encountering the McAfee pop-up, raising further questions about how the installer had reached their systems in the first place.

Adding to the concern, the LG Monitor App Installer's listing on the Microsoft Store reportedly requests access to broader system resources and personal data, prompting some users to question why software intended simply to support a monitor would require that level of system access.

Not an isolated practice

The Verge noted that LG is not the only hardware manufacturer to use this kind of automatic companion-app installation feature. The outlet pointed to reporting from its own senior editor, Tom Warren, who previously found that Dell similarly auto-installs an Alienware Command Center application on Windows systems when a PC is connected to an Alienware-branded monitor, suggesting the underlying practice, using Windows' device-metadata system to trigger optional software installs, extends beyond LG's specific implementation.

What Microsoft's fix actually changes

According to Windows Forum's reporting, Microsoft's intervention addresses the McAfee promotional pop-up specifically, rather than eliminating the underlying automatic installation mechanism itself. LG's Monitor App Installer may continue to be distributed automatically through Windows' device-metadata process when a supported monitor is connected, but it is expected to no longer surface the McAfee promotional prompt as part of that process going forward.

While Microsoft's move resolves the specific McAfee pop-up complaint that drew widespread attention this week, broader questions remain about how Windows handles automatic companion-app installations triggered by connected hardware, and what level of transparency and consent should be required before such software reaches a user's system. Microsoft has said only that it will "keep improving" its practices with hardware partners, without detailing specific policy changes to the underlying device-metadata installation process that made the LG situation possible in the first place. Whether that broader issue draws further scrutiny from Microsoft, LG or other hardware manufacturers making similar use of the same installation mechanism remains to be seen.